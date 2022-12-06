Read full article on original website
Look: NFL Star Furious With The Brittney Griner Trade
Dallas Cowboys star Micah Parsons had an interesting reaction to this Thursday's prisoner swap involving WNBA star Brittney Griner. Parsons seems angry that President Joe Biden agreed to a deal that didn't include former U.S. Marine Paul Whelan. "Wait nah," Parsons tweeted. "We left a marine?!! Hell nah." This tweet...
Matt Ryan continuing to prove the Atlanta Falcons right
When the Atlanta Falcons traded Matt Ryan to the Colts for a mid-round pick and followed up the move by signing Marcus Mariota there was some understandable blowback. Ryan had long been the stabilizing force in Atlanta and often the only good thing going for the Atlanta roster. It has helped he has had consistent help at receiver, however, Atlanta has rarely had a consistent run game and never given Ryan a great defense.
Possible RB of the Future Returns to Vikings from IR
One of the Minnesota Vikings roster strong suits in 2022 is depth at running back, employing Dalvin Cook, Alexander Mattison, and Kene Nwangwu. Well, the RB room gets even deeper this week, as rookie halfback Ty Chandler was designated to return from Injured Reserve. Chandler injured his thumb in Week...
Former Vikings Starter Released by Broncos
The 2022 Denver Broncos are going absolutely nowhere after the mammoth trade for Russell Wilson last spring, and they’re evidently making some roster tweaks. Former Vikings executive George Patron released former Vikings starting safety Anthony Harris on Tuesday, concluding Harris’ brief stint with the team. Harris, 30, joined...
College Football Playoff: ESPN predicts Georgia's outcome
Georgia is headed back to Atlanta to play in the College Football Playoff Semifinal at Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl where they'll take on No. 4 Ohio State on Dec. 31, 2022. Kickoff is set for 8 p.m. and ESPN will broadcast the game. On Monday, ESPN provided its prediction on how the matchup between the Dawgs and Buckeyes will unfold.
Adam Thielen named Vikings' 2022 Walter Payton Man of the Year nominee
EAGAN, Minn. -- Minnesota Vikings veteran wide receiver Adam Theielen is the team's nominee for the 2022 Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award.The team announced the nomination Tuesday morning. The award recognizes NFL players who exhibit "excellence on the field" and also off the field by giving back to the community. RELATED: Cam Bynum interception secures Vikings' 27-22 win over Jets"Adam and Caitlin's commitment and willingness to give back and serve Minnesotans through the Thielen Foundation is truly inspiring," said Vikings Owner/President Mark Wilf. "We are proud of Adam for the impact he has made on the community and...
Jared Goff moved to tears by Walter Payton Man of the Year nomination: "It's about those kids"
Established in 1969, the award recognizes an NFL player for outstanding community service activities off the field, as well as excellence on the field.
Yardbarker
Tremayne Anchrum Jr. Named Rams' Walter Payton Award Nominee
Hardly anyone's worthy of award consideration on the 2022-23 Los Angeles Rams. Offensive lineman Tremayne Anchrum Jr. is a welcome exception. Anchrum Jr. was revealed to be the team's nominee for the upcoming Walter Payton Man of the Year Award on Tuesday. The award, named after the late Chicago Bears running back, focuses on rewarding players' contributions off the field while acknowledging those on it.
Bears choose their nominee for the 2022 Walter Payton Award
Teams in the National Football League selected their nominees for the 2022 Walter Payton Award on Tuesday, including the Bears, who selected cornerback Jaylon Johnson for the honor that salutes a player's contributions to their community.
numberfire.com
D'Onta Foreman (foot) returns to Panthers practice Thursday
Carolina Panthers running back D'Onta Foreman (foot) was a limited participant at practice on Thursday. Foreman was upgraded after being held out of Wednesday's practice. He should be fine for Week 14 against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday. Chuba Hubbard will likely take over in a three-down role if Foreman suffers a setback. Foreman has at least 24 carries in three of the last five games, but he has 11 or fewer in the other two, so game script is a key factor for his workload. Per numberFire's NFL Heat Map, the Panthers are 3.5-point underdogs versus the Seahawks in Week 14.
BREAKING: Jadon Perlotte Commits to Georgia
It may seem early for a 2025 football player to commit to their future college program. After all, the class of '25 still has two full seasons of football left to be played on the prep level before they can even sign their national letter of intent. That may be the case for the majority of ...
numberfire.com
Falcons benching Marcus Mariota for Desmond Ridder
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota will not start in Week 15 against the New Orleans Saints, per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. Mariota will relinquish starting duties to rookie Desmond Ridder after the Falcons' bye week. The former No. 2 overall pick led the Falcons to a 5-8 record while completing 61.3 percent of his passes for 170.7 yards per game. The Falcons throw the ball at the second-lowest rate (44.0%) in the NFL, so the quarterback change may not have much of an impact on Drake London and the other pass-catchers.
Tennessee's Jalin Hyatt, Not Ohio State's Marvin Harrison Jr., Wins Biletnikoff Award
While Harrison had more receptions, Hyatt had the advantage in yards and touchdowns.
Yardbarker
Braves acquire former All-Star reliever Joe Jimenez from Tigers in three-player trade
Earlier on Wednesday, the Atlanta Braves lost All-Star closer Kenley Jansen to the Boston Red Sox during MLB free agency. While the move this team made later in the day won’t make up for Jansen’s absence, it sure will help with depth in the bullpen. Atlanta announced Wednesday...
Youth football: North Georgia Raiders win Turkey Bowl in Athens
The North Georgia Raiders 9-and-under football team claimed the KB Sports 10-and-under Turkey Bowl title in the gold bracket on Saturday in Athens. The Raiders, comprised of players largely from Hall County, went 5-0 this season. In the tournament, North Georgia picked up wins against Thomson 10-and-under and the Classic...
Aaron Murray ranks his top 5 Georgia QBs of all time
Damn Good Dawg and former Georgia Bulldogs quarterback Aaron Murray joined Andy & Randy to talk about Stetson Bennett being a Heisman finalist and the college football playoff but he also shared his top 5 Georgia quarterbacks on all-time.
NFL Week 14 Picks: Vikings Unlikely Dogs; Can Tom Brady Do It Again?
It’s Week 14 in the NFL, and the last of the league’s teams are getting their bye weeks before a mad dash to the playoffs. NESN.com’s Mike Cole and Ricky Doyle, though, aren’t afforded such luxuries. They are at it every single week, making their best bets on “The Spread,” NESN’s football picks podcast. Get caught up on the latest episode — one that includes an in-depth discussion of life-threatening Christmas celebrations — below.
