Citrus County (FL) Fire Rescue Holds ‘Push-In’ Ceremony for Two Trucks

Read full article on original website
Related
Pasco deputy car struck while pursuing vehicle leaving burglary scene
A Pasco County deputy's vehicle was struck while pursuing someone Saturday morning, according to a spokesperson.
fox35orlando.com
FHP: 52-year-old woman dies in fiery crash in Marion County
MARION COUNTY, Fla. - A 52-year-old woman died after crashing through several fences and her car caught on fire, Florida Highway Patrol said. Troopers said the woman, from Leesburg, was driving eastbound on County Road 42 just after 3 a.m. on Saturday. They said she drove off the north side of the road and struck four fences.
villages-news.com
Driver who ran red light prompts crash at UF Health-The Villages Hospital
A driver who ran a red light prompted a crash Friday afternoon at the entrance to UF Health-The Villages Hospital. A blue two-door vehicle with a hatchback was traveling at 2:04 p.m. on U.S. Hwy. 27/441 when the driver ran a red light and struck a white sport utility vehicle which was traveling on Bella Cruz Drive headed for the hospital, according to the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. The white SUV had the green light.
Bay News 9
New Orange Belt Trail path for Pasco County?
TRINITY, Fla. — Two public meetings this week revealed new information about a proposed 37-mile bike and pedestrian trail that will stretch across much of Pasco County from Trinity to Trilby. The trail, called the Orange Belt Trail, would follow the old Orange Belt Railway. What You Need To...
fox35orlando.com
Car bursts into flames as Florida family drives down Ocala road
Nadrine Stocker was driving down an Ocala street with her daughter and grandson in the car when she says she started smelling gas. The actions she took in the seconds after that may have saved all their lives. Marion County Sheriff's Office bodycam video shows the aftermath of the fire that engulfed Stocker's Hyundai Sonata, shortly after they all got out of the car.
WCJB
Man arrested after scamming the City of Dunnellon
DUNNELLON, Fla. (WCJB) - Sixty-five-year-old Glenn Staub was arrested in Hernando County. Dunnellon police said a deal was made between Dunnellon city officials and Staub to construct two pole barns at City Beach. Staub told them he was a certified contractor and gave them paperwork to prove it. He was...
pasconewsonline.com
Hernando County woman dies in three-vehicle crash on US-41
BROOKSVILLE, FLA- A 28-year-old female driver from Spring Hill was killed Wednesday evening after she attempted to make a U-turn on US-41 and Powell Road in Hernando County. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the 28-year-old driver was traveling northbound on US-41 around 6:00PM. Two vehicles were traveling southbound approaching the intersection when the female driver attempted a U-Turn and entered the path of the southbound vehicles.
2 killed, 2 seriously injured after car flips during crash in Hernando County
Two people were killed in a crash Wednesday in Hernando County.
Spring Hill Woman Dies After Crash In Hernando County
SPRING HILL, Fla. – A 28-year-old Spring Hill woman has died after a crash that happened around 6:00 pm on Wednesday, according to Florida Highway Patrol. According to troopers, the Spring Hill woman was traveling northbound on US-41. At the intersection of Powell Road, the
villages-news.com
Alligator Basking In The Morning Sunrise In The Villages
This alligator was basking in the reflection of the morning sunrise here in The Villages. Thanks to Ron Clark for sharing!
Child found in Citrus County home covered with animal feces, 300 rats ‘roaming freely’, deputies say
A Citrus County woman was arrested after deputies said they found a child living among hundreds of animals in unsanitary conditions.
‘Professional arsonist’ admits to setting patrol car on fire in Spring Hill
Tarduno told detectives he was "intoxicated" and does "stupid things" when he gets drunk.
hernandosun.com
Brooksville Main Street is Florida Main Street Program of the Month
Settled atop a hill in 1856, the historic City of Brooksville was formed with its rich history and old-world charm. A spot for incredible outdoor activities and delightful shops and restaurants, Brooksville Main Street has been distinguished as a ‘main’ example of metropolitan excellence. On Dec. 2, Secretary of State Cord Byrd announced that Brooksville Main Street has been designated the December 2022 Florida Main Street Program of the Month. Secretary Byrd stated, “I am delighted to recognize Brooksville Main Street as the Florida Main Street Program of the Month. This historic city on a hill is an excellent example of how to create a sense of community that appeals to every generation.”
WCJB
Pedestrian critically injured in crash on Silver Springs Boulevard
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - An early morning crash on East Silver Springs Boulevard left a pedestrian with critical injuries according to the Ocala Police Department. Officers say a vehicle headed west on East Silver Springs Boulevard hit a pedestrian in the roadway around 4 a.m. The crash happened near the Appleton Museum.
travellens.co
15 Free Things to Do in Ocala, FL
The city of Ocala, Florida, is home to hundreds of thoroughbred farms and training centers, which made the city the Horse Capital of the World in 2007. It began in 1943 when Carl G. Rose established the first horse farm in Marion County, which Ocala is part of. The city...
WCJB
Authorities search for suspect after Toys-for-Tots donation box stolen from store
BELLEVIEW, Fla. (WCJB) - The people who run Toys-for-Tots say someone stole a donation box with as much as $800 from a store in Marion County. On the security video, a white male in his mid 20′s to early 30′s approaches the check out register at the Dollar General on southeast Hwy-484 in Belleview.
pasconewsonline.com
Pasco County detectives searching for man they say stole from store
HUDSON, FLA- Pasco Sheriff detectives are searching for a man that stole merchandise from a store in the Hudson area November 9th. According to detectives, around 12:45 p.m., a man reportedly stole merchandise from a business in the 13700 block of Little Rd. in Hudson. The man appears to be...
Citrus County Chronicle
Citrus County gets grant money to restore springs
Two nonprofits working toward restoring respective spring-fed waterways in Citrus County and one municipal government all have a little extra change in their pocket. Both Save Crystal River Inc. and Homosassa River Restoration Project were given an additional $2 million each Friday after Gov. Ron DeSantis, the Florida Department of Environmental Protection and the Southwest Florida Water Management District on Friday announced the Springs Grant Program Fiscal Year 2021-22 recipients.
Citrus County Chronicle
25-year-old man kills self during CCSO raid
One man is dead and another is in custody after an early morning raid Thursday, Dec. 8, in Pine Ridge, according to the Citrus County Sheriff’s Office. CCSO law enforcement personnel arrived in force, serving a narcotics search warrant for a home at 5023 N. Bedstrow Blvd. in Beverly Hills. Detectives reported narcotics sales at the residence and conducted an investigation that led to the narcotics search warrant.
Christmas Events in Lake County Florida: December 8-11, 2022
Are you looking for a fun holiday activity? Lake County still has plenty of Christmas tree lightings, parades, festivals, and events to get you into the Christmas spirit! Check out what's happening this weekend in Lake County, Florida below.
Comments / 0