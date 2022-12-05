My Route 66 Road Trip from Chicago to LA: How Many Days, the Best Itinerary, My Favorite Stops, Where to Stay, Etc.

Read full article on original website
Forget ice skating: Try bumper cars on ice for unique holiday funJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Chicago's Christkindlmarket is rated the best Christmas market in the U.S.Jennifer GeerChicago, IL
4 Great Steakhouses in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
4 Great Pizza Places in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
Another $500 Stimulus Payment Available to Chicago ResidentsR.A. HeimChicago, IL
Best Places To Raise A Family List Only Includes 2 Illinois Spots
Having been born and raised here in Illinois, and having repeated the pattern with my own children, I'm going to go out on a limb and say that I tend to think that there might be more than two cities in this entire state that are great places to raise a family.
United flight crashed in Chicago neighborhood 50 years ago Thursday
CHICAGO - Thursday marked the 50th anniversary of Chicago’s worst aviation disaster. United Airlines Flight 553 crashed into homes outside of Midway Airport, killing 45 people. The crash was blamed on pilot error and failure by the captain "to exercise positive flight management." But there were also speculations of...
Winter weather system to move into Chicago area; Advisory issued
We’re monitoring an incoming wintry weather system expected to reach the greater Chicago area Friday. It’s looking more and more like this system may lay down accumulating snow over sections of the metro area–especially areas north of the I-88 (East-West Tollway) corridor, favoring counties lining the Illinois/Wisconsin line. A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued […]
This Chicago Christmas Market Keeps Getting Ranked as The Best Christmas Market in the Nation
Christkindlmarket Chicago's isn't just one of the city's favorite Christmastime traditions. It's also consistently ranked as one of the best Christmas markets in the nation -- and the world. A newly released list from the Global travel site Big 7 just ranked the "The 25 Best Christmas Markets in North...
hulalandblog.com
Route 66 Motels: Vintage Motels I Would Actually Stay In & Where to Stay If You Want Something Nicer
This post is part of a series I’ve done on Route 66. In 2022, I drove the entirety of Route 66 from Chicago to Los Angeles. 2500 miles, 8 states, countless stories, and an endless stretch of small towns, neon, diners, motels, and roadside attractions. Read through all of my Route 66 posts here. They’re also linked at the end of this post. If you’re planning your own Route 66 road trip, either the whole thing or just a part, I hope these help you out. Enjoy the drive!
Car plows into support column at Belmont Cragin auto parts store
CHICAGO (CBS) -- The Chicago Department of Buildings late Thursday was conducting emergency inspections ant a Northwest Side O'Reilly Auto Parts store, after a car slammed into it.The car jumped the curb and plowed into a load-bearing column at the O'Reilly Auto Parts at 2801 N. Cicero Ave. in the Belmont Cragin neighborhood.The Fire Department said the column appeared to be unstable after it was struck.Fortunately, no one was seriously hurt.
PAWS Chicago hopes to match hundreds of pets with fur-ever homes during annual Holiday Adopt-A-Thon
The animal rescue hopes that the week-long adoption event will match 200 dogs, puppies, cats and kittens with a forever home, just in time for the holidays.
Chicago Poll Hall Used in a Movie Was Spot for a Family Fight, Sends 7 to Hospital
A family fight at a famous Chicago pool hall used in the movie, "The Color of Money," sent seven family members to the hospital! ChicagoSuntimes. Family fights, usually are nothing more than harsh words, opinions, and colorful language. This family fight at Chris’s Billiards on Chicago sent this entire family to the hospital. Yikes!
Man who survived Midway jet crash recalls day, shows piece of plane he's kept for 50 years
Thursday marks 50 years since a United Airlines Flight 553 crashed on approach to Midway Airport, slamming into a Chicago neighborhood just southeast of the airport.
4 Great Pizza Places in Illinois
Photo byPhoto by Aurélien Lemasson-Théobald on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Illinois and you also happen to love pizza, here is a list of four amazing pizza places in Illinois that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
Thousands Of Chicagoans Moving Out Of State To This City
Redfin data shows where the most Illinoisans are moving.
British Sandwich and Coffee Chain to Come to SoCal
Pret A Manger will soon land in Los Angeles
fox32chicago.com
Polish man who went missing in Chicago found dead in Lake Michigan
CHICAGO - The body of a man from Poland who went missing after a night out in Chicago was recovered from Lake Michigan Wednesday morning. Krzysztof Szubert, 21, was found unresponsive in the lake around 2 a.m. Wednesday near Oak Street Beach. He was rushed to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead a short time later, police said.
travelawaits.com
Why Bird Lovers Will Flock To This National Park For A Unique Winter Event
Bird watchers and amateur naturalists alike in northern Indiana, as well as Chicago and its suburbs, will want to circle December 31 on their calendars — and not just because it’s New Year’s Eve. December 31 is also the day Indiana Dunes National Park will “facilitate” an...
Will Chicago Have A White Christmas This Year?
The Illinois State Climatologist's Office listed the chances of snow falling in each county.
Tinley Park-Park District aims to build multisport athletic fields, domed stadium
CHICAGO (CBS) – The Tinley Park-Park District announced its plan to transform a former mental health center property into a hub of athletic fields, track and field facilities, a domed sports complex and open recreational space.The park district said the plan to transform the long-vacant property, located at 7400 to 7600 W. 183rd Street, would meet the needs of the community and expand opportunities for neighboring communities. The district as formally bid on the property.Under the plan, the property would house multipurpose athletic fields, including a full-size soccer field, a playground, splash pad, concession stands, spectator stands, lighting, ample parking, a pond, picnic areas and open green space."We are excited to have the opportunity to lay out our vision for this property that has sat vacantfor far too long and can serve as an exciting community hub for all ages to enjoy," said Shawn Roby, executive director of the Tinley Park-Park District in a statement.The proposed site will sit adjacent to the park district's Freedom Park.
Hammond, Indiana building has been without gas, heat for eight days
HAMMOND, Ind. (CBS) -- As the temperature keeps falling, patience is wearing thin at one building in Hammond, Indiana – where there has been no heat, gas, or hot water for eight days. CBS 2's Sabrina Franza has been trying to track down the person responsible. When Franza showed up to the apartment building on Webb Street in Hammond – just after she started calling the management company and left multiple voicemails – there seemed to be progress. The maintenance supervisor from Vilgar Property Management was on the scene. Franza asked why the heat and gas would...
One Of Illinois’ Best Christmas Displays Features Over 200,000 Lights
A Tinley Park family's famous Christmas light display is back and features over 200,000 lights while raising money for a local non-profit. One of Chicagoland's best Christmas light displays can be found in Tinley Park, Illinois. The creative mind behind this attraction is Dominic Kowalczyk. For years, he has been...
bestattractions.org
Things to Do in Geneva, Illinois
There are so many things to do in Geneva, Illinois. Between its local businesses, historical attractions, and friendly culture, there is plenty for everyone to get involved with in this quiet Midwestern town. Whatever your interests are, there is a wide selection of entertainment here in Geneva, making it a great place visit no matter who you are or how old you happen to be.
