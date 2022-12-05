Why are so many artists selling their music catalogs these days?. It’s become a major story in the music industry during the past couple of years, to the point where the biggest music buyers these days are not fans but rather companies acquiring artist catalogs — especially ownership of songwriting and publishing rights in order to profit from opportunities in a still-expanding media world where music content is gold. Thomas Scherer, president of Repertoire & Marketing for BMG, one of the top buyers in the market, tells Loudwire it's "kind of a gold rush mentality. It started with the big (names) and then all of a sudden everyone else is thinking, 'Maybe I should sell as well' and deals are being made all the time."

