Read full article on original website
Related
Michael Flynn testifies before Georgia grand jury in 2020 election investigation
Michael Flynn testified Thursday before a Georgia grand jury that is investigating Republican attempts to undermine the results of the 2020 Presidential Election.
gwinnettforum.com
NEW for 12/9: Rich’s Great Tree; Reflections on Senate race
REMEMBERING CHRISTMAS PAST in Atlanta, today read about the Great Tree in downtown Atlanta at the former Rich’s Department Store. Snellville’s Marlene R. Buchanan recalls the events surrounding the great lighting of the tree in Today’s Focus below. TODAY’S FOCUS: Remembering the lighting of downtown Rich’s Great...
fox5atlanta.com
Group to deploy armed guards near Georgia polling places during Senate runoff
ATLANTA - Voters heading to the polls for the Georgia Senate runoff could see armed guards near their voting precincts. The organization The New Black Panther Party and other Black armed groups say they will position armed patrols at several polling places in the Atlanta and Savannah areas. Along with...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens announces city’s first-ever labor department
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Atlanta may soon see its first-ever labor department. Mayor Andre Dickens is announcing the new development as inflation and the economy remain top of minds for many in Atlanta. The mayor made the announcement during a press conference Thursday morning at IBEW Local 613...
LIVE UPDATES: Warnock wins reelection in victory over Walker
ATLANTA, Ga. — A record number of Georgians turned out for Georgia’s hotly contested Senate runoff race between Democratic incumbent Raphael Warnock and Republican challenger Herschel Walker. The race remained tight throughout the night until outstanding votes from metro Atlanta propelled Warnock into the lead. He will hang...
Emory Healthcare fires 4 nurses for viral TikTok making fun of patients
ATLANTA, Ga. — Emory University Hospital Midtown announced that it has fired four nurses after they posted a video making fun of hospital patients on TikTok. In the TikTok video, the former nurses recorded themselves talking about their “Labor Delivery Icks.”. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts...
fox5atlanta.com
Students complain district needs to correct violence problem at Gwinnett schools
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - A day after Gwinnett County Public School educators held a secret meeting to discuss on campus violence, some students are speaking out about the problems. Sophomore Tyler Lee of Peachtree Ridge High School says the district needs to address the problem and find real solutions. "A...
Gwinnett teachers walk out to send message following repeated acts of school violence
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Dozens of teachers in Gwinnett County Public Schools are calling out of the classroom this week in an attempt to make a statement over repeated acts of violence in school. It comes after one teacher was assaulted and others have been hurt trying to break up fights in the last week.
Atlanta school under federal investigation after allegations principal assigned Black students to classes based on race
The Department of Education's Office for Civil Rights has launched an investigation into an Atlanta public elementary school after allegations the principal was assigning Black students to certain classes.
Hundreds Gather to Recognize Former Atlanta City Councilman and WAOK Host Derrick Boazman
Hundreds Gather to Recognize Former Atlanta City Councilman and WAOK Host Derrick Boazman
fox5atlanta.com
Gwinnett County teachers hold 'secret meeting' about rise in school violence
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - An increase in violence led Gwinnett County Public Schools (GCPS) teachers to meet in secret Monday night. Hours prior, FOX 5 received a poster which promoted a private meeting among GCPS teachers and staff. We attempted to talk to those in attendance, but were asked to leave the property.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Teen missing after traveling on bus from Augusta to Atlanta, deputies say
AUGUSTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Authorities in Georgia are looking for a teenager who disappeared after traveling on a bus from Augusta to Atlanta. The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office says 18-year-old Javon Bradley was last seen on Nov. 30 around 12:30 a.m. getting on a Southeastern Stages bus in Augusta headed to Atlanta. They say Bradley arrived in Atlanta at 2:45 a.m. and was supposed to transfer to a Greyhound Bus, but it appears he did not transfer to the other bus in Atlanta.
capitalbnews.org
On the Last Days of Early Voting, Metro Atlanta Residents Aren’t Mincing Words
Before, during and after the Nov. 8 midterm election in Georgia, Capital B Atlanta has been speaking with Black voters to share their stories. From the campaign trail to local events, “What Black Voters Are Saying” wants to document the issues most important to you. Want to share your story? Hit us up at atltips@capitalbatl.org.
gwinnettforum.com
FOCUS: Remembering the lighting of downtown Rich’s Great Tree
SNELLVILLE, Ga. | Time was when the lighting of the Great Tree at Rich’s in Atlanta was the beginning of all things holiday. Most everyone went downtown or watched the annual phenomena on television. Time magazine featured it on the cover of December, 1961. It was always an impressive event.
wfxg.com
MISSING: Teen disappears after taking bus to Atlanta
RICHMOND COUNTY, Ga. (WFXG) - The Richmond County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help to find a teen who went missing from a bus headed to Atlanta. Eighteen-year-old Javon Bradley was last seen Nov. 30 at 12:30 a.m. boarding a Southeastern Stages bus in Augusta en route to Atlanta. He reportedly arrived in Atlanta shortly before 3 a.m. and was supposed to transfer to a Greyhound Bus. However, officials says he did not get on that Greyhound bus.
Atlanta Public Schools’ employees to get retention payment this month
The Atlanta Board of Education approved spending $10.9 million to pay for the employee stipends.
Former Assistant Atlanta City Attorney, police officer charged in $7 million PPP fraud scheme
ATLANTA, Ga. — A former Assistant Atlanta Attorney and an Atlanta police officer were indicted Tuesday after being accused of defrauding the Paycheck Protection Program, according to United States Attorney Ryan K. Buchanan. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Buchanan said the indictment accused 60-year-old...
8 Georgians charged with defrauding $30M in unemployment benefits from Department of Labor
ATLANTA — Eight people are facing charges for conspiring to defraud the Georgia Department of Labor of more than tens of millions of dollars in federal funds intended for unemployment benefits. Of the eight, seven have been indicted, and one defendant has already pleaded guilty to her role. According...
Stevie Wonder plays last-minute virtual concert for Sen. Warnock before Georgia’s Dec. 6 runoff
Sen. Raphael Warnock’s campaign sent out a press release Saturday announcing Stevie Wonder would perform a concert online Sunday for phone bank volunteers heading into Tuesday’s runoff election against challenger Herschel Walker. The casual gig was part of Warnock's weekend blitz of canvassing and supporter appreciation gatherings before...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Former Atlanta police officer sentenced to 50 years for raping Acworth woman
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A former Atlanta police officer was sentenced to 50 years in prison followed by life on probation for raping a woman in Acworth this past January. 33-year-old Lionel Joseph Dely arrived the victim’s home for a massage appointment Jan. 31. Midway through the appointment,...
Comments / 0