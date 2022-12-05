ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Conway, AR

fox16.com

Harding Academy takes aim at fourth straight grid crown

Harding Academy may have moved up a football classification this year, but it will end the season in the same place once again. The Wildcats (12-0), winner of the state’s last three Class 3A grid titles, will face Malvern (11-2) in this year’s Class 4A championship game Saturday at noon inside War Memorial Stadium in Little Rock.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
ucasports.com

BEARS HOST RED WOLVES FOR FIRST TIME SINCE 2016

CONWAY, Ark. _ For the first time since 2016, the University of Central Arkansas Bears will host the Arkansas State Red Wolves at the Farris Center on Tuesday night. The Bears and Red Wolves will meet at 7 p.m. on Scottie Pippen Court on "White Out" night at the Farris Center. The Bears will be celebrating the 50th anniversary of the first game at the Farris Center on Dec. 7, 1972 against Hendrix College.
CONWAY, AR
ucasports.com

Bears Race to Pittsburg State for Their First Meet of the Season

PITTSBURG, Kan. – The University of Central Arkansas Men's and Women's Track and Field teams are headed to Pittsburg State University for the Crimson & Gold Invitational this Saturday, December 10th. This meet will be the first of the 2022-2023 Indoor Track and Field season. The meet will be...
CONWAY, AR
ucasports.com

Women's Soccer Announces Winter ID Camp

CONWAY, Ark. – The Central Arkansas women's soccer team has announced that its Winter ID Camp is now open for registration. Being hosted on Jan. 29, 2023, girls in eight grade and up are encouraged to register before spots are filled. Hosted by Bears head coach Jeremy Bishop and...
CONWAY, AR
Cleburne County Sun-Times

Floral man, 95, donates uniform to UA-Fayetteville

FAYETTEVILLE — A reception was given recently at the University of Arkansas at Fayetteville for a 95-year-old Floral man, Donald Eugene “Gene” Warren, who is a former member of the Razorback Marching Band, after he presented his 1950s traveling band uniform and Razorback jacket to the university. They are the oldest uniform and jacket that the university has and the only traveling uniform.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
fox16.com

Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: Warm & rainy weather continues

TONIGHT: Mild, foggy & rainy weather continues tonight. High temperatures today reached the low 70s…typically what we should feel in mid to late October. It will stay in the 60s for much of the night and drop to the upper 50s near sunrise. Rain builds in tonight as well with ¼” possible in Little Rock.
ARKANSAS STATE
KATV

7 on 7: The biggest stories from last week you might've missed

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Here are the biggest news stories that had you all talking during the week of Nov. 27 - Dec. 3:. 1. Arkansas high school coach not returning to football program. LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The school board voted against renewing Coach Van Paschal’s contract in...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
THV11

The history behind why it's called Oaklawn Park

HOT SPRINGS, Ark. — This Friday the bugle will sound and the gates will open in Hot Springs. For over a century horse racing has had a home at Oaklawn Park. It all dates back to the late 19th century where Oaklawn wasn’t the only racetrack. According to...
HOT SPRINGS, AR
mysaline.com

More rain & the answer to whether it will be a white Christmas

The National Weather Service in Little Rock has issued statement detailing a Hazardous Weather Outlook for a large part of Arkansas. Additional rounds of rainfall are expected in the coming days, thanks to a frontal boundary that will come over Arkansas. Current forecast trends still indicate north Arkansas will see the highest rainfall totals, generally between 2 – 3 inches through Friday morning. Closer to one inch is expected in Saline County.
ARKANSAS STATE

