Duluth, MN

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

KROC News

Northern Minnesota Recounts Confirm Narrow Republican Wins

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Publicly funded recounts completed Wednesday in two Minnesota House races confirmed that Republicans flipped two heavily contested seats in northeastern Minnesota by razor-thin margins. Rep.-elect Roger Skraba, of Ely, leads Democratic Rep. Rob Ecklund, of International Falls, in District 3A by 15 votes, matching...
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

With Minnesota's $17B surplus, could "Walz checks" get passed at the legislature?

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- Minnesota's staggering $17 billion surplus has some wondering - will the governor's proposal of rebate checks still be on the table?One "Walz check" proposal was for $1,000 to go to single people earning less than $164,000 and $2,000 for couples earning less than $273,000. Walz said that with the forecasted surplus, he will propose the checks again."Get money back in the form of rebates that people can be able to use as they see fit," he said.Walz suggested that income guidelines could change, but he said he was "willing to work to see about maybe what some...
MINNESOTA STATE
mprnews.org

Social Security tax cut splits Minnesota DFLers

A fresh crop of Minnesota DFL lawmakers took to social media Tuesday to push back against their own leaders, insisting that they’d fight to exempt all Social Security income from state taxes once they take office. It was the first sign of tension among a new DFL Senate majority...
MINNESOTA STATE
boreal.org

In an ever-brighter world, tourists travel along the north shore for truly dark skies (featuring Grand Portage photographer Travis Novitsky and Visit Cook County)

Photo: Landscape photographer Travis Novitsky frames a photograph of the Little Spirit Cedar tree, known as "Manido Gizhigans" in Ojibwe, on Nov. 30. The tree, located on the Grand Portage Indian Reservation on the North Shore of Lake Superior, is a sacred site and can only be visited with the accompaniment of a tribal member. Ben Hovland | MPR News.
COOK COUNTY, MN
boreal.org

Duluth man sues city over 5 cent plastic bag fee income

Eric Smith plans to file a lawsuit against the city of Duluth over the cost of plastic bags. He attended the Duluth City Council meeting Monday to ask about the bag ordinance fee. He said when he spoke at the meeting, the councilors looked at him with blank stares. Citing the MN statute 471.998 Subdivision 1, he claims the bag ordinance fee is unconstitutional. He says (per the city ordinance,) the money collected is going to the businesses and not to better the city or programs.
DULUTH, MN
Minnesota Reformer

Nurses reach deals with Twin Cities and Duluth-area hospitals, call off strike

Union nurses called off strikes at seven of the state’s largest health systems in the Twin Cities and Duluth area after reaching tentative agreements that include the largest pay raises for nurses in two decades. St. Luke’s in Duluth announced a tentative agreement on Monday night, which was followed on Tuesday morning by announcements from […] The post Nurses reach deals with Twin Cities and Duluth-area hospitals, call off strike appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
DULUTH, MN
boreal.org

Report: Minnesota health care workers leaving at 'crisis rates'

Photo: Health care workers are leaving the profession at overwhelming rates. Eighty-five percent of workers are women, and 35 percent people of color. Derek Montgomery for MPR News. In 2022 Minnesota nursing homes reported staffing shortages that were worse than anywhere else in the country. The ability to find direct...
MINNESOTA STATE
boreal.org

Duluth looks to 'tiny homes' to help ease housing crunch

Photo: A tiny home under construction in Duluth’s East Hillside neighborhood is seen on Thursday. Duluth has recently changed its rules to encourage the construction of tiny homes. Ben Hovland | MPR News. - MPR News - December 6, 2022. On a busy street in Duluth's Central Hillside neighborhood...
DULUTH, MN
KFIL Radio

BUSTED! MN Driver Was Going 107 MPH, Another Driver Wearing 2 ‘Right’ Shoes

'Tis the season for sober driving! The Minnesota State Patrol has been Tweeting this month almost nightly about recent arrests or citations of Minnesota drivers. Some of the Tweets are really crazy to read, like the person in Northern Minnesota who was going more than 100 miles an hour in a 60-mile-an-hour zone! This is the time of year to slow down, get to your holiday party, and get together safely!
MINNESOTA STATE
boreal.org

Short-term Closure on 8th Ave W This Afternoon in Grand Marais

From the Cook County Highway Department - December 8, 2022. December 8, 2022 – One block of 8th Avenue West/CSAH 19 will be closed for approximately 60 minutes this afternoon (1-2pm), the Cook County Highway Department announced at 11:30am. 8th Avenue West will be closed between 1st and 2nd...
GRAND MARAIS, MN

