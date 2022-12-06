ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

gwinnettforum.com

NEW for 12/9: Rich’s Great Tree; Reflections on Senate race

REMEMBERING CHRISTMAS PAST in Atlanta, today read about the Great Tree in downtown Atlanta at the former Rich’s Department Store. Snellville’s Marlene R. Buchanan recalls the events surrounding the great lighting of the tree in Today’s Focus below. TODAY’S FOCUS: Remembering the lighting of downtown Rich’s Great...
ATLANTA, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens announces city’s first-ever labor department

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Atlanta may soon see its first-ever labor department. Mayor Andre Dickens is announcing the new development as inflation and the economy remain top of minds for many in Atlanta. The mayor made the announcement during a press conference Thursday morning at IBEW Local 613...
ATLANTA, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Teen missing after traveling on bus from Augusta to Atlanta, deputies say

AUGUSTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Authorities in Georgia are looking for a teenager who disappeared after traveling on a bus from Augusta to Atlanta. The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office says 18-year-old Javon Bradley was last seen on Nov. 30 around 12:30 a.m. getting on a Southeastern Stages bus in Augusta headed to Atlanta. They say Bradley arrived in Atlanta at 2:45 a.m. and was supposed to transfer to a Greyhound Bus, but it appears he did not transfer to the other bus in Atlanta.
AUGUSTA, GA
gwinnettforum.com

FOCUS: Remembering the lighting of downtown Rich’s Great Tree

SNELLVILLE, Ga. | Time was when the lighting of the Great Tree at Rich’s in Atlanta was the beginning of all things holiday. Most everyone went downtown or watched the annual phenomena on television. Time magazine featured it on the cover of December, 1961. It was always an impressive event.
ATLANTA, GA
wfxg.com

GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

Stevie Wonder plays last-minute virtual concert for Sen. Warnock before Georgia’s Dec. 6 runoff

Sen. Raphael Warnock’s campaign sent out a press release Saturday announcing Stevie Wonder would perform a concert online Sunday for phone bank volunteers heading into Tuesday’s runoff election against challenger Herschel Walker. The casual gig was part of Warnock's weekend blitz of canvassing and supporter appreciation gatherings before...
GEORGIA STATE
atlantanewsfirst.com

Former Atlanta police officer sentenced to 50 years for raping Acworth woman

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A former Atlanta police officer was sentenced to 50 years in prison followed by life on probation for raping a woman in Acworth this past January. 33-year-old Lionel Joseph Dely arrived the victim’s home for a massage appointment Jan. 31. Midway through the appointment,...
ATLANTA, GA

