Kirstie Alley, ‘Cheers’ Star, Dies at 71
One of the signature film and TV stars of the 1980s and ’90s has died. Kirstie Alley passed away after a battle with cancer. She was only 71 years old. A statement posted to her Twitter account read “we are sad to inform you that our incredible, fierce and loving mother has passed away after a battle with cancer, only recently discovered. She was surrounded by her closest family and fought with great strength, leaving us with a certainty of her never-ending joy of living and whatever adventures lie ahead. As iconic as she was on screen, she was an even more amazing mother and grandmother.”
The ‘SNL’ Sketch Kirstie Alley Called Her ‘Most Fun’ Acting Scene
On Oct. 12, 1991, Kirstie Alley hosted Saturday Night Live for the first time. The experience included a sketch she’d later describe as the “most fun that I’ve ever had acting.”. Alley’s star was soaring at the time. She’d joined the cast of the hit sitcom Cheers...
Reese Witherspoon to Star in ‘Election’ Sequel
Reese Witherspoon was set on the path to movie stardom by two movies: Legally Blonde in 2001 and Election two years prior, where she played ambitious high school student Tracy Flick, who runs afoul of her school’s social studies teacher (Matthew Broderick) in the midst of an election for school president. The movie was an arthouse hit and an Academy Award nominee, and along with Legally Blonde, it established Witherspoon as a major young star.
‘You People’ Teaser: Jonah Hill Versus Eddie Murphy
All right, it’s time to start talking about 2023 movies. One of Netflix’s big early titles for next year is You People, co-written and directed by black-ish creator Kenya Barris, and co-written and starring Jonah Hill, opposite Eddie Murphy along with David Duchovny, Nia Long, Sam Jay, Elliott Gould, and Julia Louis-Dreyfus. That’s quite a cast.
DC Reportedly Cancels Michael Keaton ‘Batman Beyond’ Movie
This era of DC movies is arguably going to be remembered more for the movies that weren’t made than for the ones that were. Black Adam was fairly forgettable, but we’re never going to forget the whole situation around Batgirl, which was mostly shot and then shelved by Warner Bros. as a cost-cutting measure. In the last few days, we’ve been hearing more and more rumors about other announced DC projects that may never see the light of day now that a new team has taken charge of DC Studios, including Wonder Woman 3 and Man of Steel 2.
James Gunn Says He Will ‘Rectify What Has Not Worked’ in DC Movies
James Gunn responded publicly to an eyebrow raising article in The Hollywood Reporter that claims huge changes are coming to the DC Movie Universe – including the cancellation of Wonder Woman 3 and possibly reversing course on the plans to make new Superman movies with Henry Cavill — in a lengthy Twitter thread.
‘Black Adam’ Could Lose $100 Million
Black Adam had a big opening weekend back in October, and it seemed like all the years spent developing the Shazam spinoff had been worth it. But after that big debut, Black Adam made just $165 million in the U.S. and $384 million worldwide, surprisingly low numbers for a major DC Comics adaptation starring Dwayne Johnson, one of the biggest movie stars in the world. For sake of comparison, Black Adam is not even amongst the top ten highest-grossing movies worldwide; it currently nranks 12th, behind mega-hits like Top Gun: Maverick, Jurassic World: Dominion, and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, but also titles like Minions: The Rise of Gru, Sonic the Hedgehog 2, and even Uncharted and Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore.
35 Years Ago: Belinda Carlisle Soars With Solo No. 1 ‘Heaven is a Place on Earth’
It can be tempting sometimes to write off the '80s as a decade of bouncy pop music that doesn't run much more than surface deep. Peel back the layers of any one of the decade's gorgeous glossy hits, however, and you will almost always find not only fascinating music, but fascinating stories.
Howard Stern Asked Metallica’s Lars Ulrich If He Can Play Rush Covers on Drums
In an interview with Sirius XM talk radio icon Howard Stern, Metallica's Lars Ulrich was asked about covering other bands and if he would be able to play Rush songs on drums. The topic was broached when discussing Ulrich's participation in the Taylor Hawkins tribute shows in London and Los Angeles, where played on all-star covers of Black Sabbath and AC/DC songs.
Elton John and Rolling Stones Among 2022’s Top-Earning Tours
Elton John and the Rolling Stones sold more than half a billion dollars of total concert tickets in 2022 with their respective tours. John earned over $334 million with 85 Farewell Yellow Brick Road dates, second only to Bad Bunny on Billboard's 2022 Top Tours chart. The Stones came in at No. 6 with more than $179 million, an impressive number considering they played only 20 shows.
