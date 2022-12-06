Read full article on original website
Suspended Smith County constable Curtis Traylor Harris found guilty of theft by jury
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The jury has reached a verdict in the trial of a Smith County Constable accused of stealing from a home during an eviction. Curtis Traylor-Harris has been found guilty of the charges against him. The jury returned a verdict at 5:45 p.m. Thursday. Sentencing will happen...
Pittsburg Siblings, 1 Other Jailed Following Theft Complaint
Three Pittsburg residents, a pair of siblings and another man, were jailed on controlled substance charges following a theft complaint at Walmart, according to arrest reports. Sulphur Springs Police were dispatched at 3:23 p.m. Dec. 7, 2022, to what was reported as a theft in progress at Wal-Mart. Officer Sean Hoffman was near the area and responded. He arrived in time to see a man, who matched the description given for the theft suspect, running from the store to a white Mitsubishi Endeavor. Store personnel reported the man walked past all points of sale with two TVs he had not paid for. The man jumped into the SUV, which quickly exited the store parking lot, turning east onto Posey Lane. The officer also exited the parking lot and initiated a traffic stop.
Missing man sought by Gregg County authorities
Man indicted for second charge in death of Smith County deputy
TYLER – A Grand Prairie man has been indicted on a second charge in connection to the death of a Smith County deputy. According to our news partner KETK, Daniel Nyabuto, 21, was indicted for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon on Dec. 1. Nyabuto was previously indicted for intoxication manslaughter in a July crash that led to the death of Deputy Lorenzo Bustos. Nyabuto’s bond was reduced in October from $750,000 to $500,000. In his request for a bond reduction, his attorney wrote that the night of the crash, Bustos and his fellow deputy “continued their detention of the vehicle they previously stopped for an unreasonably long time due to the fact they were in a moving lane of traffic causing an immediate danger to themselves, the two individuals they had recently detained and anyone else traveling in the northbound lanes of traffic.”
Fake Smith County captain demanding money for missing jury duty, sheriff’s office warns
SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - The Smith County Sheriff’s Office is warning that they have received several calls Monday night from concerned residents. The callers told the sheriff’s office that an unknown person called and identified himself as Captain Craig Halbrooks with the Smith County Sheriff’s Office. The caller then tells the victim that he needs to discuss a criminal matter with them and says that they owe money because they missed jury duty. This is not true, the sheriff’s office says.
Agencies respond to shots fired
Law enforcement gathers outside the home where the standoff took place. According to Sergeant Connie Peña upon the officers arrival, Sergeant Stevens and Officer Luna exited their vehicle and began to canvas the area. As Sergeant Stevens was standing near the rear of 159 Bedfords Bend, numerous gunshots from a high-power rifle were heard coming from the backyard area. Investigator Pollard, Sergeant Pena, Captain Stephens and Chief Williams all responded to the scene. According to a press release by Sergeant Connie Peña, numerous attempts to have the occupants exit the front of the residence went unanswered.
Harrison County man sentenced to 35 years for manufacture of controlled substance
HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A Harrison County man was sentenced to 35 years in prison for the manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance between one to four grams. A jury sentenced Jemille McAfee for the second degree felony. Officials said McAfee was known as a habitual offender, so his punishment was increased to 15 years […]
Deputy testifies former Smith County Constable told her to ‘take what you want’
3:17 p.m. In her cross-examination, Banks said the incident was her first time working an eviction and she had not been trained in how an eviction was meant to proceed. Banks agreed with Dammann that Traylor-Harris had not instructed her to break any laws before the incident. But when asked if during the eviction was […]
Gregg County Sheriff’s Office looking for man last seen at Longview Dollar Tree
LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – Charlie Robinson, 65, was last seen at the Dollar Tree on North Eastman Road in Longview, according to Gregg County Sheriff’s Office. Robinson has grey hair, is five foot seven and weighs 175 pounds, according to officials. Officials said that Robinson also has medicine that he needs but did not bring […]
Como Man Arrested On Parole Warrant
A Como man was arrested Monday evening on a parole warrant, according to arrest reports. Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Isaac Foley reported seeing the 41-year-old walking on the wrong side of State Highway 11 east at Taylor Street in Como. Foley contacted the man, identified as James Edward Miller Jr.
