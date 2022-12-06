Read full article on original website
Duluth looks to 'tiny homes' to help ease housing crunch
Photo: A tiny home under construction in Duluth’s East Hillside neighborhood is seen on Thursday. Duluth has recently changed its rules to encourage the construction of tiny homes. Ben Hovland | MPR News. - MPR News - December 6, 2022. On a busy street in Duluth's Central Hillside neighborhood...
Duluth man sues city over 5 cent plastic bag fee income
Eric Smith plans to file a lawsuit against the city of Duluth over the cost of plastic bags. He attended the Duluth City Council meeting Monday to ask about the bag ordinance fee. He said when he spoke at the meeting, the councilors looked at him with blank stares. Citing the MN statute 471.998 Subdivision 1, he claims the bag ordinance fee is unconstitutional. He says (per the city ordinance,) the money collected is going to the businesses and not to better the city or programs.
17 charged in major drug trafficking case dismantled by the Lake Superior Violent Offender Task Force
Duluth police announced Tuesday that the Lake Superior Violent Offender Task Force has been dismantling a major drug trafficking organization. 17 alleged members have been arrested and charged in the past couple of months. Police believe the ringleader was Nicholas VanHolbeck. Lt. Chad Nagorski, commander of the task force, shared...
OSHA opens investigation at Fraser Shipyards in Superior after worker death
Photo: OSHA is opening an investigation into the shipyard where a ship worker fell to death on Monday. (Northern News Now) OSHA has opened an investigation into the death of a worker who fell off a ship at a drydock Monday, at Fraser Shipyards in Superior. According to a statement...
UMD students get funding for bee hives on campus
A group of students at the University of Minnesota - Duluth are set to welcome hundreds of bees to the campus after over a year of work. The UMD Helping Hives club on campus was awarded $1,000 from the University of Minnesota’s Student Impact Award after they were nominated for their work.
Northland 4 day forecast
From the National Weather Service • Duluth • December 8, 2022. Temperatures start to rebound as we head towards the end of the week. A system passing through the Midwest may bring some light snow across our south Friday. The next chance for some wintry precipitation will be this weekend. We are still looking at the chance for an impactful winter storm next week.
Superior Police say worker died from fall at Fraser Shipyards
Superior Police are investigating the death of a man who fell at Fraser Shipyards on Monday. The call came in just before noon, that a worker had fallen approximately 50 feet to the ground below. He’d been working on a ship in drydock, according to police. Police, fire, and...
Snow mainly this morning
From the National Weather Service • Duluth • December 7, 2022. A clipper system will quickly move through the Northland this morning with snow mainly affecting areas south of the Iron Range with a higher stripe from Lake Mille Lacs northeast into Iron and Ashland counties where some lake enhancement is expected. Slippery conditions will be possible during the morning commute.
Local Postmaster Shares Tips for Holiday Shipping
With the holidays only a few weeks away, some people will wait until the last minute to send gifts. But according to the Duluth Postmaster, packages should be mailed sooner rather than later. The Duluth Post Office sees an influx of packages coming in and out of their building this...
Snow today
From the National Weather Service • Duluth • December 6, 2022. The first round of snow begins early this morning, and it will bring snow totals around 1 to 2 inches mainly to northern Minnesota.
