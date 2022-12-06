Read full article on original website
drgnews.com
Flags at State Capitol to fly at at half-staff today in honor of former state Representative Debra Anderson
Flags will be flown at half-staff at the South Dakota State Capitol in Pierre today (Dec. 10, 2022) in honor of former state Representative Debra Anderson. Flags will be lowered from sunrise until sunset. Anderson served in the state House of Representatives from 1977-1989 and was the first– and only–...
drgnews.com
Philip Health Services holding grand opening today for renovation, new expansion
It’s a big day in the small town of Philip today (Dec. 8, 2022) as residents celebrate the grand opening of the Philip Health Center. CEO Jeremy Schultes says the expansion and renovation has been in the works for several years. In the late 1990s, an expansion and renovation...
drgnews.com
FFA state leadership development events contest
This week (Dec. 4-5, 2022), over 600 South Dakota FFA members, advisors and supporters were in Pierre for the State FFA Leadership Development Events. Stanley County FFA member Grace Sargent competed in Extemporaneous Speaking. The contest involves students pulling one of a variety of different topics out of a hat, then preparing a speech on that topic.
drgnews.com
Stanley County High School students compete at State Oral Interpretation contest
Stanley County Schools had two competitors at the State Oral Interpretation competition, Hope Smedley and Emily Hanson. Smedley (pictured below) earned a Superior Award in the Serious Interpretation category with her rendition of “I’ll Always Know Where You Are” by Mariah Olsen. Hanson performed the “Little Engine...
drgnews.com
Governor Boys Take Steady Season-Opening Win
PIERRE – Lincoln Kienholz scored 15 of his game-high 18 points in the first half Friday as Pierre Governor Boys Basketball opened its season with a 59-41 win over Rapid City Stevens at the Riggs High Gym. Jackson Edman, Ben Heiser and Carson Ahartz scored nine points each for...
drgnews.com
Governors Sweep Home Wrestling Duals From Brookings
PIERRE – In their first home duals of the season, Pierre Governor wrestlers swept Brookings Thursday at the Riggs High Gym. The Governor girls, off their first place finish last weekend at Mandan, North Dakota, shut out Brookings 39-0. Six of the Governor victories were by pin, by Sydney Uhrig, Lexie Hillmer, Gianna Stangeland, Hattie Baldwin, Ireland Templeton and Mary Mehlhaff.
drgnews.com
Pierre Girls Stop Stevens To Open Season
RAPID CITY – Pierre Governor Girls Basketball started well and never trailed Friday in a season-opening 58-46 win over Rapid City Stevens at Carrold Heier Gymnasium. Remington Price led Pierre with 14 points and hit two three-pointers. Ryann Berry scored 13 with seven rebounds and also hit two from distance. Reese Terwilliger had 11 points and 11 rebounds.
