Dave Grohl Hosts ‘Hanukkah Sessions’ Live Show in Los Angeles
Dave Grohl performed his "Hanukkah Sessions" series at a secret show in Los Angeles Tuesday night, complete with an all-star lineup including Pink, Beck and Tenacious D. The concert marked the first time the series, which was developed during the pandemic in 2020, took place in front of a live audience. The series, which features covers of songs by Jewish artists, one for each of the holiday's eight days, was a virtual event in its first year and 2021.
Led Zeppelin’s Last Reunion Show to Be Streamed Globally for 15th Anniversary
In celebration of what has proven (so far, at least) to be the last-ever Led Zeppelin show, a global livestream of the special reunion concert will be broadcast Dec. 10 to commemorate its 15th anniversary. The 16-song tribute set, which was held at the The O2 Arena in London in...
Every ‘Do They Know It’s Christmas?’ Singer: Where Are They Now?
An all-star ensemble dubbed Band Aid released the instant holiday classic "Do They Know It's Christmas?" in December 1984. The recording session took place just a week prior to the charity single's release, and was organized by Boomtown Rats singer Bob Geldof and Ultravox's Midge Ure. They co-wrote the track and were also among the 37 artists who performed.
‘Toto-Journey Baby’ Memes Expected After Rockers’ Kids Marry
The prospect of a meme wave predicted by Steve Lukather loomed closer after the Toto guitarist's son, Trev, married Madison Cain, daughter of Journey keyboardist Jonathan Cain. The couple — 35-year-old Lukather and 29-year-old Cain, both of whom are also musicians — tied the knot in Los Angeles last weekend....
Elton John and Rolling Stones Among 2022’s Top-Earning Tours
Elton John and the Rolling Stones sold more than half a billion dollars of total concert tickets in 2022 with their respective tours. John earned over $334 million with 85 Farewell Yellow Brick Road dates, second only to Bad Bunny on Billboard's 2022 Top Tours chart. The Stones came in at No. 6 with more than $179 million, an impressive number considering they played only 20 shows.
Judas Priest Manager Says K.K. Downing Missed Chance to Reconnect
Manager Jayne Andrews wonders why K.K. Downing didn't reconnect after being invited to join Judas Priest's Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction performance last month. Downing acrimoniously quit in 2011, accusing Andrews of poor management practices, among more general criticisms of the band setup. He's since made other disparaging comments about his former colleagues.
Why Led Zeppelin Auditioned New Singers After Their O2 Reunion
When Led Zeppelin staged their thunderous reunion show at London's O2 Arena on Dec. 10, 2007, it completed a decades-long redemption arc for the golden gods, who had gritted their teeth through a handful of ill-fated mini-reunions in the years since the death of original drummer John Bonham in 1980.
Peter Frampton Says Publishing Rights Deal Preserves His Legacy
Peter Frampton didn't rush into a new publishing rights deal, instead keeping an eye on his legacy. An agreement with BMG has finally been confirmed for an unannounced figure, as he joins the large number of older artists including Bruce Springsteen, Bob Dylan and Stevie Nicks who signed similar contracts in recent years. The trend appears to be slowing down, but BMG says they reached 32 agreements during 2022 and expect several more before the end of the year.
Why Musical Artists Are Selling Their Catalog Rights
Why are so many artists selling their music catalogs these days?. It’s become a major story in the music industry during the past couple of years, to the point where the biggest music buyers these days are not fans but rather companies acquiring artist catalogs — especially ownership of songwriting and publishing rights in order to profit from opportunities in a still-expanding media world where music content is gold. Thomas Scherer, president of Repertoire & Marketing for BMG, one of the top buyers in the market, tells Loudwire it's "kind of a gold rush mentality. It started with the big (names) and then all of a sudden everyone else is thinking, 'Maybe I should sell as well' and deals are being made all the time."
Stranglers Drummer Jet Black Remembered by Bandmates and Friends
Jet Black, drummer with British punk and new wave pioneers the Stranglers, has died at the age of 84. A leading light of the mid ‘70s to early ‘80s musical movement, Black retired from performing in 2015 as a result of ill health, then retired completely three years later. His real name was Brian John Duffy.
