Minnesota District 3A & 3B recounts complete, election results unchanged
Photo: Recounts for two tight races for Northern Minnesota state house seats are now complete and show little change from last month's general election vote totals. Cody Lenarz - Northern News Now - December 7, 2022. Recounts for two tight races for Northern Minnesota state house seats are now complete...
Elimination of State Tax on Social Security Benefits Top Priority for Newly Elected Senator, Rob Kupec
ST. PAUL, Minn. (KDLM/KFGO) – Four incoming Minnesota DFL senators say, with the “historic” state budget surplus, they’re making the elimination of the state tax on Social Security benefits their top budget priority going into the legislative session. Rob Kupec, newly elected senator for Minnesota’s District...
ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Publicly funded recounts completed Wednesday in two Minnesota House races confirmed that Republicans flipped two heavily contested seats in northeastern Minnesota by razor-thin margins. Rep.-elect Roger Skraba, of Ely, leads Democratic Rep. Rob Ecklund, of International Falls, in District 3A by 15 votes, matching...
ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Publicly funded recounts completed Wednesday in two Minnesota House races confirmed that Republicans flipped two heavily contested seats in northeastern Minnesota by razor-thin margins. Rep.-elect Roger Skraba, of Ely, leads Democratic Rep. Rob Ecklund, of International Falls, in District 3A by 15 votes, matching...
A tiny Wisconsin town tried to stop pollution from factory farms. Then it got sued.
This story was originally published by Grist. You can subscribe to its weekly newsletter here. The small community of Laketown, Wisconsin, home to just over 1,000 people and 18 lakes, is again at the center of a battle over how communities can regulate large, industrial farming operations in their backyards.
DFL lawmakers split over whether to exclude Social Security from Minnesota taxes
ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - They may have full control of the state Capitol and a $17.6 billion projected budget surplus to work with, but Minnesota Democrats have differences over how to spend the money. Wednesday, after Gov. Tim Walz was noncommittal about fully exempting Social Security income from...
With Minnesota's $17B surplus, could "Walz checks" get passed at the legislature?
ST. PAUL, Minn. -- Minnesota's staggering $17 billion surplus has some wondering - will the governor's proposal of rebate checks still be on the table?One "Walz check" proposal was for $1,000 to go to single people earning less than $164,000 and $2,000 for couples earning less than $273,000. Walz said that with the forecasted surplus, he will propose the checks again."Get money back in the form of rebates that people can be able to use as they see fit," he said.Walz suggested that income guidelines could change, but he said he was "willing to work to see about maybe what some...
Twin Ports Man Suing The City Of Duluth Over Five-Cent Bag Ordinance
The City of Duluth put an ordinance into place back in the fall of 2021 that allows retailers to charge five cents for each plastic bag a customer might need. The point of this ordinance was to hopefully have people use their own reusable bags to cut down on plastic bag waste.
Social Security tax cut splits Minnesota DFLers
A fresh crop of Minnesota DFL lawmakers took to social media Tuesday to push back against their own leaders, insisting that they’d fight to exempt all Social Security income from state taxes once they take office. It was the first sign of tension among a new DFL Senate majority...
17 charged in major drug trafficking case dismantled by the Lake Superior Violent Offender Task Force
Duluth police announced Tuesday that the Lake Superior Violent Offender Task Force has been dismantling a major drug trafficking organization. 17 alleged members have been arrested and charged in the past couple of months. Police believe the ringleader was Nicholas VanHolbeck. Lt. Chad Nagorski, commander of the task force, shared...
In an ever-brighter world, tourists travel along the north shore for truly dark skies (featuring Grand Portage photographer Travis Novitsky and Visit Cook County)
Photo: Landscape photographer Travis Novitsky frames a photograph of the Little Spirit Cedar tree, known as "Manido Gizhigans" in Ojibwe, on Nov. 30. The tree, located on the Grand Portage Indian Reservation on the North Shore of Lake Superior, is a sacred site and can only be visited with the accompaniment of a tribal member. Ben Hovland | MPR News.
Duluth man sues city over 5 cent plastic bag fee income
Eric Smith plans to file a lawsuit against the city of Duluth over the cost of plastic bags. He attended the Duluth City Council meeting Monday to ask about the bag ordinance fee. He said when he spoke at the meeting, the councilors looked at him with blank stares. Citing the MN statute 471.998 Subdivision 1, he claims the bag ordinance fee is unconstitutional. He says (per the city ordinance,) the money collected is going to the businesses and not to better the city or programs.
Nurses reach deals with Twin Cities and Duluth-area hospitals, call off strike
Union nurses called off strikes at seven of the state’s largest health systems in the Twin Cities and Duluth area after reaching tentative agreements that include the largest pay raises for nurses in two decades. St. Luke’s in Duluth announced a tentative agreement on Monday night, which was followed on Tuesday morning by announcements from […] The post Nurses reach deals with Twin Cities and Duluth-area hospitals, call off strike appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
Report: Minnesota health care workers leaving at 'crisis rates'
Photo: Health care workers are leaving the profession at overwhelming rates. Eighty-five percent of workers are women, and 35 percent people of color. Derek Montgomery for MPR News. In 2022 Minnesota nursing homes reported staffing shortages that were worse than anywhere else in the country. The ability to find direct...
Duluth looks to 'tiny homes' to help ease housing crunch
Photo: A tiny home under construction in Duluth’s East Hillside neighborhood is seen on Thursday. Duluth has recently changed its rules to encourage the construction of tiny homes. Ben Hovland | MPR News. - MPR News - December 6, 2022. On a busy street in Duluth's Central Hillside neighborhood...
State files criminal charges against Wisconsin dairy farm
Prosecutors filed charges against a Kewaunee farmer, agronomist and hauler who allegedly illegally dumped nearly 3 million gallons of excess manure that washed into tributaries of Lake Michigan.
Minnesota reports massive projected budget surplus of $17.6 billion
With the DFL set to assume its "trifecta" of legislative and executive control after winning the House, Senate, and Governorship in November, Minnesota is projecting a massive $17.6 billion budget surplus. The latest budget projection released Tuesday is a significant jump on the $12 billion projected in the previous forecast,...
BUSTED! MN Driver Was Going 107 MPH, Another Driver Wearing 2 ‘Right’ Shoes
'Tis the season for sober driving! The Minnesota State Patrol has been Tweeting this month almost nightly about recent arrests or citations of Minnesota drivers. Some of the Tweets are really crazy to read, like the person in Northern Minnesota who was going more than 100 miles an hour in a 60-mile-an-hour zone! This is the time of year to slow down, get to your holiday party, and get together safely!
Betty Whiteout needs friends: MnDOT’s annual Name a Snowplow contest returns for third year
From the Minnesota Department of Transportation - December 5, 2022. Back by popular demand, the Minnesota Department of Transportation is pleased to once again invite the public to help name another round of eight snowplows – one for each MnDOT district in the state. Past winners include creative names...
Short-term Closure on 8th Ave W This Afternoon in Grand Marais
From the Cook County Highway Department - December 8, 2022. December 8, 2022 – One block of 8th Avenue West/CSAH 19 will be closed for approximately 60 minutes this afternoon (1-2pm), the Cook County Highway Department announced at 11:30am. 8th Avenue West will be closed between 1st and 2nd...