State questions suspended Smith County constable on safe missing from evidence room
Catch East Texas News at 4 every Monday through Friday. Courage, Commitment, Honor: 81st Anniversary of Pearl Harbor remembered in East Texas. “It was a day, as President Roosevelt said, that would live in infamy, and we do remember this day, but we remember this day for the courage, and the commitment, and the honor of the men that were killed,” said Robin Bynum, curriculum coordinator for the American Freedom Museum in Bullard.
Athens man receives new indictment from grand jury for capital murder
ANDERSON COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Robert Mason Eckert was arrested in Dec. 2021 on murder charges but has now been indicted for capital murder by a grand jury, according to the Anderson County District Attorney’s Office. In 2021, Eckert, 38, allegedly shot and killed a man by the name of Marco Matthew Gonzales and reportedly […]
Smith County officials looking for information in possible gang-related shooting
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Officials in Smith County are seeking information in a case after a 17-year-old boy was shot in the face and arm. According to the sheriff’s office, deputies responded to the scene at the Eagle Creek mobile home park on Sunday where they found the boy had been transported to a personal […]
Smith County aggravated assault under investigation
Teen shot in face in Smith County gang dispute
SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Smith County deputies responded to a shooting at a mobile home park on Saturday in what may have been a gang-related incident. According to Smith County Public Information Office Sgt. Larry Christian, the incident occurred at 11300 Hwy 271 and ended with a teenager being hospitalized with multiple gunshot wounds. Smith’s report said that upon arrival deputies discovered the victim had already been transported via personal vehicle to UT Health North. Once deputies arrived at UT North they identified the victim as a 17-year-old male with a gunshot wound to the face and another to his right arm. The victim was transported to UT Health in Tyler where he underwent emergency surgery.
Smith County man sentenced for federal income tax violation
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – A Whitehouse man was sentenced for a federal income tax violation in the Eastern District of Texas, U.S. Attorney Brit Featherston announced Dec. 6. On Mar. 30, Anthony D. Klein, 48, pleaded guilty to attempting to evade or defeat taxes and was sentenced to 18 months in federal prison by U.S. […]
SHERIFF: Man in custody in relation to Garrison murder
GARRISON, Texas (KETK) – Rusk County Sheriff’s Office has announced they have a man in custody after searching for him in relation to a murder in the Garrison area on Saturday. Rusk County Sheriff’s Office said they started investigating a shooting after the victim, David Lewis, 43, of Timpson was pulled over in Nacogdoches County […]
Emergency warning siren update
LONGVIEW — During the monthly test of the City’s Emergency Warning Siren system on Wednesday, Dec. 7, it was determined that Siren #2 at the Longview ISD Aquatic Center was not sounding or rotating. Additionally, Siren #13 at Fire Station 5 was experiencing issues with its radio, according to a news release. Authorities say public safety personnel are investigating the issues and will coordinate any necessary repairs with Mobile Communications America, the third-party vendor that provides the service. It is unclear at this time how long the sirens will be out of service. Residents are encouraged to sign up for emergency alerts by call or text through the Smart911 system at this link.
Wreck takes 2 lives on Hwy 19 near Canton Wednesday evening
CANTON, Texas (KLTV) - Two people died in a wreck on Hwy 19 on Wednesday. According to Sgt. Adam Albritton with the Department of Public Safety, the wreck happened north of I-20 in Canton. The wreck occurred around 5 p.m. Witnesses told KLTV 7 that traffic was backed up for...
Juvenile Suspect of Hit-and-Run in Tyler, TX is Being Sued by Victim’s Family
The family of a man who was the victim of a Halloween night Hit-and-Run incident in Tyler, Texas is suing the person suspected of committing the crime. A young man was leaving a Halloween party late when he was struck in a hit-and-run incident that left him in dire need of medical care. If you're not familiar with the story we shared back in early November, you can access that here.
