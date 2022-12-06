ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watertown, NY

wwnytv.com

Look who’s buying the old Stewart’s in Watertown

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The old Stewart’s Shops location on Washington Street in Watertown is in the process of being sold. Local developer Bobby Ferris will take ownership for $175,000. The old Stewart’s was closed after the new one opened right down the street on the corner of...
WATERTOWN, NY
wwnytv.com

Megabus joins Trailways for north country bus service

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Megabus is teaming up with Trailways of New York in providing bus service to the north country. The partnership is expected to allow people to use Megabus’ website to book rides. Right now Trailways runs through Watertown and north on Route 11 to Potsdam...
WATERTOWN, NY
wwnytv.com

Old North Side Improvement League building sold

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The former North Side Improvement League building in Watertown has been sold. Developer Jake Johnson closed on the property Wednesday, according to Mike Lundy, who sold the Mill Street building. The building has sat empty for a few years after the civic organization stopped operating.
WATERTOWN, NY
townofclayton.com

Town of Clayton Shoreline Near Hotel and Riverwalk SJ33 Contract 1 Advertisement for Bid

Sealed Bids for the stabilization of shoreline along the Clayton Riverwalk in front of the 1000 Islands Harbor Hotel will be received by Town of Clayton, at the office of 405 Riverside Drive, Clayton New York, 13624 until 2:00 p.m. local time on Tuesday, December 20, 2022, at which time the bids received will be publicly opened and read. The proposed project will repair and stabilize approximately 480 feet of shoreline between Frink Park and the Clayton Harbor Municipal Marina.
CLAYTON, NY
wwnytv.com

Fire destroys town of Rodman home

TOWN OF RODMAN, New York (WWNY) - Officials are calling a home in the town of Rodman a “total loss” after fire swept through the house. Volunteers were called to 10808 Lowe Road shortly before 4:30 p.m. Thursday. Officials say they believe no one was home when the...
RODMAN, NY
wwnytv.com

Hermon gets its bank back

HERMON, New York (WWNY) - St. Lawrence Federal Credit Union opened a new branch location on Church Street in Hermon Wednesday. It’s in the former Community Bank building. Credit union officials say having this location will help local people stay in town to do their banking. “One of the...
HERMON, NY
wwnytv.com

Ogdensburg could rethink job cuts, tax increase

OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - As Ogdensburg works to finalize its spending plan, there could be some relief on the horizon when it comes to increased taxes and job cuts. The preliminary budget includes a 12 percent property tax increase and the elimination of 10 jobs, including six from the police department and others at the Department of Public Works.
OGDENSBURG, NY
wwnytv.com

Missing Watertown teen found safe

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A Watertown teen who went missing Sunday has been found safe. Watertown city police say 16-year-old Isabella Kneier has been located and is safe. Police announced Monday that she had gone missing. She had last been seen leaving her home at 657 Olive Street.
WATERTOWN, NY
wwnytv.com

Watertown’s temporary homeless shelter to close soon

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The temporary shelter for homeless and displaced people, open for 2 weeks, is set to close in about 2 weeks. It means Jefferson County is moving on to the next step - something not liked by a Watertown City Council member. The Watertown Salvation Army...
WATERTOWN, NY
wwnytv.com

Red Cross helps 9 people after fire near Canton

TOWN OF CANTON, New York (WWNY) - Several people had to be treated for smoke inhalation after a Tuesday morning fire near Canton. It happened on U.S. Route 11 east of the village. Fire officials say the blaze started outside the home and moved its way up the exterior wall.
CANTON, NY
wwnytv.com

December temperatures, but no December snow

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Temperatures started in the 30s, and that’s pretty much where they’re going to stay. It’s going to be mostly cloudy with maybe a hint of sunshine heading into the afternoon. Highs will be in the upper 30s. Temperatures were mild to start...
WATERTOWN, NY
flackbroadcasting.com

North Country man accused of criminally possessing controlled substance: NYSP

WATERTOWN- A North Country man is faced with a drug possession accusation in Jefferson County, authorities say. Michael A. Robinson, 34, of Carthage, NY was arrested Wednesday afternoon by the New York State Police (Carthage). He is officially charged with one misdemeanor count of criminally possessing a controlled substance in the seventh-degree.
CARTHAGE, NY
localsyr.com

Pulaski man charged with attempted rape of toddler

OSWEGO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Oswego County Sheriff’s Office arrested 30-year-old James Gleason of Pulaski on Wednesday, December 7. Gleason was arrested for Attempted Rape in the first degree, Sexual Abuse in the first degree, and Endangering the Welfare of a Child. These charges come from an investigation...
PULASKI, NY

