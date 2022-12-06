This week Major League Baseball held their first in-person Winter Meetings since before the COVID-19 Pandemic in 2019. Executives and baseball personnel flocked to sunny San Diego, California to mingle, hob-nob, and rub shoulders with their counterparts from the 29 other organizations while working to sign players, cut deals, and attend to other league business. It was a busy four days in what some call “America’s Finest City.” Jacob deGrom was handed a massive five year, $185 million deal with the Texas Rangers while Justin Verlander put ink to paper with the New York Mets. Aaron Judge and his agent masterfully played the New York Yankees for a colossal nine year, $360 million contract and Trea Turner is now signed with the Philadelphia Phillies for the next 11 years. Fans of the Colorado Rockies might be disappointed with their quite quiet Winter Meetings in comparison.

SAN DIEGO, CA ・ 12 HOURS AGO