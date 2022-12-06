Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Burger Places in AlabamaAlina AndrasAlabama State
Hoover Man Falls Overboard the Night Before Thanksgiving & Miraculously Survives Floating in the Ocean for 20 HoursZack LoveHoover, AL
Four Girls Killed In Church by a BombDee F. CeeBirmingham, AL
A Domestic Extremist Organization Bombed a Church Killing Children.William Saint ValBirmingham, AL
birminghamtimes.com
Daughter of Legendary Birmingham Attorney Recalls Her Upbringing on ‘Dynamite Hill’
Barbara Shores, daughter of legendary Civil Rights attorney Arthur Shores, said she was shielded from much of the horror during her time growing up in the 1950s and 1960s in Birmingham’s “Dynamite Hill.” The Smithfield community gained its ugly nickname because of multiple bombings conducted by the Ku Klux Klan to try to scare off Black families who were working to integrate the neighborhood.
wbrc.com
Birmingham-native jazz musician receives honor of a lifetime
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A huge honor tonight for a well-known jazz musician from Birmingham. Flutist Kim Scott says she learned last week that Billboard Magazine has named her single “Shine” it’s smooth jazz song of the year. Scott says she and guitarist Adam Holly co-wrote the...
The first Alabama location of Biscuit Love is now open
The wait is finally over for Biscuit Love’s first Alabama location. The popular Nashville-based brunch concept known for its topped biscuits and biscuit bowls, opened Wednesday morning in Cahaba Heights. Located at 4317 Dolly Ridge Road, the restaurant will be open seven days a week from 7 a.m. to...
Bham Now
Botanica is closing at the end of the year
Plant lovers, we have sad news for you. Botanica is closing the downtown location after three and a half years at the end of this year. Read on to learn why this Birmingham business is closing and how you can still support this shop. We’re sad to say goodbye to...
Birmingham approves $3.7 million to complete Carraway demolition
The Star at Uptown master plan for developing the former Carraway hospital campus got an injection of funding Tuesday when the Birmingham City Council approved spending $3.7 million to help complete demolition of the former hospital. Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin said the Carraway project, which includes a planned 9,000-seat, $50...
wvtm13.com
Man with no arms inspires ex-convicts
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — It's estimated about 41% of people released from prison are arrested again within two years. But a nonprofit in Birmingham that helps ex-convicts transition back into society is working to change that. The recidivism rate for the men who go through that program is much better...
310-unit Birmingham development planned for West Oxmoor Road
Several Birmingham-area companies are collaborating on a new multifamily development being planned for West Oxmoor Road. The 310-unit Oxmoor Road Multifamily community will be located at 102 West Oxmoor Road near West Homewood. Real estate investment firm The Dobbins Group is heading up the project, which is designed by Williams...
uab.edu
A UAB Love Story: Engaged history majors set to graduate together Dec. 10
Many fantasize about meeting their soulmate in college. It is not far-fetched to say that Caleb Randall and Sydney Richardson got to live that dream. Meeting in their freshman year, the couple matriculated through undergrad together, becoming best friends, helping each other with their studies and adjusting to various challenges, fell in love, and ultimately got engaged.
wbrc.com
Project Christmas Morning at Princeton Baptist Medical Center
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Since 2018, Princeton Baptist Medical Center has held its annual “Project Christmas Morning” toy drive, with toys donated to the children of Princeton employees who need a little help around the Christmas season. This year, 55 children will receive unwrapped gifts on Dec. 7,...
Bham Now
A sneak peek of Edgehill at Southtown, the new development at former Southtown Court site
A new website released by Southside Development Co. provides Birmingham residents with a sneak peek of the new 26-acre development going in the former Southtown Court site and a name for the massive project — Edgehill at Southtown. Location. The new Edgehill at Southtown is located along University Boulevard...
birminghamtimes.com
Woodfin Announces How Birmingham Will Spend $40.7 Million in Federal Funds
Based on Mayor Randall L. Woodfin’s recommendation, Birmingham City Council has approved a spending plan of $40,774,820 from the city’s American Recovery Plan Act (ARPA) Coronavirus State and Local Fiscal Recovery Funds allocation. These federal funds are part of the more than $140 million the city received from...
Why Alabama's Recent Recruiting Classes Can't be Considered Busts: All Things CW
The Crimson Tide recently having 14 players enter the transfer is a sign of the times, but what does it mean for next year and building toward the future?
wbrc.com
City of Birmingham and BJCTA to expand Birmingham On-Demand hours, coverage area
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham-Jefferson County Transit Authority (BJCTA) and the City of Birmingham are working together to expand the hours and coverage area of Birmingham’s microtransit service, Birmingham On-Demand. As a result of the partnership, there will be new evening hours from 8-11 p.m.in the City Center zone,...
wvtm13.com
City of Birmingham addresses future of municipal jail
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Mayor Randall Woodfin's office released a written statement shortly after 3 p.m. Tuesday, confirming the city is looking at potential alternative options when it comes to housing inmates in the city of Birmingham. City and county officials met with Birmingham City Jail staff on Tuesday afternoon...
City of Tuscaloosa building new basketball court
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — Tuscaloosa Police Department is spearheading a project to help youth play sports and have fun in a safe and positive environment. Phase one of construction got underway Tuesday morning to demolish an aging basketball court built 60 years ago. Deputy Chief Sebo Sanders says it’s being replaced with a new state-of-the-art basketball […]
birminghamtimes.com
Highest Paid Employees in City of Birmingham
The 50 highest-paid employees of the city of Birmingham earn between $140,000 and $193,000 annually. Among the highest earners are officials in the mayor’s office, public safety departments, human resources, finance and information services. Five of Birmingham’s municipal judges also made the list. NAME / TITLE;DEPARTMENT ANNUAL SALARY.
wvtm13.com
A look back at gun violence In Birmingham
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Violence in the Magic City still impacts those in the community as many look back over the year we've all had. The Birmingham Police Department says the list of gun violence just keeps growing in the city. This year hit differently for many when it comes to these situations.
wbrc.com
Best places to see Christmas lights in Alabama
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. - It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas, and what better way is there to get into the holiday spirit than gazing at the sparkling lights? Grab your winter gear and load the family up to spot some of this season’s most festive displays. If the cold weather intimidates you, don’t fear because there are plenty of drive-thru attractions to keep you warm and cozy inside the car without missing out on this timeless tradition.
wbrc.com
Man indicted in murder of Birmingham father
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A Jefferson County grand jury has indicted a man charged with capital murder in the death of a Birmingham father. Youit Jones is charged with the murder of Nathan Gemeinhart in August. Gemeinhart’s body was found in a burning home on Eufaula Avenue in Birmingham.
wbrc.com
Food Bank distributing 1,000 holiday food boxes at Birmingham Crossplex
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Community Food Bank of Central Alabama is kicking up their community efforts for the holiday season with a food box distribution at the Birmingham Crossplex. The event will be Wednesday, December 14 beginning at 9 a.m. Holiday boxes, fresh produce and a protein will be...
