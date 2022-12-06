Read full article on original website
Top Speed
Take An In-Depth Look At The Ultra-Rare 2023 Audi TT-RS Iconic Edition
After 25 years of existence, the Audi TT as we know it will come to an end. The tiny sports car will be axed when production of the current generation ends in 2023, at least in its current configuration with an internal combustion engine. The TT name will live on, but according to rumors as a larger, four-door EV. To mark the end of an era, Audi released the TT RS Coupé Iconic Edition - a special model limited to only 100 units that marks the end of the TT RS’ production. While back then we've only seen pictures of Iconic Edition, the guys over Auditography were presented with on at the Audi Performance Days event in Spain and then managed to shoot a very artistic video of the model that is even rarer than most of the Ferrari supercars out there.
Top Speed
Here's How Motorcycle Manufacturers Stack Up In The Race To Electrification
The 2035 deadline for the phasing out of internal combustion engines in motorcycles and automobiles is nothing new, but it is inching ever nearer, and as evidence, manufacturer involvement in developing electric models is ramping up. Despite that, the manufacturers realize that convincing the motorcycle-riding population that electric motorcycles can give the same thrills as petrol-driven ones are going to be an uphill struggle, but it is one they have to attempt as the legislation is not going anywhere. Into 2023, most of the major motorcycle manufacturers will all have either electric or hybrid models on sale or at advanced stages of development so here is a run-down of what you might expect to see.
Top Speed
Kawasaki's Master-Plan For A Sustainable Future Is Wild
Over the past few years, electric vehicles have skyrocketed in popularity, and many of the biggest names in automobiles have introduced EVs of their own. In just the third quarter of 2022, over 200,000 electric vehicles were sold. Tesla remains at the front of the pack when it comes to the electric vehicle market. In the United States, Tesla holds a 65% share of the market, a number that, although very impressive, has begun to diminish in recent years as more electric vehicles from legacy automakers such as Ford, Hyundai, and Chevy hit the market.
techeblog.com
World’s First and Only Custom 2001 Bentley Arnage Limousine Could be Yours for $80K
Auto enthusiasts know that the 2001 Bentley Arnage LWB, a long-wheelbase model of the luxury sedan, was released, but for those seeking a much longer version, there’s this custom stretch limousine. It has 16,880-miles on the odometer and powered by a twin-turbocharged 6.75L V8 engine generating 397 hp and 616 lb-ft of torque, mated to a 5-speed automatic transmission.
Top Speed
Here's How Much Horsepower The 2024 Ford Mustang GT Really Makes
When Ford unveiled the new generation Mustang back in September, it didn’t reveal performance specifications. All we learned at the time was that both the 2.3-liter turbo-four EcoBoost and the 5.0-liter Coyote V-8 will still be offered with the new generation. We were also promised by Ford the new GT will be the brand's most powerful Mustang GT model yet, with rumors back then suggesting it could deliver as much as 480 horsepower - or just 20 horsepower shy of the Mustang Dark Horse. However, a window sticker found by Ford Authority proved everyone wrong: the 2024 Mustang GT could continue with the same 450 horsepower as its predecessor.
Motley Fool
Tesla Semi Truck Deliveries Have Begun: What Investors Should Know
The EV pioneer's "Semi Delivery Event" celebrated the first delivery of a Tesla Semi, which went to PepsiCo. The Semi reportedly has three times the power of any diesel truck currently on the road. Tesla plans to add Semi "megachargers" to its Supercharger network. You’re reading a free article with...
Top Speed
Japan Sheds Light On What The Next Mazda MX-5 Miata Would Be Like
The Mazda MX-5 Miata is the benchmark for affordable fun in a sports car. The small Japanese roadster has been “the answer” since 1989 and currently, the model is in its fourth generation. The ND generation has been around since 2015 and has gone through three different phases. While Mazda’s intent is to keep the Miata old-school, the Japanese automotive publication Best Car Web, shared details about a BEV roadster that could be the next Miata. Will the next-generation MX-5 be an EV or will it co-exist with its combustion-powered equivalent? Here’s what we know so far.
MotorAuthority
BMW 3.0 CSL, De Tomaso P900: This Week's Top Photos
BMW this week revealed a modern take on its legendary 3.0 CSL. The new version is based on the 4-Series platform and combines BMW's most powerful production inline-6 with rear-wheel drive and a 6-speed manual transmission. Ferrari revealed a Vision Gran Turismo concept. The design is a wild single-seater with...
Top Speed
Here's Why The Six-Speed Manual On The 2023 Dodge Challenger Hellcat Is A Big Deal
Let’s face it: three pedals have largely become a thing of the past. Over the last few decades, automobile manufacturers have moved away from manual transmissions due to the convenience, performance, and fuel economy that modern automatics offer with their eight or more speeds. It has gotten to the point that most younger drivers have never even experienced a “stick-shift” vehicle and owning one has become desirable for the sole reason that many car thieves may not know how to operate one!
Top Speed
10 Things You Need To Know About The Toyota Land Cruiser 300 Series
The 300 Series is Toyota’s latest version of the legendary Land Cruiser. The Land Cruiser line-up was developed through war, and as the years progressed, it has served people in the toughest environments of the world for adventure and work purposes. Many would argue that it is built unlike anything else on the road and can take punishment few other machines can. With the new model, Toyota has made some drastic changes. Even though it is softer than the older Land Cruisers (everything up to the 80 series) it is still safe to say that it is one of the toughest vehicles available. Here's everything you need to know about the Toyota Land Cruiser 2022.
Top Speed
Why The Land Cruiser Is Toyota's Biggest Mistake
Over the past 20 years, the Land Cruiser has been Toyota’s biggest mistake. Today let’s pretend we know better than the marketing team of Toyota by having a look at what they’ve done wrong and why it had to be withdrawn from markets like the U.S. (although it is rumored to make a comeback). To understand this, we need to go back to the 1950 and 60s.
Top Speed
Every Generation of the Porsche 911
The Porsche 911 is the quintessential sports car and has remained in continuous production for nearly 60 years. Over this period, the design has remained remarkably similar, with the latest 992 generation still unmistakably a 911. Mechanically, however, other than the 2+2 seating layout and the rear-mounted flat-six engine, very little has remained the same throughout the model’s long and illustrious history. In this trip down memory lane, we’ll explore the main technical highlights of each Porsche 911 model.
Top Speed
Watch This Tuned BMW M8 Convertible Do An Epic Top Speed Run On The Autobahn
The BMW M8 Competition fits the bill perfectly for those seeking a big-boy convertible with serious performance and upmarket luxury. It is a sports car with all the right ingredients to make you feel special whenever you get the wheel. Apart from the attractive looks and the impeccably crafted interior, the engine is quite beefy. It is the same S63 V-8 that powers the M5 CS, which is the most bonkers limited-edition BMW with unadulterated performance. However, the M8 Competition Convertible we are talking about here is rated at a whopping 800 horsepower. To experience this wild beast’s enhanced raw performance, AutoTopNL brought another POV video on the Autobahn.
Top Speed
Toyota And BMW Are Banking That Electrification Is Not The Only Path Forward
Just like every other automaker, Toyota and BMW are tackling climate change by going carbon-neutral at some point in their lifetimes. However, unlike the rest of the industry, these two automakers believe that electrification isn't the only way forward. Toyota has been resistant to solely embracing just electric vehicles. Instead, it believes in a multi-solution approach. And surprisingly, that's now the case with BMW as well.
Top Speed
These 10 Sport Bikes Laid The Foundation For The Ducati Panigale V4
Since 1971, Ducati has been defined by one element: its V-Twin engine. This bellowing piece of engineering grew from the initial 750cc version all the way up to the 1299 of 2014, at which point Ducati’s engineers realized that they had taken the concept as far as it could go. Some commentators saw the introduction of the V4 engine in the Panigale as heresy, but there is no doubt that the configuration is the future of the Ducati sports bike. But it couldn’t exist without what came before, so to fully appreciate the Panigale V4, here is every Ducati sports bike that added its own DNA to the line.
Top Speed
2022 Porsche Cayenne Turbo S E-Hybrid: Performance, Price, And Photos
The Porsche Cayenne was one of the early adopters to jump on the Sport SUV bandwagon around the turn of the century. The German automaker truly took this recipe mainstream, and there was no looking back. So here we are in 2022, and you can choose from 19 different flavors of the third-generation Cayenne, and sitting right at the top of the hill (almost) is the Turbo S E-Hybrid.
MotorTrend Magazine
Fifth Generation Mazda MX-5 Miata Reportedly Coming in 2026
Mazda may not be the biggest fish in the automotive industry, but it can't be denied that the MX-5 Miata has reached legendary status. Despite the tiny roadster often being the butt of pop culture jokes, car enthusiasts have always known better. The Mazda MX-5 is one of the best balanced, cost efficient sports cars ever made. That being said, it's obvious that it would be in the automaker's best interest to keep their fan favorite cars alive for as long as possible.
Top Speed
This Turbocharged Harley-Davidson Has 250 Horsepower And Hits 180-MPH!
Straight-line speed and Harley-Davidson are barely used in the same sentence. After all, the MoCo is known for its highway munching beasts and the entire American experience, rather than top speed and 0-62mph times. However, this doesn’t mean Harley-Davidsons can’t move quickly or reach seriously fast speeds. All they need is the right set of mods, and YouTuber Bikes And Beards just hit the sweet spot with his Harley-Davidson Road King.
2023 Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat Gets Its Manual Back, Finally
DodgeAfter a time away, the manual is coming back for the Hellcat's final model year.
A History of the Automatic Transmission
Here's a look at the historical uses of the automatic transmission as well as its presence in today's automotive market. The post A History of the Automatic Transmission appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
