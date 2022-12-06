CULLMAN COUNTY, Ala. – A two vehicle wreck on U.S. Hwy 31 near County Road 1282, north of Hurricane Creek Park, claimed the life of Marquetta D. Vinson, 41, of Falkville. Vinson was driving a 2007 Ford Fusion and was critically injured when struck by a 2014 Ford Fusion driven by a Cullman man, Gregory S. Ross. Both drivers were transported to UAB Hospital where Vinson succumbed to her injuries according to ALEA. No additional information is available at this time when ALEA continues an investigation.

FALKVILLE, AL ・ 12 HOURS AGO