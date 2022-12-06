Read full article on original website
Related
WLBT
JSU’s defensive coordinator follows Coach Prime to Colorado
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The current Jackson State defensive coordinator is set to join Deion Sanders’ impressive staff at the University of Colorado. According to Thee Pregame Show, Coach Dennis Thurman will take a new position, being hired as a director of quality control and defensive analyst for the Buffs.
Report: JSU Players Speak Out to Defend Coach Prime
Jackson State football head coach Deion “Coach Prime” Sanders has faces both support and criticism for taking the head coaching job at Colorado. Complex Sports reports that some JSU student-athletes are speaking up in defense of Coach Prime and his decision.
WTOK-TV
Jackson State responds to rumors surrounding departure of Deion Sanders
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - JSU responds to rumors surrounding the alleged unfulfillment of Deion Sanders’ contract. On September 27, a podcast featuring Deion Sanders by the company “Earn Your Leisure” was uploaded to YouTube. The following comment by Sanders was clipped from that interview and spread on...
Jackson State players get honest about Deion Sanders
Ever since Deion Sanders left Jackson State to take the head coach job with the Colorado Buffaloes, there’s been no shortage of opinions on how he handled it. But what do his former players at JSU think about him? Zion Olojede of Complex Sports spoke with a few of Sander’s former players at Jackson State and Read more... The post Jackson State players get honest about Deion Sanders appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Look: Top Jackson State Recruit Announces His Decision
Over the weekend, the football world learned that Deion Sanders was leaving Jackson State to become the new head coach at Colorado. The move sent shockwaves through the college football world. Sanders' decision to leaving Jackson State for Colorado also made an immediate impact on the transfer portal. Some Buffaloes...
mississippiscoreboard.com
Jackson Prep Alumnus Andie Flatgard Earns Conference Freshman Of The Week Award For Alabama-Huntsville, Plays At Delta State And Mississippi College This Weekend
Point guard Andie Flatgard was almost always in the lineup during a game for Coach Michael McAnally during her high school career at Jackson Prep. Her ability to see the floor, control the tempo, play tight defense, makes crisp passes and score from various areas of the court paid off whenever Prep’s games were close.
High School Basketball: Ridgeland beats Wingfield
RIDGELAND, Miss. (WJTV)- Ridgeland defeats Wingfield 67-50 on Thursday night.
Jackson State grads celebrate 2022 Fall Commencement
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Friday was a proud day for students, family and faculty as Jackson State University (JSU) hosted their 2022 Fall Commencement. Hundreds of students received their degrees during the ceremony. “I chose Jackson State because of the atmosphere, and they treat you like family here. They are willing to help you if […]
WDAM-TV
Alpha Kappa Alpha scholarship for Pine Belt residents
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Alpha Kappa Alpha sorority held a scholarship presentation Saturday morning, and in doing so, honored a soror, Dr. Juanita Sims Doty, in the process./. Doty established a $25,000 scholarship with friends, raising money themselves, and Jackson State University matched it. That created a $50,000 scholarship...
WAPT
Two-day living Nativity display brings people from all over Mississippi to Byram
BYRAM, Miss. — People from all over Mississippi flocked to Byram for a living Nativity put on by Lakeshore Church. This was the 9th year for the event that spanned two days. The production was put on hold for the past two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic. According...
Two injured in shooting on Sykes Road in Jackson
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police are investigating after two people were injured in a shooting. The shooting happened on Sykes Road on Friday, December 9. Police have not released any additional information about the suspect. There’s no word on the condition of the victims at this time.
News Talk 1490
Rickey Smiley Unleashed: You Should Congratulate Deion Sanders For His Jackson State Efforts!
LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER. Coach Prime and his next move have been the topic of discussion this week. There have many various views around congratulating the coach on his next move or whether he sold out the culture. Rickey Smiley shares his thoughts on how people reacted to Deion Sanders’ decision on leaving Jackson State University in the video below.
WDAM-TV
$1 million lottery ticket sold in Hazlehurst, Mississippi
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Christmas came early for two Mississippi Lottery players. Two people hit it big playing separate games in Tuesday’s drawings, and one of the players was just $1 away from a $3 million payday. The big winner won $1 million by matching all five white balls...
travellens.co
15 Best Things to Do in Rankin County, MS
Come and see the best attractions and destinations in Rankin County, Mississippi!. This half-urban and half-rural county sits beside Hinds County and east of the breathtaking Pearl River. Thanks to its prime location that boasts numerous national forests, beautiful reservoirs, and natural bodies of water, Rankin County is a must-visit...
WDAM-TV
Silver Alert issued for Jackson man
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued a Silver Alert for a Jackson man in Hinds County. Carl Jolly, 45, is described as 5′10″ with brown hair and blue eyes. He was last seen Tuesday, November 22, at around 6 a.m. in the 400...
breezynews.com
The Luckiest Place in Mississippi?
If you’re going to play the lottery, maybe you ought to drive to Hazlehurst to do it. The city of fewer than 3,600 residents seems to be the luckiest place in Mississippi. It’s now had two $1 million winners in less than two years. The Mississippi Lottery Corporation says the winning ticket for Tuesday’s Mega Millions drawing and for another drawing in January 2021 were bought at different Hazlehurst retailers. The latest winner claimed his prize at lottery headquarters in Flowood Wednesday. He’s the fifth person to win at least $1 million playing the lottery in Mississippi.
$1 million Mega Millions ticket sold in Hazlehurst
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Two Mississippi Lottery players hit it big while playing separate games in Tuesday’s drawings. One of the players won $1 million by matching all five white balls with the Mega Millions drawing. The ticket was purchased from Phillips 66 Food Plaza in Hazlehurst. The numbers drawn were 15-16-19-28-47 with a Mega […]
Jackson not only Mississippi city with water woes. Vicksburg leaders hire engineers to help with wastewater problems that won’t go away.
Jackson is not the only Mississippi city with water woes. Although not as critical as the problems experienced in Mississippi’s capital city, the city of Vicksburg has been grappling with wastewater issues that will not go away. Problems with two pieces of equipment at Vicksburg’s wastewater treatment plant on...
WLBT
Woman found in Pearl apartment, believed to be dead ‘about two weeks’
PEARL, Miss. (WLBT) - A woman’s body was found by police in Pearl Saturday afternoon. According to the city of Pearl’s Spokesperson Gregg Flynn, the body was found inside of an apartment along North Bierdeman Road. He says that she was inside of the building for “about two...
WLBT
Store owners excited about Sip-N-Cider competition in Canton
CANTON, Miss. (WLBT) - Stores around the Canton Historic Square are getting ready to serve up their special blend of hot cider, where shoppers will vote who has best in this year’s Sip-N-Cider competition Friday night. Preparation is what many store owners do to make sure their Cider pleases...
Comments / 1