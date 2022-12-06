Ruth A. Greiwe, 81, of Greensburg, passed away at 2:38 p.m. on Wednesday, December 7, 2022, at Our Hospice of South Central Indiana inpatient facility. She was born on January 20, 1941, in Decatur County the daughter of Edwin & Opal (Wiggins) Burley. She has lived most of her life in Decatur County. She had graduated in 1959 from Sandcreek High School and attended a Business College in Columbus. She retired from the Postal Service in 2003. She and her husband, Tom owned and operated Briarwood Mobile Home Park in Westport. Ruth was a member of the Kitchen Cookies Home Economics Club, was a past president of Decatur County Extension Homemakers Club and she had also started girls’ softball in Decatur County. She enjoyed boating, fishing, wintering in Florida, antique cars, and the Oliver Super Series tractors. She married Thomas George Greiwe on June 6, 1959, at Mt. Aerie Baptist Church in Letts. He preceded her in death on June 2, 2014. She is survived by her daughter, Jill (Brad) Childs of Shelbyville; her son, Thomas Jeffrey (Sandra) Greiwe of Westport; her sister, Ruby Siler of Connersville; her grandchildren, Sara Rae Hampton, Thomas Joshua Greiwe, Morgan Childs, Adam (Sara) Childs, Benjamin (Andrea) Childs and her great grandchildren, Ashton and Ryker Hampton, Kyleigh, Amyah and Naomi Childs, Kennedy, Klara and Norah Childs, Kamden and Weston Greiwe. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Thomas George Greiwe; brother, Bob Burley; sister, Joyce Erskine and grandson, Lucas Childs. The funeral service will be conducted at 10:00 a.m. on Monday, December 12, 2022, at the Bass & Gasper Funeral Home in Westport with Rev. Jon Porter officiating. Burial will follow at the Mt. Aerie Cemetery. A time of visitation will be held on Sunday, December 11, 2022, from 2:00 until 6:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be made to the Burney Volunteer Fire Department through the funeral home. Online condolences can be made to the family at www.bassgasper.com.

