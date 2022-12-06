Read full article on original website
Related
KTEN.com
Hot shooting behind the arc gives Bells win over Tom Bean
BELLS, Texas (KTEN) - Bells beat Tom Bean 58-41 in the Highway 82 Tournament on Thursday. The Panthers hit multiple three-pointers in the third quarter to pull away from what was a tie game in the same period at one point.
KTEN.com
Gunter football gets celebratory send off ahead of state semi-final game
GUNTER, Texas (KTEN) -- The Gunter tigers headed out Friday afternoon to Abilene, Texas where they will play their highly anticipated state semi-final match up against Canadian. This is the sixth time in the last seven years that the tigers are playing in the semi's to reach another state championship.
KXII.com
Gunter football bus struck by FedEx truck on way to state semifinal game
(KXII) - A Gunter High School football bus was involved in a crash as the team was traveling to their state semifinal game Friday. Gunter ISD said a FedEx truck hit one of the football buses, and that no students were injured. Texas troopers said the collision happened around 2...
KTEN.com
Fund drive to help former Denison athlete injured in wreck
DENISON, Texas (KTEN) — Texomans are working together to raise funds for a former Denison student and athlete. On November 19, a bus being driven by Calvin Hill was struck by a vehicle traveling the wrong way in College Station. Hill, badly injured, was pulled from the fiery wreckage.
Golf Course Review: Gleneagles Country Club
One of Plano’s oldest, private and most prestigious golf clubs has one of its newest courses after the recent renovation of the Kings Course at the 36-hole Gleneagles Country Club in West Plano. First opened in 1985 by golfer Bruce Devlin and architect Robert von Hagge, the courses and...
KXII.com
Several schools across Oklahoma on lockdown after hoax threat
Okla. (KXII) - Around 11:00 a.m. Thursday, approximately eight Oklahoma schools received threats of an active shooter. Police have confirmed hoax shooting calls in Ardmore, Durant, Stillwater, Tulsa, Perry, Enid, Medford and Miami. Here in Texoma, Ardmore, Dickson and Durant Public Schools were among those supposedly targeted in calls to...
KTEN.com
Online threat leads to Chisum ISD lockdown
PARIS, Texas (KTEN) — The Chisum Independent School District in Paris placed its campus under lockdown at 10 a.m. Friday after being made aware of a threat on social media. School administrators said local law enforcement detained a person accused of sending the threat. The lockdown was lifted after...
starlocalmedia.com
Looking for the best BBQ in McKinney? Here are 5 that come highly recommended.
Texas is known for our food being “bigger and better,” and our BBQ is no exception. From prime brisket to delicious homemade sides, we found 5 of the highest rated barbecue spots in McKinney along with their specialties.
KTEN.com
Denison seeks funding to expand Katy Trail
DENISON, Texas (KTEN) — The City of Denison is planning to apply for funding through the Texas Department of Transportation's call for projects hoping to expand the Katy Trail. TxDOT's federal funding will go toward sidewalks, bike lanes and other projects to improve conditions for cyclists and walkers across...
This Celina, Texas Home Has The Spiciest Bedroom You’ll Ever See
Upon first glance at this listing in Celina, Texas in the Dallas area, you see an unassuming house decorated for Christmas. It is very similar to other homes on the street that are for sale, even with the same bump out on the railing above the staircase. This owner used...
bryancountypatriot.com
Marriage licenses – Nov. 30-Dec. 6, 2022
Presented by Why We Care, here are the marriage licenses filed for in Bryan County during the week of Nov. 30-Dec. 6, 2022:. • Jose Sotero Avila Castillo and Maria Del Carmen Marinez Vazquez. • Dwight James Forbis and Montana Makelton George. • Ethan Charles Adams and Schyler Alyssa West.
Dashcam Video of Horrible North Texas Street Racing Accident Released
WARNING: This video contains content that some viewers may find disturbing. We have a real problem with street racing here in Texas. While it’s especially bad in major metropolitan areas like Dallas-Fort Worth, I hear people racing on Kell Boulevard from my home here in Wichita Falls all the time.
KTEN.com
Governor Stitt calls for special election in Marshall County
MARSHALL CO., Okla. (KTEN) -- Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt has called for a special election in Marshall County. The election will be for the Marshall County Commissioner seat for district two. The special primary election will be held on February 14, and the special general election will be on April...
Plano ISD approves academic calendar for 2023-24 school year
Plano ISD's 2023-24 academic calendar was approved by the board of trustees Dec. 6. (Michael Crouchley/Community Impact) Plano ISD’s schedule for the upcoming school year is now set. The board of trustees approved Plano ISD’s academic calendar for the 2023-24 school year at its Dec. 6 meeting. The new...
KXII.com
1 dead after 4 vehicle crash in Tioga
GRAYSON COUNTY, Texas (KXII) - A Pilot Point man is dead and four people were hurt after a four vehicle crash in Tioga Tuesday afternoon. The Texas Department of Public Safety said 52-year-old Bernabe Rodriguez died after the wreck on US-377, two miles south of Tioga. Troopers said a car...
foxsportstexarkana.com
Man killed several others injured in multi vehicle accident near Tioga, Texas
A Pilot Point , Tx., Texas man was killed and several others were injured in a multi vehicle accident on US-377, 2 miles south of Tioga, Tx., Tuesday. Texas Department of Public Safety said the wreck occurred around 5:47 p.m. Tuesday. Police said a 2017 Nissan Altima driven by Erik...
KTEN.com
Siren wails in Gainesville after ant attack
GAINESVILLE, Texas (KTEN) — It turns out there was nothing to worry about Wednesday morning for Gainesville residents who heard emergency sirens going off. There was no severe weather in the area; Gainesville police said ants got into an electrical circuit board and shorted it out... causing the siren to begin wailing.
KTEN.com
Wrapping party for Be a Santa to a Senior program
SHERMAN, Texas (KTEN) — The crowd at Sherman Senior Citizens Center was busy on Thursday afternoon wrapping gifts for less fortunate seniors. The program benefits seniors who don't have anyone during Christmas. This year there were 250 names for gifts. "It's the 17th year to do the Be a...
irvingweekly.com
Drunk Racing Driver Charged in Lewisville Crash
The Texas Department of Public Safety says the driver who caused a severe three-vehicle crash while racing has been charged with a total of six felonies related to the incident. At 9:35 pm, multiple emergency responders from the Lewisville Fire Department and Texas Department of Public Safety responded to a...
Comments / 0