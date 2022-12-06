After 25 years of existence, the Audi TT as we know it will come to an end. The tiny sports car will be axed when production of the current generation ends in 2023, at least in its current configuration with an internal combustion engine. The TT name will live on, but according to rumors as a larger, four-door EV. To mark the end of an era, Audi released the TT RS Coupé Iconic Edition - a special model limited to only 100 units that marks the end of the TT RS’ production. While back then we've only seen pictures of Iconic Edition, the guys over Auditography were presented with on at the Audi Performance Days event in Spain and then managed to shoot a very artistic video of the model that is even rarer than most of the Ferrari supercars out there.

