Read full article on original website
Related
Cheyenne to Host Epic ‘Ice Wars’ Showdown in 2023
The most formidable fighters in the world descend on Cheyenne to determine who is the true 'King of the Rink' on March 24, 2023. The epic showdown culminates in the third installment of the international competition "Ice Wars," the first of which occurred in May of 2021. Presenting 'Ice Wars...
Cheyenne, Laramie Record Coldest November Since 2000
If you think we had an unusually cold November in southeast Wyoming last month, you are right. The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service says both Cheyenne and Laramie recorded the coldest November in over 20 years last month. Cheyenne also recorded a wind gust of 79 miles per...
Hey Cheyenne! You Can Kickstart the New Year with Ned LeDoux
Ned LeDoux, Wyoming's prodigal son, returns to Cheyenne to kickstart your New Year. The Rocky Mountain Country Music award winner will serenade the Magic City of the Plains at The Lincoln on January 6. In the Cheyenne Frontier Days royalty ranks, few stand as tall as the LeDoux family. Chris...
Cheyenne NWS Forecasters Unsure Of Path Of Strong Winter Storm
Forecasters with the National Weather Service say a powerful winter storm may blast southeast Wyoming and the Nebraska Panhandle early next week. But exactly where it will hit and how severely remains something of a guessing game at this point. The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service posted this statement on its website this morning:
Winter Storm With Heavy Snow, Strong Winds May Blast SE Wyoming
The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service says a strong winter storm could hit southeast Wyoming next week. But forecasters are still unsure of the details and possible magnitude of the storm. The agency posted this statement on its website:. ''Be on the lookout as there is the potential...
Do This & Get Your Univ. of Wyoming Parking Fines Reduced
As announced yesterday through a release by the University of Wyoming, those who have unpaid parking citations of less than $39 at the University of Wyoming can have their fines reduced by donating nonperishable items for a food drive beginning today through Friday, Dec 16. This is part of the...
Check Out the Fa-La-La Fantastic December Events Around Cheyenne
Can you believe December is here? I feel like I'm still processing June...the year has gone by so fast!. But I digress. December has arrived, which means many of us are looking to fill up the monthly calendar with festive events to get into the holiday spirit. December is a...
Cheyenne Man Pleads Guilty in 2-Year-Old’s Death
A Cheyenne man has pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and felony child abuse in the 2021 death of a two-year-old Cheyenne boy whose body was found in a dumpster, prosecutors say. Wyatt Dean Lamb, 29, entered the pleas Wednesday in Laramie County District Court as part of a plea agreement.
Laramie County Sheriff’s Office Warns of Jury Duty Scam
The Laramie County Sheriff's Office is warning residents not to fall for an old scam that is making the rounds. According to a Facebook post, someone claiming to be a deputy or sergeant with the department is calling people telling them they have missed jury duty and need to pay a fine.
101.9 KING FM
Cheyenne, WY
11K+
Followers
13K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
101.9 KING plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Cheyenne, Wyoming. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0