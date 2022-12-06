Read full article on original website
wwnytv.com
Look who’s buying the old Stewart’s in Watertown
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The old Stewart’s Shops location on Washington Street in Watertown is in the process of being sold. Local developer Bobby Ferris will take ownership for $175,000. The old Stewart’s was closed after the new one opened right down the street on the corner of...
wwnytv.com
Megabus joins Trailways for north country bus service
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Megabus is teaming up with Trailways of New York in providing bus service to the north country. The partnership is expected to allow people to use Megabus’ website to book rides. Right now Trailways runs through Watertown and north on Route 11 to Potsdam...
wwnytv.com
Old North Side Improvement League building sold
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The former North Side Improvement League building in Watertown has been sold. Developer Jake Johnson closed on the property Wednesday, according to Mike Lundy, who sold the Mill Street building. The building has sat empty for a few years after the civic organization stopped operating.
wwnytv.com
City council wrap-up: Fire truck purchase, pavilion restrictions & Ogilvie Foods property
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The city of Watertown will buy a new ladder truck from the city of Geneva. The city council unanimously approved buying the truck for $40,000. It comes as the city has one truck that has an issue with the ladder hydraulics. Another ladder truck needs repairs and is out of commission.
$14.5 million Pavement Rehabilitation Project for I-481 is complete
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The New York State Department of Transportation announced on Wednesday, December 7 that the Pavement Rehabilitation Project on 481 in Onondaga and Oswego Counties is complete. The $14.5 million project limits extend from I-81 Interchange in Cicero to County Route 57 in the City of Fulton. Route 481 is the primary […]
townofclayton.com
Town of Clayton Shoreline Near Hotel and Riverwalk SJ33 Contract 1 Advertisement for Bid
Sealed Bids for the stabilization of shoreline along the Clayton Riverwalk in front of the 1000 Islands Harbor Hotel will be received by Town of Clayton, at the office of 405 Riverside Drive, Clayton New York, 13624 until 2:00 p.m. local time on Tuesday, December 20, 2022, at which time the bids received will be publicly opened and read. The proposed project will repair and stabilize approximately 480 feet of shoreline between Frink Park and the Clayton Harbor Municipal Marina.
wwnytv.com
Fire destroys town of Rodman home
TOWN OF RODMAN, New York (WWNY) - Officials are calling a home in the town of Rodman a “total loss” after fire swept through the house. Volunteers were called to 10808 Lowe Road shortly before 4:30 p.m. Thursday. Officials say they believe no one was home when the...
wwnytv.com
Hermon gets its bank back
HERMON, New York (WWNY) - St. Lawrence Federal Credit Union opened a new branch location on Church Street in Hermon Wednesday. It’s in the former Community Bank building. Credit union officials say having this location will help local people stay in town to do their banking. “One of the...
wwnytv.com
Ogdensburg could rethink job cuts, tax increase
OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - As Ogdensburg works to finalize its spending plan, there could be some relief on the horizon when it comes to increased taxes and job cuts. The preliminary budget includes a 12 percent property tax increase and the elimination of 10 jobs, including six from the police department and others at the Department of Public Works.
wwnytv.com
Missing Watertown teen found safe
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A Watertown teen who went missing Sunday has been found safe. Watertown city police say 16-year-old Isabella Kneier has been located and is safe. Police announced Monday that she had gone missing. She had last been seen leaving her home at 657 Olive Street.
wwnytv.com
Watertown’s temporary homeless shelter to close soon
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The temporary shelter for homeless and displaced people, open for 2 weeks, is set to close in about 2 weeks. It means Jefferson County is moving on to the next step - something not liked by a Watertown City Council member. The Watertown Salvation Army...
wwnytv.com
Red Cross helps 9 people after fire near Canton
TOWN OF CANTON, New York (WWNY) - Several people had to be treated for smoke inhalation after a Tuesday morning fire near Canton. It happened on U.S. Route 11 east of the village. Fire officials say the blaze started outside the home and moved its way up the exterior wall.
wwnytv.com
December temperatures, but no December snow
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Temperatures started in the 30s, and that’s pretty much where they’re going to stay. It’s going to be mostly cloudy with maybe a hint of sunshine heading into the afternoon. Highs will be in the upper 30s. Temperatures were mild to start...
wwnytv.com
While Jefferson County flu cases surge, what’s going on in Lewis, St. Lawrence counties?
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - We already know flu cases hit Jefferson County hard in November, but now we know how the numbers compare in Lewis and St. Lawrence counties. First, let’s look at flu cases in October for the tri-county region. Lewis County had 1 case. Jefferson had 33. St. Lawrence stood at 6.
Outdoor recreation group calls new 110-foot bridge in Tug Hill state forest a ‘game changer’
The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation just opened a new bridge over Little Sandy Creek Bridge, in Winona State Forest. The 110-foot wooden structure is located in the Tug Hill town of Boylston, in Oswego County. The new bridge is part of the new one-mile Little Sandy Creek...
wwnytv.com
Compo Pierce considering switch from city council to county legislature, source says
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Watertown City Council member Sarah Compo Pierce is considering taking over Scott Gray’s seat on the Jefferson County Legislature. Gray will resign his seat, representing District 13, as he goes to the state Assembly in the new year. His resignation is effective December 31.
flackbroadcasting.com
North Country man accused of criminally possessing controlled substance: NYSP
WATERTOWN- A North Country man is faced with a drug possession accusation in Jefferson County, authorities say. Michael A. Robinson, 34, of Carthage, NY was arrested Wednesday afternoon by the New York State Police (Carthage). He is officially charged with one misdemeanor count of criminally possessing a controlled substance in the seventh-degree.
wwnytv.com
Carthage school district recovers some, not all money stolen in scam
TOWN OF CHAMPION, New York (WWNY) - The Carthage Central School District won’t recover all of the money a scammer took. In March, the school district fell victim to a scam and lost $759,000 after paying a bill with a wire transfer. When it happened, the district said it...
flackbroadcasting.com
Larceny complaint from Lowville area business leads to arrest of North Country man: Police
LOWVILLE- A North Country man is accused of larceny after failing to deposit nearly $6,000 from a Lowville area business, authorities say. William G. White, 33, of Gouverneur, NY was arrested by the Lowville Village Police. He is officially charged with grand larceny in the third-degree. Investigators looked into a...
localsyr.com
Pulaski man charged with attempted rape of toddler
OSWEGO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Oswego County Sheriff’s Office arrested 30-year-old James Gleason of Pulaski on Wednesday, December 7. Gleason was arrested for Attempted Rape in the first degree, Sexual Abuse in the first degree, and Endangering the Welfare of a Child. These charges come from an investigation...
