nomadlawyer.org
Wayfarers Chapel: A Beautiful “The Glass Church” In Rancho Palos Verdes, California
Tourist Attraction In Wayfarers Chapel, Rancho Palos Verdes, California. Located in the beautiful area of Rancho Palos Verdes, California, The Wayfarers Chapel was designed by architect Lloyd Wright. The “tree chapel” has been featured in movies and TV shows. Located in the southern Los Angeles area, Wayfarers Chapel...
sanclementejournal.com
Jacque Tahuka Nunez, Storyteller of Native Dreams
Educator Jacque Nunez grew up in the historic Los Rios Adobe in San Juan Capistrano. The 230-year-old house was her great grandmother’s and the family lived there helping to take care of her until she passed away. Jacque Tahuka Nunez is uniquely qualified to represent her ancestors. A storyteller...
4 Great Steakhouses in California
If you live in California and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in California that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
localocnews.com
Bloom Restaurant & Bar Opens in Downtown San Juan Capistrano
Dave’s Hot Chicken Heading to Mission Viejo
the team is hoping to open sometime in March of the new year
Laguna Beach gets control of its South Laguna beaches
The City of Laguna Beach just gained jurisdiction of about 1.2 miles of its beach property, as approved Tuesday by the Orange County Board of Supervisors. The transfer agreement is between the city and Orange County, giving the city ownership and a $22 million payment from the county. Ownership comes with maintenance and operational duties over the following beaches: Aliso Beach, Camel Point Beach, Laguna Royale Beach, Table Rock Beach, Thousand Steps Beach and West Street Beach. The county reported it's a win-win situation for both parties, the county doesn't have to front the maintenance expenses and the city gets to enforce city rules along the entire coastline, including rules like no smoking.The city's Marine Safety Department is prepping for the land transfer, adding more lifeguard towers, communication equipment and rescue gear.
An LA couple bought a bungalow by the beach for $555,000. After 4 years of work, they sold it for $1 million. Here's how they fixed it up — and built a lifestyle brand in the process.
In true LA style, Laura Genevieve didn't just rebuild a house. She built a lifestyle brand, and a 44,000-strong Instagram following along the way.
visitnewportbeach.com
Your Guide to Viewing the Newport Beach Christmas Boat Parade
The 114th anniversary of the Newport Beach Christmas Boat Parade is here! This merry and bright celebration will showcase a fleet of beautifully decorated yachts, boats, kayaks and canoes from Dec. 14-18 at 6:30 p.m. First-timer? Fret not! We’re breaking down exactly where you can watch the parade this year in true Newport Beach fashion. From waterfront restaurants to seaside hotels, these prime viewing spots are the perfect places to watch the boats “jingle on the waves” this season!
spectrumnews1.com
Huntington Beach prepares for retail cannabis sales
HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif. — Cannabis businesses are officially coming to surf city. It's not a matter of if anymore, but when. With the election officially over, residents voted in favor of Measure O, which will place a special tax on cannabis retail and other types of cannabis-related businesses in the city.
longbeachlocalnews.com
Long Beach Celebrates Groundbreaking for New Junior Lifeguard Facility Rebuild
Long Beach, CA – The City of Long Beach today celebrated the groundbreaking for a new Long Beach Junior Lifeguard facility. Located on East Ocean Boulevard and Claremont Place adjacent to the Claremont Launch Ramp, the Junior Lifeguard Facility Rebuild Project includes the building of a brand new 925-square-foot facility and the demolishing the existing 530-square-foot Junior Lifeguard structure. Construction preparations for this project began in November 2022 and construction is expected to be completed prior to summer 2023.
Two California restaurants considered the ‘most popular,’ according to Linktree
Two Californian restaurants were listed on Linktree’s most popular restaurant list for 2022. The link-in-bio creator, which has over 30 million users, unveiled its first-ever “Link-Back 2022” list, which recaps the year’s most popular trends and most used website links. Mexican restaurants Salazar and Toca Madera, located in Los Angeles, were ranked within the top […]
San Luis Obispo Tribune
These 18 California restaurants earned Michelin stars for 2022. One place received 3
Getting a Michelin star is one of the highest honors a restaurant can receive, and this year, 18 California eateries earned stars in Michelin’s 2022 guide covering the state. Addison, a fine dining restaurant in San Diego that serves contemporary Californian dishes, received three stars. It’s the most stars...
Lana Del Rey’s ‘tunnel under Ocean Blvd’ is in Long Beach
Lana Del Rey's newest single, “Did you know that there’s a tunnel under Ocean Blvd," was released Wednesday. It's a reference to Long Beach's Jergins Tunnel. The post Lana Del Rey’s ‘tunnel under Ocean Blvd’ is in Long Beach appeared first on Long Beach Post.
Orange Coast gets new, local owners
Engine Vision Media acquires Los Angeles magazine, Orange Coast magazine, and Pasadena magazine from Hour Media Group. The post Orange Coast gets new, local owners appeared first on Orange Coast Magazine.
theregistrysocal.com
City Approves Plan to Add Up to 3,000 Residential Units at Westminster Mall
A 1.3 million square foot mall in Orange County could soon be getting a new look. The City of Westminster recently voted to approve a specific plan that revitalizes retail space and adds residential space to the 100-acre mall site at 1025 Westminster Mall. A public hearing for the project...
Breeze Airways adding nonstop flight from Pittsburgh to southern California
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A budget airline is adding a nonstop flight from Pittsburgh to southern California. Breeze Airways will launch year-round nonstop service between Pittsburgh International Airport and Santa Ana John Wayne Airport in Orange County starting March 31. Flights will operate on Mondays and Fridays on Breeze's new Airbus A220-300 aircraft. The airline will also resume service between Pittsburgh and Norfolk/Virginia Beach on May 18. The flights, which were suspended in September, will operate on Thursdays and Sundays. "Breeze is excited to be expanding our service from Pittsburgh, including new nonstop service to Orange County and returning service to Norfolk," airline president Tom Doxey said on Blue Sky News' website. "The newest nonstop route will allow guests and families in the greater Pittsburgh area to visit one of the biggest and most loved theme parks in the world."Breeze Airways will be the second airline to fly nonstop between Pittsburgh and southern California, with Spirit Airlines flying daily nonstop to Los Angeles.
SoCal to see sunshine amid cold temperatures Thursday
Southern California on Thursday will continue to experience cold temperatures, but another round of rain isn't expected until the weekend.
Weekend Precipitation Risk Analysis for Southern California as Rain and Mountain Snow Move In
As projected last week, the system for this coming weekend, weekend of December 10th, will be a more potent one than we have seen this month with a full cold front, intact, moving through Southern California, from San Luis Obispo and Vandenberg all the way through Los Angeles and down into San Diego as well, where most of the rain this month has missed so read on for details ...
kion546.com
Why this predominantly White county in Southern California is declaring racism a public health crisis
Andrew Do was afraid to play sports his last two years of high school. “I didn’t want to walk home alone after practices and be harassed, and beat up, and strangled,” he said in an interview with CNN. After law school, while out running for exercise, he said...
foxla.com
Los Angeles is the fourth most expensive city to live in the world
LOS ANGELES - Los Angeles is a very expensive city to live in - this we all know - but it isn't the most expensive. New York City and Singapore tied for first place as the most expensive city to live in the world, according to the new Worldwide Cost of Living survey put out by the Economist Intelligence Unit (EIU).
