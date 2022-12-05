ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

My Route 66 Road Trip from Chicago to LA: How Many Days, the Best Itinerary, My Favorite Stops, Where to Stay, Etc.

By caitylincoln
hulalandblog.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WGN News

Winter weather system to move into Chicago area; Advisory issued

We’re monitoring an incoming wintry weather system expected to reach the greater Chicago area Friday. It’s looking more and more like this system may lay down accumulating snow over sections of the metro area–especially areas north of the I-88 (East-West Tollway) corridor, favoring counties lining the Illinois/Wisconsin line. A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued […]
CHICAGO, IL
hulalandblog.com

Route 66 Motels: Vintage Motels I Would Actually Stay In & Where to Stay If You Want Something Nicer

This post is part of a series I’ve done on Route 66. In 2022, I drove the entirety of Route 66 from Chicago to Los Angeles. 2500 miles, 8 states, countless stories, and an endless stretch of small towns, neon, diners, motels, and roadside attractions. Read through all of my Route 66 posts here. They’re also linked at the end of this post. If you’re planning your own Route 66 road trip, either the whole thing or just a part, I hope these help you out. Enjoy the drive!
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Car plows into support column at Belmont Cragin auto parts store

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The Chicago Department of Buildings late Thursday was conducting emergency inspections ant a Northwest Side O'Reilly Auto Parts store, after a car slammed into it.The car jumped the curb and plowed into a load-bearing column at the O'Reilly Auto Parts at 2801 N. Cicero Ave. in the Belmont Cragin neighborhood.The Fire Department said the column appeared to be unstable after it was struck.Fortunately, no one was seriously hurt.
CHICAGO, IL
Alina Andras

4 Great Pizza Places in Illinois

Photo byPhoto by Aurélien Lemasson-Théobald on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Illinois and you also happen to love pizza, here is a list of four amazing pizza places in Illinois that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
ILLINOIS STATE
fox32chicago.com

Polish man who went missing in Chicago found dead in Lake Michigan

CHICAGO - The body of a man from Poland who went missing after a night out in Chicago was recovered from Lake Michigan Wednesday morning. Krzysztof Szubert, 21, was found unresponsive in the lake around 2 a.m. Wednesday near Oak Street Beach. He was rushed to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead a short time later, police said.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Tinley Park-Park District aims to build multisport athletic fields, domed stadium

CHICAGO (CBS) – The Tinley Park-Park District announced its plan to transform a former mental health center property into a hub of athletic fields, track and field facilities, a domed sports complex and open recreational space.The park district said the plan to transform the long-vacant property, located at 7400 to 7600 W. 183rd Street, would meet the needs of the community and expand opportunities for neighboring communities. The district as formally bid on the property.Under the plan, the property would house multipurpose athletic fields, including a full-size soccer field, a playground, splash pad, concession stands, spectator stands, lighting, ample parking, a pond, picnic areas and open green space."We are excited to have the opportunity to lay out our vision for this property that has sat vacantfor far too long and can serve as an exciting community hub for all ages to enjoy," said Shawn Roby, executive director of the Tinley Park-Park District in a statement.The proposed site will sit adjacent to the park district's Freedom Park.
TINLEY PARK, IL
CBS Chicago

Hammond, Indiana building has been without gas, heat for eight days

HAMMOND, Ind. (CBS) -- As the temperature keeps falling, patience is wearing thin at one building in Hammond, Indiana – where there has been no heat, gas, or hot water for eight days. CBS 2's Sabrina Franza has been trying to track down the person responsible. When Franza showed up to the apartment building on Webb Street in Hammond – just after she started calling the management company and left multiple voicemails – there seemed to be progress. The maintenance supervisor from Vilgar Property Management was on the scene. Franza asked why the heat and gas would...
HAMMOND, IN
bestattractions.org

Things to Do in Geneva, Illinois

There are so many things to do in Geneva, Illinois. Between its local businesses, historical attractions, and friendly culture, there is plenty for everyone to get involved with in this quiet Midwestern town. Whatever your interests are, there is a wide selection of entertainment here in Geneva, making it a great place visit no matter who you are or how old you happen to be.
GENEVA, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy