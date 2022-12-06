Read full article on original website
Delaware State Police Issue Gold Alert for Missing Sussex County Man
Delaware State Police Troop 4 is issuing a Gold Alert for 43-year-old, Terrence Riddle. Riddle was last seen on December 7, 2022, in the Millsboro area. Attempts to contact or locate Riddle have been unsuccessful, and there is a concern for his safety and well-being. Riddle is described as a...
Suspicious Person Investigation Leads to Weapon and Drug Arrest
Delaware State Police have arrested 37-year-old Leon Leager of Ellendale, Delaware, on weapon and drug-related charges following a suspicious person investigation Friday morning. On December 9, 2022, at approximately 9:30 a.m., troopers responded to a residence located on the 14,000 block of Beach Highway for reports of a suspicious person....
Annual Service Held to Honor the Memory of Fallen Delaware State Troopers
The Annual Delaware State Police Memorial Service was held at Saint Polycarp Parish on Monday, December 5, 2022, where active and retired troopers, along with their family and friends, came together to honor and remember the service and ultimate sacrifice of their 35 fallen sisters and brothers. During the Heroes’...
GOLD ALERT CANCELED: Delaware State Police Locate Lewes Woman
UPDATED – 9:30pm – The Gold Alert issued on December 7, 2022, by Delaware State Police Troop 7 for Alyssa Speese has been canceled. Speese has been located. ============================================================. Delaware State Police Troop 7 is issuing a Gold Alert for 26-year-old Alyssa Speese of Lewes. She was last...
SCCC Offender Arrested after Failure to Return
An offender who failed to return to the Sussex Community Corrections Center in Georgetown after being extradited to Maryland on a State of Delaware Level IV agreement to return has been arrested. Corrections officials say 48 year old David Connors of the Milton area was extradited to Maryland on a driving charge with a Delaware court order to return to the Sussex VOP Center to complete his Community Corrections sentence in Delaware, however he failed to report back to the DOC on November 25th.
State Police Investigate Roadway Shooting
Delaware State Police are investigating a vehicle shooting that occurred in the Georgetown area last night. On December 7, 2022, at approximately 9:28 p.m., troopers responded to the area of Cokesbury Road and Seashore Highway regarding a shooting that had occurred on the roadway. Upon their arrival, troopers contacted the 32-year-old male victim who had crashed his car into a ditch. The ensuing investigation revealed that the victim had been driving northbound on Cokesbury Road when an unknown suspect began driving next to his car. The suspect then fired several rounds into the victim’s vehicle, causing him to drive off the roadway. The victim was not shot but was transported to an area hospital for minor injuries sustained when he struck the ditch. He was released a short time later.
Maryland State Police Investigating Two Fatal Shootings In Dorchester County
(CAMBRIDGE, MD) – Maryland State Police are investigating two fatal shootings which occurred a few hours apart Thursday evening in Dorchester County. At about 7:15 p.m. last night, the Cambridge Police Department responded to the area of Pleasant Street and Race Street in Cambridge, Maryland for a gunshot victim. Officers located the victim, identified as Taijay Brian Daniels, 24, of Cambridge, Maryland, who had been shot multiple times. Daniels was pronounced deceased at the scene.
Seaford Man Dies after Struck by Vehicle on Norman Eskridge Highway in Seaford
A Seaford man is dead after he was struck walking in the left lane of eastbound Norman Eskridge Highway in Seaford Thursday night just after 8. Delaware State Police say a Dodge Caravan traveling in the same lane struck the 52 year old victim, who was not in a crosswalk and had no light or reflective clothing. The victim was taken to an area hospital where he later died from his injuries. The driver and passenger of the caravan, both from Laurel, were properly restrained and neither was injured.
Del. Reports New Monthly Record for Suspected Overdose Deaths
DELAWARE- According to the Division of Forensic Science, the number of suspected overdose deaths in November set a new monthly high at 43. This includes 21 people from New Castle County, 18 from Sussex County and four from Kent County. Healthcare facilities across the state are doing the best they...
Roadway Shooting in Georgetown Area
Delaware State Police are investigating a shooting from a vehicle that led to a driver crashing his car into a ditch. Police say the 32-year-old man had been driving northbound on Cokesbury Road yesterday evening around 9 p.m. when someone began driving next to his car and then fired several shots into his vehicle. The shooting caused him to drive off the roadway. The shots missed him, but he is being treated for minor injuries after going into the ditch. Police have no information at this time on who did this. The motive surrounding the shooting remains under investigation.
Officials: Man Attempted To Rundown Three Troopers
The Delaware State Police arrested 26-year-old Matthew Mellette of Newark, DE on multiple counts of reckless endangering and weapon charges after an incident early this morning. Officials said on December 7, 2022, at approximately 12:40 a.m., Governor’s Task Force (GTF) members were conducting proactive patrol at the Wawa located at...
Burglary at Lincoln Business This Morning
Delaware State Police need your help to identify a person they are looking for in connection with a burglary that occurred early this morning. Whoever did this broke a window at Wilson’s Auction Sales in Lincoln and stole money from inside the business. If anyone can identify this person, call State Police Trooper T. Wolford at Troop 5 at 302-337-1090 or by contacting Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800 TIP-3333 or via the internet at www.delawarecrimestoppers.com.
Man Sent to Hospital After Shooting, Crash in Georgetown
GEORGETOWN, Del.- A man was sent to the hospital after his car was shot at and he crashed Wednesday night. Delaware State Police say that the shooting happened at around 9:30 p.m. in the roadway of Cokesbury Road and Seashore Highway. When troopers arrived, they found a 32-year-old man who...
Police Investigate Burglary at Dover Gas Station
The alarm sounded at 5:20 this morning at US Gas on Bay Road in Dover. Police responded and found that someone broke the front door with a rock. Whoever did this stole money and $200 worth of merchandise. Police were not able to review any surveillance or obtain a description of the person who broke into the gas station. The investigation continues. Anyone with information should call Dover Police at 302-736-7130 or Delaware Crime Stoppers at 800-TIP-3333.
Salisbury Police Investigate Reported Shooting
SALISBURY, Md.-Salisbury Police say they were on the scene of a reported shooting Thursday night on West Isabella Street around 9 p.m. Details are very limited. No word on anyone injuries. We will update you as information becomes available.
Suspected Deaths from Overdoses in Delaware Set New Monthly Record High.
New Information from the Delaware Department of Health and Social Services reveals that 43 people died from suspected overdoses in Delaware in November, 2022. That number of overdoses in connection with opioid epidemic surpasses the previous monthly high total of 42 set in May of this year. The 43 deaths include 18 from Sussex County and four from Kent County.
2 men killed hours apart Thursday in Dorchester County
Police are investigating two homicides that happened a few hours apart on the Eastern Shore on Thursday evening.
Troopers Identify Man Killed In Newark I-95 Crash On Saturday
Delaware State Police have identified the victim who died in a fatal motor vehicle collision that occurred on December 3, 2022, in the Newark area as Matthew Slavish, 35, of Bear, Delaware. Original Story. Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal vehicle collision that occurred yesterday evening in the Newark...
SUSPECTS ARRESTED IN DRUG DEALING INVESTIGATION – TOWNSEND
(Townsend, DE 19734) Officers from the New Castle County Division of Police Mobile Enforcement Team (MET) have arrested multiple suspects in reference to drug dealing charges. During October, the division received several tips and complaints about suspicious activity occurring at a residence in the Odessa Chase community – Townsend. It was reported that occupants of a residence in the unit block of Mailly Drive were conducting drug deals out of the home on a regular basis which caused an increase in vehicle traffic to the community.
Food Bank of Delaware Hosting Drive-Thru Mobile Pantries in December
NEWARK, Del. – In advance of the holidays, the Food Bank of Delaware will hold three large drive-thru mobile pantries next week. The first one is scheduled for Monday, Dec. 12 starting at 10 a.m. at Crossroad Community Church in Georgetown. The Food Bank of Delaware requests that participants make sure their trunks or back seats are cleared out so volunteers can load food.
