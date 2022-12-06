Read full article on original website
Runoff Election: Absentee voting struggles force FoCo man to buy a plane ticket to vote
The 2022 election season came with several changes to voting laws in GeorgiaPhoto byGetty. (Forsyth County, GA) The 2022 election season came with several changes to voting laws in Georgia, including S.B. 202 or the “Election Integrity Act of 2021.”
atlantanewsfirst.com
Georgia lawmaker introducing legislation to extend future runoff elections
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Less than 24 hours after one of the most competitive runoffs in Georgia’s history, Rep. Jasmine Clark said she plans to introduce legislation to extend future runoffs from four weeks to six weeks. “There was not enough time for the volume of voters...
Georgia lawmakers to review voting issues in January
ATLANTA (WSAV) — Georgia’s voting implementation manager spoke out after Tuesday’s runoff election saw a record 1.6 million voters. The state said counties have to certify the election results within 17 days but it could be earlier. Gabe Sterling, the state’s voting implementation manager, said wait times for the runoff were on average 3 minutes […]
State, Gwinnett leaders break ground on Rowen research development
Instead of turning over earth to lay concrete, officials gathered around a newly-planted beech tree.
Why Fewer Republicans Voted For Herschel Walker In The Runoff Than In The General Election
Fewer people voted for either candidate in the Georgia Senate runoff, but Herschel Walker's loss of 200,000 Republican voters is especially noteworthy. The post Why Fewer Republicans Voted For Herschel Walker In The Runoff Than In The General Election appeared first on NewsOne.
Georgia man sentenced for trafficking drugs out of his Alpharetta home within reach of his children
ALPHARETTA — Giovani Orozco Ramirez has been sentenced for drug trafficking activities that put large quantities of methamphetamine, heroin, cocaine, and firearms within reach of his young children. “The defendant, besides dealing deadly illegal drugs, showed a reckless disregard for his children’s safety by keeping these drugs and loaded...
Fulton County Board of Commissioners Chairman urges residents to report vicious dog attacks
FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — Fulton County residents are being urged to report vicious dog confrontations or attacks, after a series of recent attacks by the same dog in Chastain Memorial Park. According to Fulton County Commission Chairman Robb Pitts, the dog responsible for the attacks, known as “Juno,” who...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens announces new city department of labor
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - At a time when public safety is a big concern, the city of Atlanta is looking for ways to help steer young people away from crime and toward lifelong careers. It’s part of the reason Mayor Andre Dickens announced Thursday the creation of the...
Resignations, new chair amid shakeup on MARTA board
MARTA will begin the new year with a substantial shakeup of its appointed leadership.
gwinnettforum.com
NEW for 12/9: Rich’s Great Tree; Reflections on Senate race
REMEMBERING CHRISTMAS PAST in Atlanta, today read about the Great Tree in downtown Atlanta at the former Rich’s Department Store. Snellville’s Marlene R. Buchanan recalls the events surrounding the great lighting of the tree in Today’s Focus below. TODAY’S FOCUS: Remembering the lighting of downtown Rich’s Great...
One Georgia City Named Among 'Most Sinful Cities' In America
Wallethub listed the most sinful cities in the country.
Two Georgia Bonuses Up To $1,500 For Locals Meeting The Requirements
Several states are issuing payments to residents, one of which is Georgia. The one-time bonus is between $500 to $1,500. But recipients will have to meet the criteria to get the cash. Are you someone who will see the extra funds in December?
2 from Georgia arrested in Puerto Rico after kidnapping 2-year-old, US Marshals say
2 from Georgia arrested in Puerto Rico after kidnapping 2-year-old, US Marshals say For the past two months, the U.S. Marshals Service in Puerto Rico has been working to find a missing 2-year-old child kidnapped by his father, London Stevens, w. SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico — A Hall County man...
eastcobbnews.com
Davis ends Cobb school board tenure at Thursday meetings
The final meetings for two members of the Cobb Board of Education take place on Thursday. First-term Democrats Charisse Davis of Post 6 (Walton, Wheeler clusters) and Jaha Howard of Post 2 (Campbell, Osborne clusters) did not seek re-election this year. Howard ran for Georgia School Superintendent but was defeated...
fox5atlanta.com
Divorce attorney shot and killed; law firm set on fire
A Gwinnett County man was arrested and charged with murdering his wife's divorce attorney, and setting that law office on fire. Lawrenceville police apprehended the suspect near the crime scene.
Former Assistant Atlanta City Attorney, police officer charged in $7 million PPP fraud scheme
ATLANTA, Ga. — A former Assistant Atlanta Attorney and an Atlanta police officer were indicted Tuesday after being accused of defrauding the Paycheck Protection Program, according to United States Attorney Ryan K. Buchanan. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Buchanan said the indictment accused 60-year-old...
Too much trash: North Georgia landfill getting too full, too fast
MT AIRY, Ga. — How much garbage is too much? A northeast Georgia county is reckoning with that question as its landfill runs out of room much faster than projected. A decade ago, engineers estimated that the Habersham County landfill would fill the waste disposal needs of the populace until 2072 – 50 more years. But then, the county’s garbage hauls got bigger and bigger.
Georgia nonprofit’s work goes viral on TikTok
The Scoop: Jambos, a Buford-based nonprofit that donates pajamas to children in need, was the subject of a viral TikTok video earlier this week. A foster mom who has 1.2 million TikTok followers shared a video of the items she had ready for a foster child who was on the way to her home.
Former College Park officials accuse city of sexism, racial discrimination
College Park is the subject of two federal discrimination complaints accusing the city of allowing sexism, intimidation ...
HBO docuseries shines light on controversial church’s plans in Ga.
In between emotional interviews with victims of sexual abuse, a new HBO docuseries about a megachurch’s pedophilic leade...
