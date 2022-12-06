Read full article on original website
Fazoli’s to Make Debut in Louisiana and North Texas with New Area Development Deals
December 09, 2022 // Franchising.com // LOS ANGELES - FAT (Fresh. Authentic. Tasty.) Brands Inc. announces two franchise development agreements to bring Fazoli’s to Denton, Texas and Shreveport, Louisiana. The agreements will result in the long-awaited debut of the iconic Italian brand in the Dallas-Fort Worth area and the...
Ziebart Grand Openings Are a Family Affair
Whether single store or multi-store ownership, Ziebart continues to help families achieve their entrepreneurial dreams through Ziebart franchise ownership. There has never been a better time to become your own boss, secure your family’s future, and build a legacy that will last a lifetime. Two new Ziebart franchised locations are doing just that and recently celebrated their new Ziebart stores with grand openings in Highland, Michigan and Hamburg, New York.
The Car Wash Boom Continues around the Twin Cities
December 07, 2022 // Franchising.com // HOLLAND, Mich. - National car wash brand Tommy’s Express broke ground on its third Twin Cities location last week, located in the White Bear Lake community, on the corner of County Rd F East and Blues Highway. This will become the eight Tommy’s Express location in the state of Minnesota.
Dave’s Hot Chicken Bringing Units to New Hampshire and Massachusetts
December 08, 2022 // Franchising.com // MERRIMACK, N.H. - Dave’s Hot Chicken announced today it has inked a franchise agreement with Al Graziano to make its entrance into New Hampshire and Massachusetts. “Al first location in Massachusetts has been a smash-hit, and I anticipate that same success will translate...
Cousins Subs® Brings Back Gyro Sub And Mint Shake
Fan-favorites Gyro sub and Mint shake return for a limited time only. December 07, 2022 // Franchising.com // MILWAUKEE - Cousins Subs® announced today the return of the Gyro sub and Mint shake to its menu for a limited time only. Available in Wisconsin, Illinois and Indiana, guests can order the sub and shake through Sunday, Jan. 29, in store, online and through the Cousins Subs app.
