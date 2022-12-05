Read full article on original website
‘You People’ Teaser: Jonah Hill Versus Eddie Murphy
All right, it’s time to start talking about 2023 movies. One of Netflix’s big early titles for next year is You People, co-written and directed by black-ish creator Kenya Barris, and co-written and starring Jonah Hill, opposite Eddie Murphy along with David Duchovny, Nia Long, Sam Jay, Elliott Gould, and Julia Louis-Dreyfus. That’s quite a cast.
DC Reportedly Cancels Michael Keaton ‘Batman Beyond’ Movie
This era of DC movies is arguably going to be remembered more for the movies that weren’t made than for the ones that were. Black Adam was fairly forgettable, but we’re never going to forget the whole situation around Batgirl, which was mostly shot and then shelved by Warner Bros. as a cost-cutting measure. In the last few days, we’ve been hearing more and more rumors about other announced DC projects that may never see the light of day now that a new team has taken charge of DC Studios, including Wonder Woman 3 and Man of Steel 2.
James Gunn Says He Will ‘Rectify What Has Not Worked’ in DC Movies
James Gunn responded publicly to an eyebrow raising article in The Hollywood Reporter that claims huge changes are coming to the DC Movie Universe – including the cancellation of Wonder Woman 3 and possibly reversing course on the plans to make new Superman movies with Henry Cavill — in a lengthy Twitter thread.
‘Man Of Steel 2’: What to Expect From a Henry Cavill Sequel
Well, rumors are now swirling that Henry Cavill’s return as Superman may be over before it ever really began. With new people in charge of DC Studios, it looks like the ideas that were in play even a few months ago — like a new Cavill Superman movie — might not be any more.
‘Black Adam’ Announces Streaming Premiere Date
The hierarchy of power in the streaming DC Universe is about to change: Black Adam is coming to HBO Max. While the film is still playing in theaters in some locations, the latest DC movie is just days away from its streaming premiere. If you missed it at the multiplex, or you just want to watch that Henry Cavill cameo over and over and wonder what will be (or if it will be at all) you will be able to do so next week.
‘Black Adam’ Could Lose $100 Million
Black Adam had a big opening weekend back in October, and it seemed like all the years spent developing the Shazam spinoff had been worth it. But after that big debut, Black Adam made just $165 million in the U.S. and $384 million worldwide, surprisingly low numbers for a major DC Comics adaptation starring Dwayne Johnson, one of the biggest movie stars in the world. For sake of comparison, Black Adam is not even amongst the top ten highest-grossing movies worldwide; it currently nranks 12th, behind mega-hits like Top Gun: Maverick, Jurassic World: Dominion, and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, but also titles like Minions: The Rise of Gru, Sonic the Hedgehog 2, and even Uncharted and Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore.
Which Guardians Will Die in ‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3’?
The first Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 trailer is here, and it does not look like it will be a happy ending for our heroes. James Gunn has already said that it will be the last time we see this team together onscreen, and the trailer gives us a few glimpses of scenes that suggest one or more of the heroes are severely wounded, or possibly even killed.
‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ First Reviews Call It a Mind-Blowing Spectacle
It’s a bunch of reviews 13 years in the making. (Technically, the movie is 13 years in the making. These reviews were written in, like, 30 seconds after the movie ended.) For the first time in well over a decade, there is a new Avatar movie in theaters, and a new James Cameron movie in theaters to boot. Avatar: The Way of Water continues the story of Jake Sully (Sam Worthington) and Neytiri (Zoe Saldana) quite a few years after the first movie, now as parents to a family of their own. Various Pandoran shenanigans ensue from there.
John Travolta Pays Tribute to Kirstie Alley
John Travolta and Kirstie Alley made three Look Who’s Talking movies together over a span of four years: Look Who’s Talking, Look Who’s Talking Too, and Look Who’s Talking Now. The gimmick in these very popular family comedies was that the audience could hear the thoughts of the baby in the story (voiced by Bruce Willis) and later even the dogs (Danny DeVito and Diane Keaton). But the sturdy center of the films was Travolta and Alley and their relationship as the lovable James and Mollie.
Reese Witherspoon to Star in ‘Election’ Sequel
Reese Witherspoon was set on the path to movie stardom by two movies: Legally Blonde in 2001 and Election two years prior, where she played ambitious high school student Tracy Flick, who runs afoul of her school’s social studies teacher (Matthew Broderick) in the midst of an election for school president. The movie was an arthouse hit and an Academy Award nominee, and along with Legally Blonde, it established Witherspoon as a major young star.
Kirstie Alley, ‘Cheers’ Star, Dies at 71
One of the signature film and TV stars of the 1980s and ’90s has died. Kirstie Alley passed away after a battle with cancer. She was only 71 years old. A statement posted to her Twitter account read “we are sad to inform you that our incredible, fierce and loving mother has passed away after a battle with cancer, only recently discovered. She was surrounded by her closest family and fought with great strength, leaving us with a certainty of her never-ending joy of living and whatever adventures lie ahead. As iconic as she was on screen, she was an even more amazing mother and grandmother.”
Henry Cavill’s Return as Superman May Already Be Over
Longtime DC fans were buzzing when Henry Cavill showed up in the closing credits of Black Adam, returning to the role of Superman several years after it looked like he’d been put out to Kryptonian pasture. Shortly after Black Adam debuted in theaters, Cavill giddily took to Instagram to announce his “official” return as the Man of Steel.
35 Years Ago: Belinda Carlisle Soars With Solo No. 1 ‘Heaven is a Place on Earth’
It can be tempting sometimes to write off the '80s as a decade of bouncy pop music that doesn't run much more than surface deep. Peel back the layers of any one of the decade's gorgeous glossy hits, however, and you will almost always find not only fascinating music, but fascinating stories.
