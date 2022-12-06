Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
41nbc.com
Victim found shot, killed in west Macon parking lot
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting death in west Macon-Bibb County. According to a news release from the Sheriff’s Office, someone found a shooting victim in the parking lot of an empty business at 6211 Thomaston Road. The call came in to the 911 Center around 9:30 Friday morning.
Masked man shoots woman to death at Gwinnett County car dealership, police say
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Gwinnett County police said a woman was shot to death Friday afternoon inside a used car dealership along a busy road. The shooting happened at the Royal Court Motors dealership at the intersection of Centerville Highway and Annistown Road in Centerville around 4 p.m. Police...
wgxa.tv
Deputies: Man found shot to death Friday morning in west Bibb County parking lot
BIBB COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - A man has been found shot to death in a parking lot in Bibb County. Bibb County Coroner Leon Jones confirms a body was found in a parking lot on Thomaston Road in west Bibb County. Jones says multiple shell casings were found near the body and that the death is being investigated as a homicide.
19-Year-Old Khamya Ellis Killed In A Fatal Crash In Twiggs County (Twiggs County, GA)
According to the Georgia State Patrol, a fatal crash was reported on Wednesday night in Twiggs County. Officials confirmed that one person died due to the accident. Authorities stated that the collision occurred on 1-16 west near GA 112.
41nbc.com
Deputies investigating Macon church break-ins
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is investigating two break-ins at two Macon churches. The most recent break-in happened just before 3:00 Wednesday morning at the Bloomfield United Methodist Church at 5511 Bloomfield Road. Deputies say the two men entered from the Bonnie Avenue side...
3 Georgia teens dead, 14-year-old critical after shooting at apartment complex
BIBB COUNTY, Ga. — The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a deadly shooting that happened early Tuesday morning. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Officers told Channel 2 Action News they responded to 159 Stevens Drive, at West Club Apartments, at around 1:30...
41nbc.com
1 hospitalized after being found near downtown Macon with gunshot wound
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after one person was found with a gunshot wound near downtown Macon Thursday afternoon. The sheriff’s office said in an email that it received a report of a person shot. “He was located at the corner...
WJCL
Triple Homicide: Investigators say 3 teens dead, 4th injured in Georgia apartment complex shooting
BIBB COUNTY, Ga. — Above video: Your Tuesday headlines. Authorities in Georgia are investigating after an overnight shooting claimed the lives of three teenagers. According to the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, deputies arrived to the West Club Apartments on Stevens Drive around 1:30 a.m. Tuesday and found the teens suffering from gunshot wounds.
20-year-old man killed in motorcycle accident in Warner Robins
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — A Warner Robins man is dead after a Thursday night motorcycle accident, according to Coroner James Williams. The accident happened around 10 p.m. at the intersection of Carl Vinson Parkway and Elberta Road. The motorcycle was traveling south on Carl Vinson Parkway and collided with...
19-year-old woman killed in rear-end crash in Twiggs County
TWIGGS COUNTY, Ga. — A teenager was killed in an accident on I-16 in Twiggs County on Wednesday just before 9 p.m., according to the Georgia State Patrol. 19-year-old Khamya Ellis of Columbus was a passenger in a Kia Forte that was hit by a Jeep Wrangler traveling in the same direction. The Jeep hit the Forte in the rear.
41nbc.com
Person found dead in Dodge County house fire
EASTMAN, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – State fire investigators are trying to determine the cause of a deadly fire in Dodge County. According to the Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner John F. King, the fire happened around 11:00 p.m. on December 7th in Milan. The Milan Fire Department responded to a...
WALB 10
1 killed in Dodge Co. fire
MILAN, Ga. (WALB) - One person is dead after a Wednesday night fire in Dodge County, according to Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner John King. The fire happened in the town of Milan around 11 p.m. on Lonnie Burns Road. The victim was found in front of the home, King...
1 Person Died In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Baldwin County (Baldwin County, GA)
The Police Department reported a motor vehicle crash on Tuesday afternoon. The accident happened in Baldwin County, at the juncture of South Main and Second Streets at around 3:40 p.m.
wgxa.tv
Crawford County Middle High School investigating rumored school shooting
CRAWFORD COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) -- Crawford County Middle High School Administrators are working with law enforcement to investigate a rumor that circulated about a possible school shooting on Friday. Interim Superintendent, Dr. Christopher Ridley, sent a message out to parents and guardians on Thursday, informing them that school administrators and...
wgxa.tv
Father speaks out after son was attacked at Northside High School
Warner Robins, Ga(WGXA)-- Chris Clay said his son was attacked at Northside High School on Monday. Clay tells WXGA news that the fight broke out in the restroom and that it all started with one student. Clay said, "[the male student] kept messing with him and my son was repeatedly...
wgxa.tv
Bibb Co. deputies looking for Dodge Challenger stolen from Macon body shop
BIBB COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - Investigators in Bibb County need your help finding a car they say was stolen from a body shop last month. In a media release, the Bibb County Sheriff's Office says a 2020 Dodge Challenger was stolen from Chandler Collision on Interstate Drive on November 25, 2022. The keys were left in the car at the request of the owner so they could pick it up.
wgxa.tv
41-year-old convicted for trafficking heroin in South Macon neighborhood
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. (WGXA) -- 41-year-old Mitchell Todd Mixon was charged and convicted of trafficking heroin, by a Houston County jury on Thursday. Mixon was sentenced to twenty years and ordered to pay a $50,000 fine in addition to other conditions per Superior Court Judge, Katherine Lumsden. Judge Lumsden ordered...
wgxa.tv
Man found shot just outside Downtown Macon
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- A man who was shot was found on the corner of Riverside Drive and Spring Street near Downtown Macon. According to the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, the man was shot in a different location. WGXA crews witnessed a man being put into a deputy vehicle on...
41nbc.com
Savannah man facing burglary, theft charges in Twiggs County
JEFFERSONVILLE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A Savannah man is facing burglary and criminal trespass charges in Twiggs County. The Twiggs County Sheriff’s Office responded to a burglar alarm at the Walthall gas station on Highway 96 around 11:30 Saturday night. Deputies say the store was closed, but the store door and window were broken out.
Ga. police searching for ‘armed and dangerous’, ‘violent’ man wanted across two states
SANDERSVILLE, Ga. — Sandersville police would like to locate an armed and dangerous man with violent tendencies. Rikishi Pernell Colclough, A.K.A. “Snoody,” has multiple warrants out of multiple counties in Georgia and also in South Carolina. He is accused of shooting a 9 mm round into the...
Comments / 0