Smith County, TX

KSST Radio

Pittsburg Siblings, 1 Other Jailed Following Theft Complaint

Three Pittsburg residents, a pair of siblings and another man, were jailed on controlled substance charges following a theft complaint at Walmart, according to arrest reports. Sulphur Springs Police were dispatched at 3:23 p.m. Dec. 7, 2022, to what was reported as a theft in progress at Wal-Mart. Officer Sean Hoffman was near the area and responded. He arrived in time to see a man, who matched the description given for the theft suspect, running from the store to a white Mitsubishi Endeavor. Store personnel reported the man walked past all points of sale with two TVs he had not paid for. The man jumped into the SUV, which quickly exited the store parking lot, turning east onto Posey Lane. The officer also exited the parking lot and initiated a traffic stop.
PITTSBURG, TX
ktbb.com

Missing man sought by Gregg County authorities

LONGVIEW – Officials seek your help finding a missing man. According to our news partner KETK, the Gregg County Sheriff’s Office says Charlie Robinson, 65, was last seen at the Dollar Tree on North Eastman Road in Longview. Robinson has grey hair, is five foot seven, and weighs 175 pounds, according to officials. Officials said that Robinson also has medicine that he needs but did not bring with him. He was last seen driving a grey 2004 Nissan Altima, license plate MGS0079, and could be headed towards Diana or Gilmer, authorities said. If you see Robinson or his car you can call 903-236-8400.
GREGG COUNTY, TX
ktbb.com

Man indicted for second charge in death of Smith County deputy

TYLER – A Grand Prairie man has been indicted on a second charge in connection to the death of a Smith County deputy. According to our news partner KETK, Daniel Nyabuto, 21, was indicted for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon on Dec. 1. Nyabuto was previously indicted for intoxication manslaughter in a July crash that led to the death of Deputy Lorenzo Bustos. Nyabuto’s bond was reduced in October from $750,000 to $500,000. In his request for a bond reduction, his attorney wrote that the night of the crash, Bustos and his fellow deputy “continued their detention of the vehicle they previously stopped for an unreasonably long time due to the fact they were in a moving lane of traffic causing an immediate danger to themselves, the two individuals they had recently detained and anyone else traveling in the northbound lanes of traffic.”
SMITH COUNTY, TX
KLTV

Fake Smith County captain demanding money for missing jury duty, sheriff’s office warns

SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - The Smith County Sheriff’s Office is warning that they have received several calls Monday night from concerned residents. The callers told the sheriff’s office that an unknown person called and identified himself as Captain Craig Halbrooks with the Smith County Sheriff’s Office. The caller then tells the victim that he needs to discuss a criminal matter with them and says that they owe money because they missed jury duty. This is not true, the sheriff’s office says.
SMITH COUNTY, TX
themonitor.net

Agencies respond to shots fired

Law enforcement gathers outside the home where the standoff took place. According to Sergeant Connie Peña upon the officers arrival, Sergeant Stevens and Officer Luna exited their vehicle and began to canvas the area. As Sergeant Stevens was standing near the rear of 159 Bedfords Bend, numerous gunshots from a high-power rifle were heard coming from the backyard area. Investigator Pollard, Sergeant Pena, Captain Stephens and Chief Williams all responded to the scene. According to a press release by Sergeant Connie Peña, numerous attempts to have the occupants exit the front of the residence went unanswered.
KSST Radio

Como Man Arrested On Parole Warrant

A Como man was arrested Monday evening on a parole warrant, according to arrest reports. Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Isaac Foley reported seeing the 41-year-old walking on the wrong side of State Highway 11 east at Taylor Street in Como. Foley contacted the man, identified as James Edward Miller Jr.
COMO, TX
KLTV

State questions suspended Smith County constable on safe missing from evidence room

Catch East Texas News at 4 every Monday through Friday. Courage, Commitment, Honor: 81st Anniversary of Pearl Harbor remembered in East Texas. “It was a day, as President Roosevelt said, that would live in infamy, and we do remember this day, but we remember this day for the courage, and the commitment, and the honor of the men that were killed,” said Robin Bynum, curriculum coordinator for the American Freedom Museum in Bullard.
SMITH COUNTY, TX
ktbb.com

Smith County aggravated assault under investigation

SMITH COUNTY — Smith County Deputies are investigating an aggravated assault Sunday. Officials responded to a mobile home park off of Hwy 271 and found that the victim had been taken to the hospital. According to authorities, the victim, a 17-year-old male, had been shot in the face and arm. He is expected to survive. Investigators have determined that the incident may be gang related and said it appears as though the suspect(s) entered the area on foot just prior to the shooting. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Smith County Sheriff’s Office at 903-566-6600. The investigation is ongoing.
SMITH COUNTY, TX
KLTV

Teen shot in face in Smith County gang dispute

SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Smith County deputies responded to a shooting at a mobile home park on Saturday in what may have been a gang-related incident. According to Smith County Public Information Office Sgt. Larry Christian, the incident occurred at 11300 Hwy 271 and ended with a teenager being hospitalized with multiple gunshot wounds. Smith’s report said that upon arrival deputies discovered the victim had already been transported via personal vehicle to UT Health North. Once deputies arrived at UT North they identified the victim as a 17-year-old male with a gunshot wound to the face and another to his right arm. The victim was transported to UT Health in Tyler where he underwent emergency surgery.
SMITH COUNTY, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

SHERIFF: Man in custody in relation to Garrison murder

GARRISON, Texas (KETK) – Rusk County Sheriff’s Office has announced they have a man in custody after searching for him in relation to a murder in the Garrison area on Saturday. Rusk County Sheriff’s Office said they started investigating a shooting after the victim, David Lewis, 43, of Timpson was pulled over in Nacogdoches County […]
GARRISON, TX
ktbb.com

Emergency warning siren update

LONGVIEW — During the monthly test of the City’s Emergency Warning Siren system on Wednesday, Dec. 7, it was determined that Siren #2 at the Longview ISD Aquatic Center was not sounding or rotating. Additionally, Siren #13 at Fire Station 5 was experiencing issues with its radio, according to a news release. Authorities say public safety personnel are investigating the issues and will coordinate any necessary repairs with Mobile Communications America, the third-party vendor that provides the service. It is unclear at this time how long the sirens will be out of service. Residents are encouraged to sign up for emergency alerts by call or text through the Smart911 system at this link.
LONGVIEW, TX
KLTV

Wreck takes 2 lives on Hwy 19 near Canton Wednesday evening

CANTON, Texas (KLTV) - Two people died in a wreck on Hwy 19 on Wednesday. According to Sgt. Adam Albritton with the Department of Public Safety, the wreck happened north of I-20 in Canton. The wreck occurred around 5 p.m. Witnesses told KLTV 7 that traffic was backed up for...
CANTON, TX
101.5 KNUE

Juvenile Suspect of Hit-and-Run in Tyler, TX is Being Sued by Victim’s Family

The family of a man who was the victim of a Halloween night Hit-and-Run incident in Tyler, Texas is suing the person suspected of committing the crime. A young man was leaving a Halloween party late when he was struck in a hit-and-run incident that left him in dire need of medical care. If you're not familiar with the story we shared back in early November, you can access that here.
TYLER, TX

