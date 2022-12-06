ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

New York Post

Iconic NYC wine store Sherry-Lehmann may close after 88-year run: sources

Sherry-Lehmann — the posh wine store that has long cultivated a reputation as New York City’s preeminent booze merchant — is in danger of closing its doors as its free-spending corporate clientele continue to shy away from Midtown Manhattan, The Post has learned. The 88-year-old institution, which once counted Greta Garbo among its loyal customers and is credited with introducing Dom Perignon to the US in 1946, has botched a bold, risky bid to expand its business nationwide, even as the Big Apple struggles to recover from the pandemic, sources tell The Post.  Sherry-Lehmann now owes New York state a whopping $3.1...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
cityandstateny.com

Meet the Orthodox Jewish woman trying to unseat Inna Vernikov in NYC

New York City Council candidate Amber Adler is no stranger to finding ways to connect with others amid public pressure to go away. As an Orthodox Jewish woman running for the southern Brooklyn District 48 seat, Adler weathered a barrage of messages attempting to discredit her campaign as she ran in 2021. When a group of men protested outside her home, she took her two sons to a local mall for the day. When local news refused to publish her photo for religious reasons – a fairly common trend in Orthodox neighborhoods to not share photos of women and girls in the press – she had someone drive a billboard around the community featuring an image of herself and her children instead. Now, with Adler running to represent the largely Orthodox Jewish community a second time in 2023, she’s also once again finding non-traditional ways to get her name and work into the world – this time with a role in the Netflix reality series “My Unorthodox Life.”
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Brooklyn Daily Eagle

Thousands in benefits stolen through card skimming across NY

Lawyers for thousands of New Yorkers who had their public benefits stolen through automatic teller machine and credit-card “skimming” fraud are urging city and state officials to recoup people’s stolen money and upgrade to cards with better protections. Officials from the Legal Aid Society and the Empire...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Staten Island Advance

These 2 brothers from Staten Island have a knack for helping people get out of debt

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- It all started when family members of Adem Selita, 31, and Dino Selita, 42, were struggling to pay off their credit card debt. After helping some family members and friends, the Selita brothers, who reside in Dongan Hills, seemed to develop a knack for solving people’s debt problems -- so much so they made it their career. But after working for well-known debt relief companies in Manhattan, the Selitas saw an opportunity to branch out on their own.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
Mark Star

Two payments arriving for NY families to buy food: Check your status now

Millions of Americans might receive the money in the next few weeks. If you live in New York City, you must have an idea that the prices of food, clothing, and shelter are going up every day. Also, the rate of unemployment is something close to 4.4 percent, which is slightly higher than the last month's value of 4.3 percent. The previous year, this rate was up to 5.7 percent.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Washington Square News

Opinion: New York, don’t get rid of the MetroCard

As we begin to close the book on 2022, there’s only one thing that has been top of mind for me: 2023 will be our last year with the MetroCard, and quite frankly, I’m devastated. The MTA has announced that it plans to phase out the MetroCard in...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

When does NYC public schools’ winter break start?

NEW YORK (PIX11) — The holidays are coming up, and with them winter recess in New York City public schools. The last day of classes before the 2022-23 winter break is Friday, Dec. 23, according to the Department of Education’s online calendar.  Schools will then be closed through Monday, Jan. 2, the calendar shows. That […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
