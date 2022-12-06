ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bowling Green, OH

bgindependentmedia.org

BG Council approves annexation and industrial zoning for 131 acres

During a special meeting Thursday evening, Bowling Green City Council voted to annex 131 acres on the north end of the city and change the zoning there from agricultural to industrial zoning. The goal is to have acreage “shovel-ready” for prospective industrial developers. Bowling Green Economic Development Director...
BOWLING GREEN, OH
thevillagereporter.com

WILLIAMS COUNTY COMMISSIONERS: Commissioners Hold Second Hearing With MVPO For Montpelier Critical Infrastructure

CDBG SECOND HEARING … Williams County Commissioners Lew Hilkert and Brian Davis, along with Bart Westfall who will become step into the position of commissioner in January, listened as MVPO Dennis Miller gave the information via Zoom for a second hearing. The hearing was for some critical infrastructure work that needs to be done in Montpelier. (PHOTO BY REBECCA MILLER, STAFF)
WILLIAMS COUNTY, OH
toledocitypaper.com

City Politics: Looking grim

The stepping stone has been stepped, and the vacancy carousel is spinning. Where it stops is anyone’s guess. Michele Grim, oh, sorry, Dr. Michele Grim is about to bolt from her brief stint on Toledo City Council, leaving her At-Large seat for the seemingly greener pastures of the Ohio House. Grim will have served exactly one year when she skedaddles.
TOLEDO, OH
bgindependentmedia.org

EPA sides with water advocates in dispute over permitting for CAFOs

After 18 years of citizen complaints, appeals and lawsuits, a rural Wood County couple has finally won their fight to prove Ohio’s system of permitting factory “farms” is unlawful and they are hopeful the decision will put a stop to the escalating number of Confined Animal Feeding Operations (CAFOs), recognized as hazardous to Lake Erie because of the amount of their manure applied untreated on fields .
WOOD COUNTY, OH
bgindependentmedia.org

Penalty for rooftop solar discouraging new installations in BG

Regarding the recent article, “BG Council rejects rebates for rooftop solar systems tied into city’s grid,” it is good to see that this issue warrants continued serious consideration by city council, but the real issue is still not addressed. That is the influence that American Municipal Power has over BG Utilities and the unsubstantiated penalty for rooftop solar that was implemented.
BOWLING GREEN, OH
Beacon

Real Estate Transfers 12-8-22

12/02/2022 Shank and Son LLC to Troy J Bullock and Jennifer Bullock, 21291 State Route 579, $109,000. 11/28/2022 Cyrus Wagner and Bernadine Gangemi fka Bernadine Wagner to Sweet Home Enterprises LLC, 1725 North Oak Street, $5,000. 11/28/2022 Michael A Nickle Jr to Lauren Wheeler, 1750 North Elm Street, $147,000. 11/30/2022...
ELMORE, OH
13abc.com

Secor Road closure to begin in January for bridge replacement

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Part of Secor Road will be closed for a bridge replacement beginning in January. The City of Toledo says the Secor Road closure, which is from Valleston Pkwy. to Towerview Blvd., will begin on Jan. 3, 2023. According to the City, the project includes the replacement...
TOLEDO, OH
Lima News

Lima Municipal Court records, Dec. 1-7

Heather R. Smith, 44, of Lima, found guilty of persistent disorderly conduct. Sentence: 30 days jail. 20 days suspended. $150 fine. Andre M. McCoy, 19, of Lima, found guilty of assault*. Sentence: 90 days jail. 90 days suspended. $200 fine. Joshua L. Schneider, 37, of Lima, found guilty of persistent...
LIMA, OH
wktn.com

Electricity Restored to Area Residents by 7:30 this Morning

On again, off again power issues impacted residents of Hardin County throughout the night. Thousands of customers were affected, some for longer stretches. No official cause was given. The first outage was reported at around 2:40 this morning. American Electric Power had electricity restored to most customers by just before...
13abc.com

Back open, Spaghetti Warehouse addresses last week’s landlord lockout

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - After being locked out of their building for four days last week, the Spaghetti Warehouse restaurant is hoping to clear the air about the temporary closure. According to a press release from the company Thursday, the restaurant was able to re-open last Friday after being closed...
TOLEDO, OH
Lima News

Putnam County court records, Nov. 17-Nov. 22

Broc L. Baughman, 32, Ottoville, was sentenced to 54 months in prison for two counts aggravated trafficking in drugs. Baughman was sentenced to 24 months on count one and 30 months on count two with the sentence to be served consecutively to each other and concurrently to a case in Paulding County. He was also ordered to pay $1,300 to the North West Ohio Drug Task Force.
PUTNAM COUNTY, OH
wlen.com

The People Behind The Heritage Park Lights

Adrian, MI – The Heritage Park Holiday Light display has been a tradition of the City of Adrian for well over 20 years. The light display is free to the community and the City makes sure it is something residents can count on every Christmas season. Jeremiah Davies, Director of Parks and Recreation, stated that they consider the lights display a “quality of life amenity.” While he oversees the project as a whole, he stated the project happens because of a small group of employees who work really hard at preparing it each year.
ADRIAN, MI
heidelberg.edu

Local entrepreneur Suzie Reineke to join HU Board of Trustees

Local entrepreneur and marketing professional Suzie Reineke has been appointed to a four-year term on the Heidelberg University Board of Trustees. Her term begins in February 2023. “Suzie will be an outstanding addition to the Heidelberg University Board of Trustees! Her significant business experience, community commitment and leadership will complement the experiences and capabilities of our current trustees,” said Board Chair Kathleen Geier.
TIFFIN, OH
westbendnews.net

DOUBLE HOMICIDE INVESTIGATION

Paulding, Ohio – On today’s date, shortly after 12:00 p.m., deputies were dispatched to 6502 Road 123 in Latty Township for a welfare check. Co-workers of 60-year-old Celecitas Pelegrino Williams were concerned she had not reported to work for 2 days, she hadn’t called off and she had not answered her phone.
PAULDING, OH
13abc.com

Perrysburg Police Division Investigates Theft of Checks

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Perrysburg Police Division is investigating the theft of checks and the fraudulent cashing of the stolen checks. The Perrysburg Police Division is working alongside its Federal Law Enforcement to complete its investigations. Residents who believe they have experienced the following are encouraged to make a...
PERRYSBURG, OH

