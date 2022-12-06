Read full article on original website
Related
Aviation International News
Atlas Air Service Touts Increased Mx Capabilities
Germany-based Atlas Air Service Group comes to the 2022 MEBAA Show as a bigger company with increased capabilities following its January acquisition of AAL (Booth 750), formerly Altenrhein Aviation, a business aviation maintenance company based in Switzerland. The acquisition of 100 percent of the shares of AAL expanded the companies’ AOG services and improved spare parts availability, as well as access to test equipment and more tools.
mrobusinesstoday.com
C&L Aviation Group acquires ACLAS Technics
This latest acquisition of ACLAS Technics made by C&L is a continuation of the company’s growth plans which includes expanding its product and service offerings globally. C&L Aviation Group has announced the purchase of ACLAS Technics, a UK-based company that offers structural component repair and overhaul for multiple aircraft types. This latest acquisition made by C&L is a continuation of the company’s growth plans which includes expanding its product and service offerings globally. ACLAS Technics offers services to a wide range of aircraft such as ATR 42, ATR 72, P-8 Poseidon, B737, B747, B757, B777, A320, A330, and more. C&L Aviation Group is an approved supplier and maintenance facility for aircraft customizations and conversions.
Aviation International News
ACJ Adds Citadel as Second U.S. Service Center
Citadel Completions was appointed as an Airbus Corporate Jets service center which will allow it to provide ACJ customers with maintenance, engineering, and modification services. Based at Chennault International Airport (KCWF) in Lake Charles, Louisiana, Citadel joins Comlux Completion in Indianapolis as Airbus Corporate Jets’s second service center in the U.S.
Aviation International News
Bizliner-centric AMAC Expands Services and Subsidiaries
After establishing its reputation as a VIP airliner completion specialist, AMAC Aerospace (Static A24) has diversified both its aircraft services and portfolio of subsidiaries—growth the Swiss company is showcasing this week at MEBAA 2022. Meanwhile, the world’s first VIP Airbus ACJ350 is undergoing completion at its Basel headquarters, as are a trio of ACJ and Boeing BBJ narrowbodies, with more green aircraft inductions scheduled for next year.
Investopedia
Plunging Demand for Chinese Goods Threatens Rickety Global Economy
U.S. orders for China's manufactured goods have dropped considerably, reducing freight rates and trade volume. The demand decline partly reflects a broader global shift away from reliance on Chinese suppliers. The recent weakness threatens economic forecasts and potentially complicates policy efforts to fight global inflation. Orders for Chinese-made goods have...
gmauthority.com
BrightDrop Expands Business To Canada, Adds DHL To List Of Customers
BrightDrop just announced that it is adding DHL Express Canada to its customer portfolio, making Canada the company’s first international market. Looking ahead, DHL Express Canada is set to leverage the all-electric BrightDrop Zevo vans for its delivery fleet, as well as pilot the new BrightDrop Trace eCart, an electrically assisted pallet designed to easily and quickly move goods over short distances, reducing physical strain and fatigue for delivery drivers.
Aviation International News
Flashback: As distressed Detroit drops its jets, bizav ponders the fallout
With AIN Media Group's Aviation International News and its predecessor Aviation Convention News celebrating the company's 50th year of continuous publication this year, AIN’s editorial staff is going back through the archives each month to bring readers some interesting events that were covered over the past half-century. REWIND: (AIN...
Olaplex is hit with a new lawsuit as the hair care brand faces mounting scrutiny
Olaplex, a hair care brand touted by influencers, is facing lawsuits regarding its stock price drop since the IPO and use of the ingredient lilial.
AGC to Exhibit Next-generation Mobility-enabling Products & Technologies at CES2023
TOKYO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 8, 2022-- AGC, the provider of a wide range of solutions from automotive and display glass to the cutting-edge materials essential for next-generation mobility, will exhibit at CES2023, the world’s leading technology trade show, being held in Las Vegas during January 3-8, 2023. The 3rd and 4th will be reserved for media and pre-show keynotes; the fair will be open to the public from the 5th. The company will exhibit 17 of its products, including several brand new releases. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221204005064/en/ AGC‘s booth at CES2023 (#4377, Vehicle Tech & Advanced Mobility, LVCC - West Hall) (Graphic: Business Wire)
Hotels Magazine
Briefs: Diriyah Gate adds more brands; plans for London’s Admiralty Arch
Diriyah Gate adds 16 more brands: Diriyah Gate Development Authority (DGDA) has added 16 new global hotel brands to its existing hospitality portfolio in Diriyah. The new brands include Anantara, Corinthia Hotels, Marriott EDITION, Taj Hotels, The Langham, Waldorf, 1 Hotels, Pendry Hotels & Resorts, Treehouse Hotel, Hyatt Place, Moxy Hotels, Radisson RED, Faena Group, via global venture with Accor, Montage Hotels & Resorts, The Chedi, by GHM Hotels & Well Health Retreat. With the number of hotel management agreements now totaling 32, the first hotel is set to open in 2023. Diriyah is being developed as a giga project to simultaneously open, ground-break, and announce assets annually from this year until the project is completed. The 16 hotel brands scheduled to open will be located across two of DGDA’s masterplan areas, Diriyah and Wadi Safar.
Aviation International News
Business Aircraft Flight Activity in MENA Peaked after Pandemic
During a presentation on Tuesday at MEBAA 2022, WingX managing director Richard Koe updated attendees on business jet traffic growth since November 2019, highlighting factors that have affected activity in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region. “The pandemic created a record new peak in flight activity,” he said....
Aviation International News
Alpha Star Selects UAS as Preferred Partner
Saudi government and VIP private charter operator Alpha Star has selected global trip support solutions provider UAS International Trip Support (UAS; Stand 125) as a preferred partner. “Under the strategy partnership, UAS will ensure Alpha Star receives priority international trip planning, handling, and pricing at all global destinations and take...
Aviation International News
Honeywell To Support Alpha Star's Gulfstream Fleet
Business aviation provider Alpha Star Aviation in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, has signed on to a Honeywell maintenance service plan (MSP) for auxiliary power units, avionics, and mechanical components on its Gulfstream G450 fleet. Alpha Star’s five G450s will be maintained by Honeywell over the next five years. The company utilizes...
Aviation International News
Arab Wings-initiated $350M Hospital Spurs Medevac Business
Most people who run business aviation companies have their hands full, but Ahmad Abu Ghazaleh, general manager of business jet charter and management firm Arab Wings, saw things differently, founding and launching a 35-floor, 206-bed, multi-specialty healthcare facility in Jordan's capital, Amman, in 2019. This gave Arab Wings, the country’s most established business aviation concern, the opportunity to develop new business in medevac operations.
Aviation International News
AAM Center Will Support eVTOL Aircraft Operations in the UAE
Vertiport infrastructure provider VPorts is partnering with the UAE General Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA; Stand 900) and Mohammed bin Rashid Aerospace Hub (MBRAH; Stand 950) at Dubai South on an advanced air mobility (AAM) incubator. Set to open in 2024, the hub will include dedicated flight-testing airspace, assigned block airspace, and new technologies to foster the burgeoning AAM industry.
Aviation International News
Vancouver Airspace Redesign Project Takes Flight
Nav Canada, in collaboration with the Vancouver Airport Authority, has launched a public consultation period on a proposed airspace modernization project surrounding Vancouver International Airport (CYVR). The consultations will be an opportunity for the public to obtain information about the proposed changes and to provide feedback on the proposal. Proposed...
TechCrunch
Loft Dynamics raises $20M to tackle pilot shortage with VR training
Alongside the funding, the company is also formally announcing its name-change from VRM Switzerland. Founded out of Zurich in 2016, Loft Dynamics has developed a slew of simulators for some of the most common helicopters, including the single turbine Airbus H125. Through this, budding pilots can engage in realistic training scenarios, including night-time flying and carrying out proficiency checks, with force-feedback to simulate system failures and other issues.
Malvern Fintech Company Makes $41 Million Acquisition in Effort to Go Global
Malvern-based fin-tech company Cantaloupe acquired 32M for $41 million.Photo byCantaloupe. A Malvern-based fintech company is looking to expand its presence overseas. Cantaloupe recently acquired Wisconsin-based Three Square Market (32M), which has offices in the U.K. The sale was $41 million, writes Jeff Blumenthal for the Philadelphia Business Journal.
Aviation International News
Auric Jets Markets 2003 Challenger 604 at MEBAA Show
New York City-based Auric Jets is hawking a 2003 Challenger 604 this week at the MEBAA 2022 static display. The aircraft, which has a cabin that can accommodate 10 passengers, has completed 12,890 hours and 7,270 landings in total and is FAA-registered. It is enrolled on GE OnPoint and is Automatic Dependent Surveillance-Broadcast (ADS-B) Out-compliant.
THE FIFTH Agency Launches in U.S. with Powerhouse Creative Strategy and Operations Hires from TikTok and 72andSunny
LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 8, 2022-- Award-winning UK social creative agency THE FIFTH, known for its viral creator marketing campaigns, today announced two new hires to its Los Angeles-based team, as the company expands in the U.S. Subin Kim joins as Creative Strategy Director and Shannon Reed joins as Vice President of Accounts and Operations. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221208005349/en/ Subin Kim joins THE FIFTH as Creative Strategy Director (Photo: Business Wire)
Comments / 0