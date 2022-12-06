Read full article on original website
Related
gwinnettforum.com
NEW for 12/9: Rich’s Great Tree; Reflections on Senate race
REMEMBERING CHRISTMAS PAST in Atlanta, today read about the Great Tree in downtown Atlanta at the former Rich’s Department Store. Snellville’s Marlene R. Buchanan recalls the events surrounding the great lighting of the tree in Today’s Focus below. TODAY’S FOCUS: Remembering the lighting of downtown Rich’s Great...
gwinnettforum.com
FOCUS: Remembering the lighting of downtown Rich’s Great Tree
SNELLVILLE, Ga. | Time was when the lighting of the Great Tree at Rich’s in Atlanta was the beginning of all things holiday. Most everyone went downtown or watched the annual phenomena on television. Time magazine featured it on the cover of December, 1961. It was always an impressive event.
HBO docuseries shines light on controversial church’s plans in Ga.
In between emotional interviews with victims of sexual abuse, a new HBO docuseries about a megachurch’s pedophilic leade...
WATCH: 'Massive' 250-Year-Old Tree Flattens Georgia Home
It trapped the owner inside.
Jim Ellis Automotive Group founder passes away at 90
DULUTH, Ga. — The founder of an automotive group that has since grown to nearly two dozen car dealerships across metro Atlanta has died at the age of 90. Jim Ellis Jr., the founder of the Jim Ellis Automotive Group, died peacefully on Friday while surrounded by his family.
osoblanco.org
Meet Atlanta Radio’s Icon, Siman Baby, What happened to him? Personal details and Net Worth details explored!
There is talk of Silas’s “Siman Babydeath.” The death of Atlanta Radio veteran Alexander, battling pancreatic cancer for the last year, has caused a stir on the internet, and listeners are curious about who Siman’s wife is. Alexander passed away after a year of fighting the disease. While Alexander was still a student at Eatonton High School in Georgia, he began his career in radio as a board operator in Eatonton. His nickname, “Siman Baby,” has been broadcast under that name on the radio stations V-103, KISS 104.1, and Magic 107.5/97.5. He co-hosted a nationally syndicated show with the rap superstar Chubb Rock from 2018 to the year before last. Siman worked in the industry for a total of 41 years, during which time he hosted shows on radio stations such as V-103, KISS 104.1, and Majic 107.5. In the calendar year 2018, he was officially acknowledged and inducted into the Radio Hall of Fame of Georgia.
18-wheeler breaks in half on I-285 in Fulton County, officials say
FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — Lanes were closed, causing heavy on a section of I-285 Southbound in Fulton County after a tractor-trailer broke in half on the highway, according to the Georgia Department of Transportation. It happened around 10:15 a.m. on Friday night, at I-285 Southbound, right before people reached...
Lanes reopen on I-285 eastbound past Georgia 400 after overturned tractor trailer
ATLANTA — UPDATE: According to Georgia DOT, all lanes are now back open after a tractor trailer overturned and a car went up on the median wall, blocking all lanes of I-285 eastbound. ---- All lanes of I-285 eastbound are blocked past Georgia 400 after a tractor trailer overturned...
wfxg.com
MISSING: Teen disappears after taking bus to Atlanta
RICHMOND COUNTY, Ga. (WFXG) - The Richmond County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help to find a teen who went missing from a bus headed to Atlanta. Eighteen-year-old Javon Bradley was last seen Nov. 30 at 12:30 a.m. boarding a Southeastern Stages bus in Augusta en route to Atlanta. He reportedly arrived in Atlanta shortly before 3 a.m. and was supposed to transfer to a Greyhound Bus. However, officials says he did not get on that Greyhound bus.
4 Great Burger Places in Georgia
Photo byPhoto by Changyoung Koh on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Georgia and you love eating a nice burger form time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Georgia that serve absolutely delicious burgers made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
atlantanewsfirst.com
What to do if your land is needed by GDOT for new interchange
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Some people living in metro Atlanta could be asked to move. The Georgia Department of Transportation (GDOT) is preparing to buy more than 25 acres of land. It needs the space to build a new interchange where I-285 and I-20 meet in Cobb, Douglas and Fulton counties.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Police investigating suspected porch pirates caught on camera in Druid Hills
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A metro Atlanta neighborhood is on high alert after a number of people reported packages being stolen from their front stoop. Doorbell camera video at a home in Druid Hills shows the crime being committed. In the video you can see the driver of Jeep brazenly pull into a driveway. A woman wearing a blue sweatshirt steps out of the passenger side. She then proceeds to walk up to the front door and take a package from the stoop.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Teen missing after traveling on bus from Augusta to Atlanta, deputies say
AUGUSTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Authorities in Georgia are looking for a teenager who disappeared after traveling on a bus from Augusta to Atlanta. The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office says 18-year-old Javon Bradley was last seen on Nov. 30 around 12:30 a.m. getting on a Southeastern Stages bus in Augusta headed to Atlanta. They say Bradley arrived in Atlanta at 2:45 a.m. and was supposed to transfer to a Greyhound Bus, but it appears he did not transfer to the other bus in Atlanta.
southarkansassun.com
Grandmother In Georgia Poisons A 9-Month-Old Infant
The Sandy Springs Police Department publicized that the 9-month-old infant, who died on March 11, 2016, finally got justice as the grandmother, Tonya Monroe, obtained arrest warrants who allegedly fled following the infant’s passing. As revealed by WAGA-TV, on a toxicology report, it was shown that Kobe Shaw, the...
Major grocery store chain opening new location in Georgia next month
Having a new grocery store open in town can provide many benefits to the local community. Not only will the store offer residents a greater variety of fresh produce, pantry items, and other food staples, but it will also create new jobs in the area and help stimulate the local economy. That's why we're excited to let you know that a major grocery store chain is opening another new location in Georgia next month.
2 tractor-trailer crashes mar morning commute downtown, along the Perimeter
It took all of one hour Friday for the morning commute to go sideways after two tractor-trailers crashed on two of the b...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Small plane makes emergency landing on Georgia highway
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - An investigation is underway after a small plane had to make an emergency landing on a Georgia highway on Thursday evening. Officials say the plane landed on Highway 36 in Newton County just south of Covington. According to officials, two people were on board...
4 arrested, including children accused of breaking into cars, Atlanta Police say
ATLANTA — Atlanta Police arrested two children and two adults accused of breaking into cars overnight. Officers said the suspects stole a vehicle Thursday along Northside Drive and used it for other crimes. 11Alive was also told by officers that the group was caught trying to break into an...
fox5atlanta.com
Couple uses children to hide shoplifted items, Coweta County deputies say
NEWNAN, Ga. - A couple was caught on camera using their children to shoplift items from taken from Coweta County stores, deputies say. It happened around 4:10 p.m. on Oct. 6 at the Kohl’s located at 1140 Bullsboro Drive. The Coweta County Sheriff’s Office released surveillance images showing the...
No injuries, fire burns half of building overnight in Henry County, officials said
STOCKBRIDGE, Ga. — Henry County Fire crews responded to a building fire on Wednesday night. Officials said no one was in the building at the time of the fire, and no other injuries were reported. The fire sparked at a building near the intersections of Patrick Henry Parkway and Eagle's Landing Parkway in Stockbridge.
Comments / 0