Two payments arriving for NY families to buy food: Check your status now
Millions of dollars for NY renters and homeowners: Get yourself registered nowMark StarNew York City, NY
NYPD Is Searching For 3 Gunmen Shooters Who Shoot on 4 People At Bronx deliAbdul GhaniBronx, NY
‘I Hate Mexicans’ - Allegedly Spouted by Slasher in the HeightsBronxVoiceManhattan, NY
Fast-growing restaurant chain opening new location in New JerseyKristen WaltersWayne, NJ
Do You Have the Most Common Birthday in New York?
In New York, Christmas is the least popular day for babies to be born followed by New Year's Day and July Fourth, but what day is the most popular for babies to be born?. I come from a huge family and in my family, we don't do anything average - especially when it comes to birthdays.
NYC shelter rules around childcare are making it hard for migrant moms to find work
Migrant parents living in the city's homeless shelters are encountering difficulty finding work due to strict rules around childcare. With thousands of asylum-seekers arriving in New York City in recent months, many migrant families in shelters are facing a “Catch-22” when it comes to childcare. [ more › ]
Are They Eating Rotisserie Rats in New York City?
This is one way to solve the rat problem in New York City. People can't stand rats. Some are just downright afraid of them. Rats cause a lot of trouble in big cities. Rats are taking over certain cities here in the Empire State. New York has some of the rattiest cities in the country.
SantaCon NYC knows it's on the naughty list
Santacon revelers in Manhattan last year Don’t call it a pub crawl. [ more › ]
New York Puppy Escapes, Swims Across Hudson River to New Jersey
According to a report by Caitlin O'Kane of CBS News, a scared six-month-old service dog escaped his collar, ran 30 blocks, jumped into the Hudson River and swam all the way to New Jersey. Talk about an incredible journey. It must have been difficult enough to escape capture through 30...
Iconic NYC wine store Sherry-Lehmann may close after 88-year run: sources
Sherry-Lehmann — the posh wine store that has long cultivated a reputation as New York City’s preeminent booze merchant — is in danger of closing its doors as its free-spending corporate clientele continue to shy away from Midtown Manhattan, The Post has learned. The 88-year-old institution, which once counted Greta Garbo among its loyal customers and is credited with introducing Dom Perignon to the US in 1946, has botched a bold, risky bid to expand its business nationwide, even as the Big Apple struggles to recover from the pandemic, sources tell The Post. Sherry-Lehmann now owes New York state a whopping $3.1...
cityandstateny.com
Meet the Orthodox Jewish woman trying to unseat Inna Vernikov in NYC
New York City Council candidate Amber Adler is no stranger to finding ways to connect with others amid public pressure to go away. As an Orthodox Jewish woman running for the southern Brooklyn District 48 seat, Adler weathered a barrage of messages attempting to discredit her campaign as she ran in 2021. When a group of men protested outside her home, she took her two sons to a local mall for the day. When local news refused to publish her photo for religious reasons – a fairly common trend in Orthodox neighborhoods to not share photos of women and girls in the press – she had someone drive a billboard around the community featuring an image of herself and her children instead. Now, with Adler running to represent the largely Orthodox Jewish community a second time in 2023, she’s also once again finding non-traditional ways to get her name and work into the world – this time with a role in the Netflix reality series “My Unorthodox Life.”
Brooklyn Daily Eagle
Thousands in benefits stolen through card skimming across NY
Lawyers for thousands of New Yorkers who had their public benefits stolen through automatic teller machine and credit-card “skimming” fraud are urging city and state officials to recoup people’s stolen money and upgrade to cards with better protections. Officials from the Legal Aid Society and the Empire...
Apply to now get your money: Eric Adams paying millions to selected candidate
The job needs your immediate attention. New York City is one of the largest and most popular cities in the United States. It is popular for its hustle and bustle, Wall Street legends and Broadway shows.
These 2 brothers from Staten Island have a knack for helping people get out of debt
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- It all started when family members of Adem Selita, 31, and Dino Selita, 42, were struggling to pay off their credit card debt. After helping some family members and friends, the Selita brothers, who reside in Dongan Hills, seemed to develop a knack for solving people’s debt problems -- so much so they made it their career. But after working for well-known debt relief companies in Manhattan, the Selitas saw an opportunity to branch out on their own.
As Staten Island sees an urgent need for foster parents, a family shares their amazing story
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Cynthia and Jasmine Mora of Mariners Harbor always knew they wanted a family. But after the couple faced fertility problems, they began to research different agencies with the hope of becoming foster parents. “We immediately began researching different agencies and found Children’s Aid and began...
Two payments arriving for NY families to buy food: Check your status now
Millions of Americans might receive the money in the next few weeks. If you live in New York City, you must have an idea that the prices of food, clothing, and shelter are going up every day. Also, the rate of unemployment is something close to 4.4 percent, which is slightly higher than the last month's value of 4.3 percent. The previous year, this rate was up to 5.7 percent.
“Torso Killer” Admits to Five More New York Murders
According to a report by Mary Murphy of Pix11, Richard Cottingham, the jailed serial killer also known as the "Torso Killer," admitted to five additional murders committed on Long Island, New York dating back to the 1970s. According to the report, appearing virtually from South Woods prison in New Jersey...
Trio Nabbed In Hudson Valley For Stealing Mail, Checks, Credit Cards: Police
Three suspects have been charged with stealing mail out of mailboxes in the Hudson Valley, as well as possessing stolen checks and credit cards, police said. On Thursday, Dec. 1, just after midnight, police were contacted by a resident who spotted a suspicious vehicle stealing mail in Carmel i…
Washington Square News
Opinion: New York, don’t get rid of the MetroCard
As we begin to close the book on 2022, there’s only one thing that has been top of mind for me: 2023 will be our last year with the MetroCard, and quite frankly, I’m devastated. The MTA has announced that it plans to phase out the MetroCard in...
Woman set furniture ablaze at Staten Island business; lawyer notes past ‘struggles’
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A Staten Island woman who admitted to starting a fire at a local furniture store will be residing upstate for a few years. Undine Walker, 46, of the 100 block of Gordon Street in Stapleton, carried out the arson almost exactly one year ago to the day, along the 600 block of Bay Street.
When does NYC public schools’ winter break start?
NEW YORK (PIX11) — The holidays are coming up, and with them winter recess in New York City public schools. The last day of classes before the 2022-23 winter break is Friday, Dec. 23, according to the Department of Education’s online calendar. Schools will then be closed through Monday, Jan. 2, the calendar shows. That […]
New York weather: Areas around NYC are predicted to get snow this weekend. Will Staten Island?
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — There is a storm on the horizon that will be sweeping the New York City area from Sunday afternoon into Monday morning, according to Paul Walker, AccuWeather senior meteorologist. Rain with some “wet snow” mixed in with it could be a possibility, however, the forecaster...
New York SNAP recipients to receive at least another $95 in December
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- The New York State Office of Temporary Disability and Assistance (OTDA) posted its emergency allotments (EA) schedule for Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) households in December. SNAP recipients will once again receive at least $95 in addition to their monthly benefits. SNAP benefits have been crucial...
Rat Infestation In NY; This Job Pays Nearly $200,000 for Killing Rodents
You know who is taking a bite out of the Big Apple? Rats, that's who. Manhattan is the second 'rattiest' city in the Country with Chicago at #1 and Los Angeles at #3. Orkin, the pest control company, also found that Albany, Buffalo and Syracuse made the list of Top 50 Rattiest Cities.
