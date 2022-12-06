Read full article on original website
kion546.com
Why this predominantly White county in Southern California is declaring racism a public health crisis
Andrew Do was afraid to play sports his last two years of high school. “I didn’t want to walk home alone after practices and be harassed, and beat up, and strangled,” he said in an interview with CNN. After law school, while out running for exercise, he said...
Two California Cities Named Among 'Most Sinful Cities' In America
Wallethub listed the most sinful cities in the country.
LA County DA Gascón defends new policy aimed at avoiding 'adverse immigration consequences'
Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón responded to criticism of a new policy that formally updates how the DA's office handles crimes involving immigrants.
Hanford Sentinel
LA voters send scofflaw sheriffs a statewide warning | Thomas Elias
Los Angeles County voters have just sent a powerful and threatening message to scofflaw sheriffs all around California: enforce the laws, even ones you don’t like, or you may not hold your office much longer. They did this in two emphatic ways: First, they defeated the state’s leading scofflaw...
goldrushcam.com
Attorney General Bonta Announces Sentencing in $8 Million Los Angeles, California Mortgage Loan Fraud Scheme
Los Angeles-area broker to serve time in prison for defrauding lenders using forged documents and fraudulent records to take out 17 mortgage loans. December 8, 2022 - OAKLAND — California Attorney General Rob Bonta on Wednesday announced the sentencing of a Los Angeles broker, who was involved in a mortgage loan fraud scheme in Southern California. The broker, Alex Ashod Dadourian, defrauded lenders by using forged documents and fraudulent records to obtain more than $8 million in mortgage loans for his clients in order to earn commissions for himself. Today, he was convicted on 91 felony counts of mortgage fraud, grand theft, identity theft, and conspiracy, and was sentenced to 5 years and 4 months in prison and ordered to pay restitution. The prosecution was carried out by the California Department of Justice (DOJ)'s Division of Criminal Law, Special Prosecutions Section.
thepalmspringspost.com
‘We owe it to the voters to get it right’: Holstege’s team to examine final vote count showing her losing by 85, determine next steps
A month after Election Day came and went, all votes are finally counted in the race for the State Assembly’s 47th District. They show Palm Springs City Councilmember Christy Holstege fell .06% short. Driving the news: Assembly District 47 is comprised of portions of both Riverside and San Bernardino...
Despite economic uncertainty, several California cities ranked among America’s top ‘boomtowns’
Economic uncertainty, spearheaded mainly by high inflation rates, has been a top concern for Americans throughout 2022, experts said. However, despite the financial toll, a new study from Smart Asset uncovered that some cities managed to grow in population and household income, among other factors. Several cities from the Golden State were named in the […]
goldrushcam.com
Three Men are First Jan. 6 Capitol Breach Defendants Convicted at Trial of Assaulting Police Officers with Pepper Spray and a Chair
Jury Found Defendants from Pennsylvania, California, and Virginia Assaulted Officers Four Times with Pepper Spray and a Chair. December 7, 2022 - WASHINGTON – Three defendants were convicted in the District of Columbia yesterday of felony and misdemeanor charges for their actions during the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol breach. Their actions and the actions of others disrupted a joint session of the U.S. Congress convened to ascertain and count the electoral votes related to the presidential election.
KTLA.com
California to close Riverside County prison, deactivate other facilities
LOS ANGELES (KTLA) – The California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation is moving forward with a plan to close a prison in Riverside County, deactivate several other facilities and discontinue the use of another property that is currently being used as a prison. The prison that will be closing...
ukenreport.com
Three California Cities Among Most Fun Cities
If you are looking to put the merry in your holidays this year, consider visiting these most fun cities. With the average American spending over $3,500 on entertainment each year, the personal-finance website WalletHub today released its report on 2022’s Most Fun Cities in America — just in time for the year-end holidays.
californiahealthline.org
Watch: Big Medicaid Changes in California Leave Millions of Patients Behind
California Healthline senior correspondent Angela Hart appeared on Spectrum News 1’s “Los Angeles Times Today” on Nov. 29 to discuss her reporting on California’s pricey and ambitious experiment to transform its Medicaid program, called Medi-Cal. The initiative, known as CalAIM, will provide some of Medi-Cal’s sickest...
KTLA.com
Coordinated animal poaching crew in Ventura County busted by Fish and Wildlife
Six people are in custody and a seventh is being sought by authorities after California Fish and Wildlife game wardens busted an alleged poaching ring that spanned several years and involved the cooperation of a local grocery market. They’re called the E-Bike Crew, a group of six men who are...
viewpointsonline.org
FEATURE: Small business brings Mexico to Riverside
It’s difficult living in the United States when your culture is rooted somewhere else. Sure there are reminders here and there with how diverse America is but authenticity sometimes lacks. Mi Cultura is a Mexican art and gift shop located in Downtown Riverside that stemmed from the need to...
ucr.edu
Salton Sea dust triggers lung inflammation
UC Riverside study has health implications for people living around California’s largest lake. The Salton Sea, the body of water in Southern California’s Coachella Valley and Imperial Valley, is shrinking over time as the planet warms and exposing more lakebed and new sources of dust in the process. High levels of dust already plague the region, a situation likely to worsen as the sea continues to shrink due to climate change.
ukenreport.com
Coachella Valley Water Boards Take Shape
COACHELLA VALLEY — Three Coachella Valley water boards — Coachella Valley Water District, Desert Water Agency and Mission Springs Water District — have reset their directors’ tables following the Nov. 8 election. The boards offer a mix of familiar and new faces following the Riverside County...
Paradise Post
Senior citizens are hit hard as COVID-19 surges across California
LOS ANGELES — There has been a troubling spike in coronavirus-positive hospital admissions among seniors in California, rising to levels not seen since the summer omicron surge. Hospitalizations have roughly tripled for Californians of most age groups since the autumn low. But the jump in seniors in need of...
Assembly District 47 is still too close to call
The race for Assembly District 47 between Christy Holstege and Greg Wallis is the closest California Assembly Race in 28 years according to the California State Library. As of Monday, the candidates were separated by a mere 39 votes. Wallis is in the lead. District 47 straddles both San Bernardino...
ukenreport.com
Palm Springs Swearing-in Ceremony Scheduled
PALM SPRINGS — One of the biggest days for a candidate in any election, after winning, of course, is the official swearing-in ceremony. When persons elected to office take the oath, they swear or affirm that they will faithfully and impartially discharge the duties of the office to the best of their ability.
texasbreaking.com
After Long Chase Across 3 Southern California Counties, 16-Year-Old Motorist Taken into Custody
Following a protracted police chase through Ventura, Los Angeles, as well as Orange counties, a 16-year-old boy was apprehended. According to sources, the whole thing started when Ventura County Sheriff’s deputies confronted an alleged hit-and-run motorist in the Fillmore neighborhood. According to officials, the vehicle was stolen when deputies checked its locations. Around 9:20 p.m., CHP seized control of the pursuit.
California authorities reveal massive 'fix-it' ticket scheme allegedly tied to illegal street racers
California authorities arrested more than two dozen people for their alleged involvement in a ticket-fixing scheme.