WATCH: Comedian ‘Michael Yo’ Has a Hilarious Routine About His Wyoming Wife
There are several comedians that have included Wyoming jokes into their routines, but none quite like this gentlemen. Michael Yo is an actor, comedian, television host, and so much more. He is also bi-racial, being of African-American and Asian decent. Last month (November 8th, 2022), he posted a Reel to...
Dolly Parton Confirms Her Rock Album Is Happening, Reveals Legends She’s Covering
Dolly Parton has let it be known that with her Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction, she intends to record her first ever rock album. She even wrote and performed an original song during her Rock Hall induction, and now she's sharing more details about the forthcoming full-length record, including some of the name talent joining her and the reveal of several acts she intends to cover.
Stranglers Drummer Jet Black Remembered by Bandmates and Friends
Jet Black, drummer with British punk and new wave pioneers the Stranglers, has died at the age of 84. A leading light of the mid ‘70s to early ‘80s musical movement, Black retired from performing in 2015 as a result of ill health, then retired completely three years later. His real name was Brian John Duffy.
Margot Robbie Is ‘Pushing’ For a Poison Ivy and Harley Quinn Movie
For years in the comic books, and even in animated form, Harley Quinn and Poison Ivy have been a couple. But the big-screen version of Harley, portrayed by Margot Robbie, has only ever been linked romantically to the Joker. A movie version of Harley and Ivy has been much-requested by fans for a long time, but has yet to amount to anything after three movies and counting (Suicide Squad, Birds of Prey, and The Suicide Squad).
Why Musical Artists Are Selling Their Catalog Rights
Why are so many artists selling their music catalogs these days?. It’s become a major story in the music industry during the past couple of years, to the point where the biggest music buyers these days are not fans but rather companies acquiring artist catalogs — especially ownership of songwriting and publishing rights in order to profit from opportunities in a still-expanding media world where music content is gold. Thomas Scherer, president of Repertoire & Marketing for BMG, one of the top buyers in the market, tells Loudwire it's "kind of a gold rush mentality. It started with the big (names) and then all of a sudden everyone else is thinking, 'Maybe I should sell as well' and deals are being made all the time."
Fleetwood Mac’s Iconic Hanging Balls Sell for Over $100,000 at Auction
Fleetwood Mac's hanging wooden balls, an unmistakable prop worn onstage and on the cover of 1977's Rumours by Fleetwood Mac drummer and bandleader Mick Fleetwood, have sold for $128,000 at auction. The iconic wooden balls were part of a recent Fleetwood Mac memorabilia auction at Hollywood's Julien's Auctions, which specializes...
‘Ghostbusters: Afterlife’ Sequel Moves Forward With New Director
The Ghostbusters franchise has had quite an afterlife. Following a successful revival last year, the big-screen Ghostbusters series will continue with another movie. The latest film will be a sequel to Ghostbusters: Afterlife, and will continue the story and its post-credits scene, where Ernie Hudson’s Winston Zeddemore used his fortune (apparently he became a billionaire sometime after the events of Ghostbusters II) to reopen the old Ghostbusters firehouse in New York — which, unbeknownst to him, still has ghosts stuck in the trap in the basement.
Dave Grohl Plays Surprise ‘Hanukkah Sessions’ Show With All-Star Guests
Dave Grohl and instrumentalist Greg Kurstin brought their "Hanukkah Sessions" series to the stage Monday (Dec. 5) when the two musicians led a surprise show with special guests at the 250-capacity Los Angeles club Largo, as Variety recapped. Grohl, the Foo Fighters bandleader and former Nirvana drummer, and Kurstin, a...
Gary Rossington Calls Current Lynyrd Skynyrd a ‘Tribute Band’
Gary Rossington, the lone remaining original member of Lynyrd Skynyrd, expressed gratitude for the Southern rock group's continuing popularity. “It’s a tribute band right now, and everybody knows it’s not the original,” the guitarist explained to Rolling Stone. “Everybody who comes to see us is told that during the show, and probably knows before they even get there. But people still come to hear it live.”
‘Black Adam’ Announces Streaming Premiere Date
The hierarchy of power in the streaming DC Universe is about to change: Black Adam is coming to HBO Max. While the film is still playing in theaters in some locations, the latest DC movie is just days away from its streaming premiere. If you missed it at the multiplex, or you just want to watch that Henry Cavill cameo over and over and wonder what will be (or if it will be at all) you will be able to do so next week.
