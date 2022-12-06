Firefighter Recruit Training

Cambridge Fire Academy Recruit Training Program

Class 2022-01

The Cambridge Fire Academy Recruit Training Program Class 2022-01 is nearing the half way point. The program began on October 31st and graduation is planned for January, 2023. Following graduation, recruit firefighters, FFOPs (Firefighters on Probation) will be deployed to fire companies throughout the city.

One week was spent on Emergency Medical procedures as well as administrative tasks. Ten weeks are spent on the wide range of firefighting skills, both in the classroom and hands-on practical training. These skills include basic hose, ladders, SCBA (self contained breathing apparatus), search and rescue, tying and hauling, pump operation, hydraulics, ventilation, forcible entry, use of hand and power tools, building construction, actual firefighting, hazardous materials, and much more. Graduates will be nationally certified to the Firefighter I/II level.