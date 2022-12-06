Read full article on original website
Friday's Afternoon Update
Florida jobless claims return to more average pace. First-time unemployment claims in Florida increased last week after dipping around Thanksgiving, according to a report released Thursday by the U.S. Department of Labor. Florida had an estimated 6,071 claims during the week that ended Dec. 3, up from a revised count of 4,109 during the holiday-shortened week that ended Nov. 26. Last week’s total reflected a more-average pace. The state had averaged 6,685 claims in the three weeks before the holiday week. More from the News Service of Florida.
Florida jobless claims return to more average pace
New Florida laws on classroom topics make teaching about the holidays trickier
New Florida laws on classroom topics make teaching about the holidays trickier. The state has threatened to remove teachers’ certification if they violate new laws relating to the instruction of topics such as race and gender. At the same time, it has amplified the rights of parents to control their children’s lives in areas such as education and religious upbringing. Warnings against “indoctrination” loom large. Yet many key details remain vague. The environment has made some teachers reluctant to keep books on their shelves or introduce potentially contentious subjects into their lessons. [Source: Tampa Bay Times]
Friday's Daily Pulse
New-look Florida Legislature tackles old problem — homeowners insurance. The new-look Florida Legislature is coming back to the Capitol to take on an old problem — homeowners insurance — which has worsened since Hurricane Ian tore through the state in September. It was just six months ago that lawmakers attempted to stabilize an overpriced and unreliable insurance market during a special session called by Gov. Ron DeSantis. This time, new Republican leaders elected to the House and Senate in November will tackle what continues to be a statewide crisis. House Speaker Paul Renner, R-Palm Coast, and Senate President Kathleen Passidomo, R-Naples, now face an even tougher task. [Source: Gainesville Sun]
Thursday's Afternoon Update
Layoffs could be a big part of Florida's 2023 economic outlook. Floridians can expect to see some changes in the job market heading into 2023. About 21% of Florida executives are in the process of or have already conducted layoffs, according to recent polling of over 500 C-level and senior executives from digital consulting firm West Monroe. The survey found many executives in Florida are planning staff reductions going into 2023, with an additional 26% of executives considering layoffs and just 53% reporting layoffs will not be considered in the next six months. More from the Florida Times-Union.
Florida Icon: Craig Waters
When the internet came along, just as a personal hobby, I decided I was going to figure out how to create web pages. Later, I set up the first set of web pages for the Florida Supreme Court, and I continued to expand these web pages, which was very novel at the time. I knew I was innovating but didn’t really understand the full extent of where it was going. A lot of the judges and attorneys at the time took a very dim view of the web, but Bush v. Gore was an event that started to change people’s minds.
Wednesday's Afternoon Update
Owners of Florida homes, businesses set for jolt from higher electric bills starting in January. State regulators Tuesday approved utility costs that will translate to higher electric bills in January for homeowners and businesses — and the pain won’t end there. Bills will go up in January for many customers of Florida Power & Light, along with customers of Duke Energy Florida, Tampa Electric Co. and Florida Public Utilities Co. They likely will increase again in the spring because of high costs of natural gas used to fuel power plants. More from the News Service of Florida.
Trulieve Faces Lawsuit Over Layoffs
Workers laid off by Trulieve, Inc., the state’s largest medical-marijuana operator, have filed a potential class-action lawsuit alleging the Tallahassee-based company failed to give adequate notice before letting them go. Trulieve, which operates in nine states including Florida, laid off an unspecified number of workers over the past few...
Wednesday's Daily Pulse
Major insurance issues teed up for Florida's special session. With Florida’s property-insurance system in turmoil, state lawmakers could be poised to take major steps to try to stabilize the market during a special legislative session next week. Lawmakers will consider a series of hot-button insurance issues. Those issues include trying to curb costs of lawsuits over insurance claims; boosting the availability of critical reinsurance; limiting a long-controversial practice known as assignment of benefits; and bolstering the financial stability of the state-backed Citizens Property Insurance Corp. [Source: News Service of Florida]
Tax Collections Beat October Expectations
TALLAHASSEE --- Despite the effects of deadly Hurricane Ian, Florida’s general-revenue tax collections in October came in 4.6 percent higher than projected by state economists. A report issued Tuesday by the Legislature’s Office of Economic & Demographic Research said the state had $3.23 billion in net general revenue in...
Partisan School Board Races Proposed
A House Republican on Tuesday filed a proposed constitutional amendment that seeks to make school-board races partisan. Rep. Spencer Roach, R-North Fort Myers, filed the proposal (HJR 31) for consideration during the 2023 legislative session, which will start in March. Roach unsuccessfully filed a similar measure for the 2022 session....