Fleetwood Mac’s Iconic Hanging Balls Sell for Over $100,000 at Auction
Fleetwood Mac's hanging wooden balls, an unmistakable prop worn onstage and on the cover of 1977's Rumours by Fleetwood Mac drummer and bandleader Mick Fleetwood, have sold for $128,000 at auction. The iconic wooden balls were part of a recent Fleetwood Mac memorabilia auction at Hollywood's Julien's Auctions, which specializes...
Watch a New Video for the Beatles’ ‘Here, There and Everywhere’
The Beatles have released a new music video for their 1966 song "Here, There and Everywhere." The colorfully animated video, which you can watch below, depicts the Fab Four as they head from studio to stage and includes some artistic renderings of scenes from A Hard Day's Night and Help!
Motley Crue and Def Leppard Add More US Shows With Alice Cooper
Motley Crue and Def Leppard have announced six more U.S. stadium shows for 2023, this time with support from Alice Cooper. The new string of dates begin on Aug. 5 in Syracuse, N.Y., and end on Aug. 18 in El Paso, Texas. The announcement comes shortly after Motley Crue and Def Leppard confirmed two February 2023 shows at the Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena in Atlantic City, N.J., which will serve as a warm-up for their four-month tour of Latin America and Europe.
Fascinating Laramie TikTok Star Bakes Tantalizing Vintage Cakes
Whether in sports, television, or music, we love to celebrate all the many talents in the state. Let's talk about a TikTok star out of Laramie who bakes vintage recipes and samples them. He is gaining momentum on the video platform, with over 9 million followers and 218 million likes. If you use TikTok, you've probably run across B. Dylan Hollis. He was born in Bermuda, but the plates on his Cadillac say he is in Wyoming.
Why David Crosby Says He Won’t Play Guitar on Stage Anymore
David Crosby previously revealed that issues with his ability to play guitar are a big part of why he is likely done touring. During a conversation with UCR, however he left the door open: A residency is "possible," he confirms, or something similar that wouldn't involve long stretches on the road.
John Travolta Pays Tribute to Kirstie Alley
John Travolta and Kirstie Alley made three Look Who’s Talking movies together over a span of four years: Look Who’s Talking, Look Who’s Talking Too, and Look Who’s Talking Now. The gimmick in these very popular family comedies was that the audience could hear the thoughts of the baby in the story (voiced by Bruce Willis) and later even the dogs (Danny DeVito and Diane Keaton). But the sturdy center of the films was Travolta and Alley and their relationship as the lovable James and Mollie.
‘You People’ Teaser: Jonah Hill Versus Eddie Murphy
All right, it’s time to start talking about 2023 movies. One of Netflix’s big early titles for next year is You People, co-written and directed by black-ish creator Kenya Barris, and co-written and starring Jonah Hill, opposite Eddie Murphy along with David Duchovny, Nia Long, Sam Jay, Elliott Gould, and Julia Louis-Dreyfus. That’s quite a cast.
Reese Witherspoon to Star in ‘Election’ Sequel
Reese Witherspoon was set on the path to movie stardom by two movies: Legally Blonde in 2001 and Election two years prior, where she played ambitious high school student Tracy Flick, who runs afoul of her school’s social studies teacher (Matthew Broderick) in the midst of an election for school president. The movie was an arthouse hit and an Academy Award nominee, and along with Legally Blonde, it established Witherspoon as a major young star.
How John Frusciante Re-Balanced After Busy Chili Peppers Year
John Frusciante's upcoming solo album served as a reset following work on two consecutive Red Hot Chili Peppers records. They released both Unlimited Love and Return of the Dream Canteen in 2022, leaving the guitarist keen for a different creative approach. “After a year and a half writing and recording...
How Prince Creeped Out Toto’s Steve Lukather
Steve Lukather actually had a trio of encounters with Prince over three decades, but they never shared a single conversation. He first met this then-unknown talent around 1978, when Lukather had been hired by producer James Newton Howard to work on singer Valerie Carter’s second album Wild Child. “James said, ‘There’s this kid here, man, from Minneapolis,’” the Toto leader and session giant said in an interview with Sunset Sound Recorders (video below). “‘He’s supposed to be some genius guy. They want him to co-produce with me, or whatever. I think he’s just gonna hang out with us – don’t worry about it.’
