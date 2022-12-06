ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Macon, GA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
41nbc.com

Victim found shot, killed in west Macon parking lot

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting death in west Macon-Bibb County. According to a news release from the Sheriff’s Office, someone found a shooting victim in the parking lot of an empty business at 6211 Thomaston Road. The call came in to the 911 Center around 9:30 Friday morning.
MACON, GA
41nbc.com

Deputies investigating Macon church break-ins

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is investigating two break-ins at two Macon churches. The most recent break-in happened just before 3:00 Wednesday morning at the Bloomfield United Methodist Church at 5511 Bloomfield Road. Deputies say the two men entered from the Bonnie Avenue side...
MACON, GA
41nbc.com

1 hospitalized after being found near downtown Macon with gunshot wound

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after one person was found with a gunshot wound near downtown Macon Thursday afternoon. The sheriff’s office said in an email that it received a report of a person shot. “He was located at the corner...
MACON, GA
13WMAZ

19-year-old woman killed in rear-end crash in Twiggs County

TWIGGS COUNTY, Ga. — A teenager was killed in an accident on I-16 in Twiggs County on Wednesday just before 9 p.m., according to the Georgia State Patrol. 19-year-old Khamya Ellis of Columbus was a passenger in a Kia Forte that was hit by a Jeep Wrangler traveling in the same direction. The Jeep hit the Forte in the rear.
TWIGGS COUNTY, GA
41nbc.com

Person found dead in Dodge County house fire

EASTMAN, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – State fire investigators are trying to determine the cause of a deadly fire in Dodge County. According to the Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner John F. King, the fire happened around 11:00 p.m. on December 7th in Milan. The Milan Fire Department responded to a...
DODGE COUNTY, GA
WALB 10

1 killed in Dodge Co. fire

MILAN, Ga. (WALB) - One person is dead after a Wednesday night fire in Dodge County, according to Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner John King. The fire happened in the town of Milan around 11 p.m. on Lonnie Burns Road. The victim was found in front of the home, King...
DODGE COUNTY, GA
wgxa.tv

Crawford County Middle High School investigating rumored school shooting

CRAWFORD COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) -- Crawford County Middle High School Administrators are working with law enforcement to investigate a rumor that circulated about a possible school shooting on Friday. Interim Superintendent, Dr. Christopher Ridley, sent a message out to parents and guardians on Thursday, informing them that school administrators and...
wgxa.tv

Bibb Co. deputies looking for Dodge Challenger stolen from Macon body shop

BIBB COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - Investigators in Bibb County need your help finding a car they say was stolen from a body shop last month. In a media release, the Bibb County Sheriff's Office says a 2020 Dodge Challenger was stolen from Chandler Collision on Interstate Drive on November 25, 2022. The keys were left in the car at the request of the owner so they could pick it up.
BIBB COUNTY, GA
wgxa.tv

Man found shot just outside Downtown Macon

MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- A man who was shot was found on the corner of Riverside Drive and Spring Street near Downtown Macon. According to the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, the man was shot in a different location. WGXA crews witnessed a man being put into a deputy vehicle on...
MACON, GA
41nbc.com

Savannah man facing burglary, theft charges in Twiggs County

JEFFERSONVILLE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A Savannah man is facing burglary and criminal trespass charges in Twiggs County. The Twiggs County Sheriff’s Office responded to a burglar alarm at the Walthall gas station on Highway 96 around 11:30 Saturday night. Deputies say the store was closed, but the store door and window were broken out.
TWIGGS COUNTY, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy