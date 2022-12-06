Delaware State Police are investigating a vehicle shooting that occurred in the Georgetown area last night. On December 7, 2022, at approximately 9:28 p.m., troopers responded to the area of Cokesbury Road and Seashore Highway regarding a shooting that had occurred on the roadway. Upon their arrival, troopers contacted the 32-year-old male victim who had crashed his car into a ditch. The ensuing investigation revealed that the victim had been driving northbound on Cokesbury Road when an unknown suspect began driving next to his car. The suspect then fired several rounds into the victim’s vehicle, causing him to drive off the roadway. The victim was not shot but was transported to an area hospital for minor injuries sustained when he struck the ditch. He was released a short time later.

