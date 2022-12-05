CONWAY, Ark. _ For the first time since 2016, the University of Central Arkansas Bears will host the Arkansas State Red Wolves at the Farris Center on Tuesday night. The Bears and Red Wolves will meet at 7 p.m. on Scottie Pippen Court on "White Out" night at the Farris Center. The Bears will be celebrating the 50th anniversary of the first game at the Farris Center on Dec. 7, 1972 against Hendrix College.

CONWAY, AR ・ 2 DAYS AGO