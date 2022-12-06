ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denison, TX

KTEN.com

Gunter football gets celebratory send off ahead of state semi-final game

GUNTER, Texas (KTEN) -- The Gunter tigers headed out Friday afternoon to Abilene, Texas where they will play their highly anticipated state semi-final match up against Canadian. This is the sixth time in the last seven years that the tigers are playing in the semi's to reach another state championship.
GUNTER, TX
KTEN.com

Fund drive to help former Denison athlete injured in wreck

DENISON, Texas (KTEN) — Texomans are working together to raise funds for a former Denison student and athlete. On November 19, a bus being driven by Calvin Hill was struck by a vehicle traveling the wrong way in College Station. Hill, badly injured, was pulled from the fiery wreckage.
DENISON, TX
Local Profile

Golf Course Review: Gleneagles Country Club

One of Plano’s oldest, private and most prestigious golf clubs has one of its newest courses after the recent renovation of the Kings Course at the 36-hole Gleneagles Country Club in West Plano. First opened in 1985 by golfer Bruce Devlin and architect Robert von Hagge, the courses and...
PLANO, TX
KXII.com

Several schools across Oklahoma on lockdown after hoax threat

Okla. (KXII) - Around 11:00 a.m. Thursday, approximately eight Oklahoma schools received threats of an active shooter. Police have confirmed hoax shooting calls in Ardmore, Durant, Stillwater, Tulsa, Perry, Enid, Medford and Miami. Here in Texoma, Ardmore, Dickson and Durant Public Schools were among those supposedly targeted in calls to...
DURANT, OK
KTEN.com

Online threat leads to Chisum ISD lockdown

PARIS, Texas (KTEN) — The Chisum Independent School District in Paris placed its campus under lockdown at 10 a.m. Friday after being made aware of a threat on social media. School administrators said local law enforcement detained a person accused of sending the threat. The lockdown was lifted after...
PARIS, TX
KTEN.com

Denison seeks funding to expand Katy Trail

DENISON, Texas (KTEN) — The City of Denison is planning to apply for funding through the Texas Department of Transportation's call for projects hoping to expand the Katy Trail. TxDOT's federal funding will go toward sidewalks, bike lanes and other projects to improve conditions for cyclists and walkers across...
DENISON, TX
bryancountypatriot.com

Marriage licenses – Nov. 30-Dec. 6, 2022

Presented by Why We Care, here are the marriage licenses filed for in Bryan County during the week of Nov. 30-Dec. 6, 2022:. • Jose Sotero Avila Castillo and Maria Del Carmen Marinez Vazquez. • Dwight James Forbis and Montana Makelton George. • Ethan Charles Adams and Schyler Alyssa West.
BRYAN COUNTY, OK
KTEN.com

Governor Stitt calls for special election in Marshall County

MARSHALL CO., Okla. (KTEN) -- Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt has called for a special election in Marshall County. The election will be for the Marshall County Commissioner seat for district two. The special primary election will be held on February 14, and the special general election will be on April...
MARSHALL COUNTY, OK
KXII.com

1 dead after 4 vehicle crash in Tioga

GRAYSON COUNTY, Texas (KXII) - A Pilot Point man is dead and four people were hurt after a four vehicle crash in Tioga Tuesday afternoon. The Texas Department of Public Safety said 52-year-old Bernabe Rodriguez died after the wreck on US-377, two miles south of Tioga. Troopers said a car...
TIOGA, TX
KTEN.com

Siren wails in Gainesville after ant attack

GAINESVILLE, Texas (KTEN) — It turns out there was nothing to worry about Wednesday morning for Gainesville residents who heard emergency sirens going off. There was no severe weather in the area; Gainesville police said ants got into an electrical circuit board and shorted it out... causing the siren to begin wailing.
GAINESVILLE, TX
KTEN.com

Wrapping party for Be a Santa to a Senior program

SHERMAN, Texas (KTEN) — The crowd at Sherman Senior Citizens Center was busy on Thursday afternoon wrapping gifts for less fortunate seniors. The program benefits seniors who don't have anyone during Christmas. This year there were 250 names for gifts. "It's the 17th year to do the Be a...
SHERMAN, TX
irvingweekly.com

Drunk Racing Driver Charged in Lewisville Crash

The Texas Department of Public Safety says the driver who caused a severe three-vehicle crash while racing has been charged with a total of six felonies related to the incident. At 9:35 pm, multiple emergency responders from the Lewisville Fire Department and Texas Department of Public Safety responded to a...
LEWISVILLE, TX

