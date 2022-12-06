Read full article on original website
Former Angel Pitcher Returns to AL West, Signs with Texas Rangers
The Rangers are not messing around this offseason.
Cubs’ wild Xander Bogaerts-Dansby Swanson scenario emerges at Winter Meetings
The MLB Winter Meetings are in full gear now, with teams attempting to shake up their rosters for next year. The Chicago Cubs, in particular, have a truly insane scenario in mind for 2023. Their interest in the top shortstops on the market is well known. However, MLB.com reporter Mark...
Bleed Cubbie Blue
Frank Schwindel appears headed to play for NPB’s Orix Buffaloes
The Cubs claimed Frank Schwindel on waivers from the A’s in July 2021 and then installed him at first base after Anthony Rizzo (and others) were traded at that year’s deadline in the big selloff. Schwindel went on to have a fantastic third of a season for the...
Central Illinois Proud
Angels sign pitcher Carlos Estévez to 2-year contract
SAN DIEGO (AP)Pitcher Carlos Estevez has agreed to a two-year, $13.5 million contract with the Los Angeles Angels. The team made the announcement on Monday during the first day of the winter meetings. The 29-year old right-hander appeared in 62 games for Colorado last season with a 4-4 record, 3.47...
Purple Row
Rockies trade Chad Smith to Oakland Athletics for Jeff Criswell
The Colorado Rockies announced on Tuesday that they have traded RHP Chad Smith to the Oakland Athletics in exchange for RHP Jeff Criswell. The move ends Smith’s time with the Rockies after being acquired via trade from the Miami Marlins during the 2020 season. He spent the entirety of the 2021 season and the majority of 2022 with Triple-A Albuquerque. He displayed plenty of potential there as he posted a 3.03 ERA in 68 1⁄3 innings between the two seasons with 77 strikeouts and 30 walks.
Purple Row
Here’s what Artificial Intelligence has to say about the Rockies
The offseason is always full of questions. It can be truly difficult to predict and theorize what exactly the team at 20th and Blake is trying to do as an organization. The Winter Meetings are in full swing in San Diego and as fans, we are desperate for answers to burning questions about the team and what their plan is or even simple answers to questions we’ve had for years.
Rockies leave winter meetings empty-handed, but still on quest for the perfect fit
SAN DIEGO — The Rockies came into the winter meetings with a clear agenda: to find a left-handed centerfielder to bolster their lineup. They left empty-handed. While the winter meetings aren't an end all — there's still months to go until the season starts and this week is often times a launching point for future deals — it does make things more challenging for the Rockies. There were only a...
Purple Row
The Colorado Rockies at the 2022 MLB Winter Meetings
This week Major League Baseball held their first in-person Winter Meetings since before the COVID-19 Pandemic in 2019. Executives and baseball personnel flocked to sunny San Diego, California to mingle, hob-nob, and rub shoulders with their counterparts from the 29 other organizations while working to sign players, cut deals, and attend to other league business. It was a busy four days in what some call “America’s Finest City.” Jacob deGrom was handed a massive five year, $185 million deal with the Texas Rangers while Justin Verlander put ink to paper with the New York Mets. Aaron Judge and his agent masterfully played the New York Yankees for a colossal nine year, $360 million contract and Trea Turner is now signed with the Philadelphia Phillies for the next 11 years. Fans of the Colorado Rockies might be disappointed with their quite quiet Winter Meetings in comparison.
Padres pitcher Joe Musgrove sets world record fastball for charity
San Diego Padres righty Joe Musgrove set a rather unique record last week, throwing the fastest pitch Antarctica has ever seen, all in the name of charity. Details: Musgrove's 86-mph offering was months in the making, requiring a fundraising effort, loads of red tape and a makeshift pitching mound. He...
