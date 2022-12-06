Read full article on original website
Deke Walker-Scott
2d ago
Not that I condone what Havoc did BUT... I would like to know the whole story. I know that if someone came on my property and or in my houuse to cause harm, I would only hope my dog would protect me! So again, I'd like to know the whole story and truth to why this ESA attacked this woman. "Something happened" for this dog to feel the need to come to his owners rescue...
Reply
6
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
1 killed in Hwy 31 wreck
CULLMAN COUNTY, Ala. – A two vehicle wreck on U.S. Hwy 31 near County Road 1282, north of Hurricane Creek Park, claimed the life of Marquetta D. Vinson, 41, of Falkville. Vinson was driving a 2007 Ford Fusion and was critically injured when struck by a 2014 Ford Fusion driven by a Cullman man, Gregory S. Ross. Both drivers were transported to UAB Hospital where Vinson succumbed to her injuries according to ALEA. No additional information is available at this time when ALEA continues an investigation.
wbrc.com
Falkville woman killed in U.S. 31 crash near Cullman
CULLMAN, Ala. (WAFF) - A two-vehicle crash near Cullman claimed the life of a Falkville woman on Wednesday. Marquetta Vinson, age 41, was critically injured in the crash which occurred four miles north of Cullman on U.S. 31, according to Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) Senior Trooper Brandon Bailey. The driver of the second vehicle was also injured in the crash.
Gadsden authorities investigating building collapse
GADSDEN, Ala. (WIAT) — Gadsden and Etowah County Emergency Management Agency are investigating the cause of a building collapse near the city’s downtown area Wednesday evening. The building, located on the corner of South 12th Street and Forrest Avenue, suddenly collapsed around 5:58 p.m. In a statement released by the City of Gadsden Thursday, no […]
Guntersville dog accused in attack scheduled to be put down
A dog that was accused of attacking a woman in Guntersville resulting in multiple skin-graft surgeries is scheduled to be euthanized, according to court documents.
Collinsville woman dead of gunshot wound, sheriff says
A woman whose body was discovered Tuesday in DeKalb County died of an apparent gunshot wound. WAAY is reporting that DeKalb County Sheriff Nick Welden says charges are expected soon in connection with an incident Tuesday night in Collinsville. Collinsville Police Chief Andy Brown said officers were called to Watts...
Man shot, killed during interaction with law enforcement in Blount County
A man is dead following a shooting in Blount County that involved law enforcement Wednesday.
WAFF
Defendant maintains innocence, 8-year-old testifies in Decatur capital murder trial
DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - A Hartselle man accused of capital murder has denied killing the victim. Capital murder defendant Zachary Williams told police in a videotaped interrogation that he was innocent during the second day of testimony. Williams said Tuesday that he did not kill Michael “Dooney” Irvin Jr. in...
Guns, chainsaws recovered after Scottsboro burglary
Several guns and chainsaws were recovered and three men arrested after a burglary was reported in Scottsboro.
wvtm13.com
Marcus Spanevelo indicted in Cassie Carli death investigation in Alabama
ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Ala. — An Alabama man has been indicted on Tuesday by a St. Clair County grand jury after police say he was connected to the disappearance of his former girlfriend, Cassi Carli. Carli, 37, vanished on March 27 after authorities said she met Marcus Spanevelo in...
WAAY-TV
Coroner IDs victim in DeKalb County death investigation; sheriff says foul play suspected
The DeKalb County coroner has identified the woman at the center of a death investigation in Collinsville. Sandra Jelks, 62, is the person whose body was found about 7:55 p.m. Tuesday on Watts Avenue, said Coroner Tom Wilson. DeKalb County Sheriff Nick Welden told WAAY 31 that Jelks died from...
‘More will go down’: Ex-Limestone correctional guard expects more arrests
Four former Limestone correctional officers are facing charges of bribery and promoting prison contraband while employed by the state department of corrections.
WHNT-TV
Christmas Lights: Woodmont Avenue in Huntsville
MADISON, Ala. (WHNT) — Every year, we feature Christmas light displays on News 19! There are many people who go all out to decorate their homes, and we want you to tell us where you’ve seen the best lights. This display is on Woodmont Avenue in Huntsville. The...
Alabama deputy recognized for ultimate sacrifice 60 years after his death
ANNISTON, Ala. (WIAT) — After 60 years, a local sheriff’s deputy is being honored for his sacrifice in the line of duty. Calhoun County Deputy Walter Raymond Hall died in the line of duty on November 20, 1962. Until recently, that record of history was lost. Recently, one of Hall’s relatives contacted the Calhoun County Sheriff’s […]
Man who allegedly tried to kill Moody police officer with car caught in Trussville
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A man who allegedly tried to hit a Moody police officer with a stolen car earlier this week has now been caught. Brian Keith Beasley, 50, was arrested Wednesday after being found in Trussville by U.S. Marshals. Moody Police Chief Thomas Hunt said Beasley has been charged with attempted murder and […]
Man arrested in Trinity after struggle with drug agents
One man is facing multiple drug-related charges after authorities say he tried to run and struggled with narcotics agents.
Jackson County man faces mountain of theft charges following investigation
A Jackson County man is facing a mountain of theft-related charges after authorities say he was found with the stolen items.
WHNT-TV
Capital Murder Suspect Accused of Killing HPD Officer Set for Status Hearing
LaJeromeny Brown faces a capital murder charge in connection with the death of HPD Officer Billy Clardy, III and prosecutors have made it known that they are seeking the death penalty. Capital Murder Suspect Accused of Killing HPD Officer …. LaJeromeny Brown faces a capital murder charge in connection with...
WAAY-TV
UPDATE: Limestone Correctional Facility worker facing bribery, other charges
At least one Limestone Correctional Facility employee recently was arrested on several charges. Court records show 24-year-old Alex Andrews of Fayetteville, Tennessee, was arrested on Friday. A source confirmed to WAAY 31 Andrews is employed as a correctional officer at the Limestone Correctional Facility. According to the Limestone County Sheriff's...
Alabama family rebuilding after house fire
One local family is rebuilding after a fire that may have been caused by severe weather last week.
Felicia Fontaine, early Huntsville gay rights advocate, dies at 68
Felicia Ann Fontaine, one of Alabama’s best-known, respected and loved gay advocates, died at her Huntsville home Nov. 30. She was 68. Fontaine and her longtime spouse Barbara “Barb” Collins moved to Huntsville in 1982 where Fontaine became a statewide leader in the movement for equal rights for gay people. She was an ordained minister in the Metropolitan Community Church and a licensed counselor.
Comments / 5