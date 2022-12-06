Sealed Bids for the stabilization of shoreline along the Clayton Riverwalk in front of the 1000 Islands Harbor Hotel will be received by Town of Clayton, at the office of 405 Riverside Drive, Clayton New York, 13624 until 2:00 p.m. local time on Tuesday, December 20, 2022, at which time the bids received will be publicly opened and read. The proposed project will repair and stabilize approximately 480 feet of shoreline between Frink Park and the Clayton Harbor Municipal Marina.

CLAYTON, NY ・ 3 DAYS AGO