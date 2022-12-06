ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gwinnett County, GA

Comments / 0

Related
gwinnettforum.com

NEW for 12/9: Rich’s Great Tree; Reflections on Senate race

REMEMBERING CHRISTMAS PAST in Atlanta, today read about the Great Tree in downtown Atlanta at the former Rich’s Department Store. Snellville’s Marlene R. Buchanan recalls the events surrounding the great lighting of the tree in Today’s Focus below. TODAY’S FOCUS: Remembering the lighting of downtown Rich’s Great...
ATLANTA, GA
gwinnettforum.com

FOCUS: Remembering the lighting of downtown Rich’s Great Tree

SNELLVILLE, Ga. | Time was when the lighting of the Great Tree at Rich’s in Atlanta was the beginning of all things holiday. Most everyone went downtown or watched the annual phenomena on television. Time magazine featured it on the cover of December, 1961. It was always an impressive event.
ATLANTA, GA
osoblanco.org

Meet Atlanta Radio’s Icon, Siman Baby, What happened to him? Personal details and Net Worth details explored!

There is talk of Silas’s “Siman Babydeath.” The death of Atlanta Radio veteran Alexander, battling pancreatic cancer for the last year, has caused a stir on the internet, and listeners are curious about who Siman’s wife is. Alexander passed away after a year of fighting the disease. While Alexander was still a student at Eatonton High School in Georgia, he began his career in radio as a board operator in Eatonton. His nickname, “Siman Baby,” has been broadcast under that name on the radio stations V-103, KISS 104.1, and Magic 107.5/97.5. He co-hosted a nationally syndicated show with the rap superstar Chubb Rock from 2018 to the year before last. Siman worked in the industry for a total of 41 years, during which time he hosted shows on radio stations such as V-103, KISS 104.1, and Majic 107.5. In the calendar year 2018, he was officially acknowledged and inducted into the Radio Hall of Fame of Georgia.
ATLANTA, GA
wfxg.com

MISSING: Teen disappears after taking bus to Atlanta

RICHMOND COUNTY, Ga. (WFXG) - The Richmond County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help to find a teen who went missing from a bus headed to Atlanta. Eighteen-year-old Javon Bradley was last seen Nov. 30 at 12:30 a.m. boarding a Southeastern Stages bus in Augusta en route to Atlanta. He reportedly arrived in Atlanta shortly before 3 a.m. and was supposed to transfer to a Greyhound Bus. However, officials says he did not get on that Greyhound bus.
ATLANTA, GA
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Georgia

Photo byPhoto by Changyoung Koh on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Georgia and you love eating a nice burger form time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Georgia that serve absolutely delicious burgers made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
GEORGIA STATE
atlantanewsfirst.com

What to do if your land is needed by GDOT for new interchange

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Some people living in metro Atlanta could be asked to move. The Georgia Department of Transportation (GDOT) is preparing to buy more than 25 acres of land. It needs the space to build a new interchange where I-285 and I-20 meet in Cobb, Douglas and Fulton counties.
FULTON COUNTY, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Police investigating suspected porch pirates caught on camera in Druid Hills

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A metro Atlanta neighborhood is on high alert after a number of people reported packages being stolen from their front stoop. Doorbell camera video at a home in Druid Hills shows the crime being committed. In the video you can see the driver of Jeep brazenly pull into a driveway. A woman wearing a blue sweatshirt steps out of the passenger side. She then proceeds to walk up to the front door and take a package from the stoop.
ATLANTA, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Teen missing after traveling on bus from Augusta to Atlanta, deputies say

AUGUSTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Authorities in Georgia are looking for a teenager who disappeared after traveling on a bus from Augusta to Atlanta. The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office says 18-year-old Javon Bradley was last seen on Nov. 30 around 12:30 a.m. getting on a Southeastern Stages bus in Augusta headed to Atlanta. They say Bradley arrived in Atlanta at 2:45 a.m. and was supposed to transfer to a Greyhound Bus, but it appears he did not transfer to the other bus in Atlanta.
AUGUSTA, GA
southarkansassun.com

Grandmother In Georgia Poisons A 9-Month-Old Infant

The Sandy Springs Police Department publicized that the 9-month-old infant, who died on March 11, 2016, finally got justice as the grandmother, Tonya Monroe, obtained arrest warrants who allegedly fled following the infant’s passing. As revealed by WAGA-TV, on a toxicology report, it was shown that Kobe Shaw, the...
SANDY SPRINGS, GA
Kristen Walters

Major grocery store chain opening new location in Georgia next month

Having a new grocery store open in town can provide many benefits to the local community. Not only will the store offer residents a greater variety of fresh produce, pantry items, and other food staples, but it will also create new jobs in the area and help stimulate the local economy. That's why we're excited to let you know that a major grocery store chain is opening another new location in Georgia next month.
COVINGTON, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Small plane makes emergency landing on Georgia highway

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - An investigation is underway after a small plane had to make an emergency landing on a Georgia highway on Thursday evening. Officials say the plane landed on Highway 36 in Newton County just south of Covington. According to officials, two people were on board...
NEWTON COUNTY, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy