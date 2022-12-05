Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Nostalgic photo from Little Rock released to the publicAdrian HolmanLittle Rock, AR
Holiday Bonus Payments Worth Between $500 and $5,000 - Are you Eligible?Aneka DuncanJacksonville, AR
Passenger Forces Southwest Flight to Emergency Land in ArkansasLarry LeaseLittle Rock, AR
Arkansas Mother And Navy Veteran Vanished One Month Before Husband Found Dead And Text Messages Sent To Her FatherThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedLittle Rock, AR
fox16.com
Harding Academy takes aim at fourth straight grid crown
Harding Academy may have moved up a football classification this year, but it will end the season in the same place once again. The Wildcats (12-0), winner of the state’s last three Class 3A grid titles, will face Malvern (11-2) in this year’s Class 4A championship game Saturday at noon inside War Memorial Stadium in Little Rock.
ucasports.com
BEARS HOST RED WOLVES FOR FIRST TIME SINCE 2016
CONWAY, Ark. _ For the first time since 2016, the University of Central Arkansas Bears will host the Arkansas State Red Wolves at the Farris Center on Tuesday night. The Bears and Red Wolves will meet at 7 p.m. on Scottie Pippen Court on "White Out" night at the Farris Center. The Bears will be celebrating the 50th anniversary of the first game at the Farris Center on Dec. 7, 1972 against Hendrix College.
State championship game historic for different reasons for Malvern, Harding Academy
One school is going to try and copy what Pulaski Academy did and win a state championship after moving up in classification. The other hopes to party like it’s 1993. That’s the story of Saturday’s Class 4A state championship game at noon Saturday at Little Rocks’ War Memorial Stadium. Harding ...
ucasports.com
Bears Race to Pittsburg State for Their First Meet of the Season
PITTSBURG, Kan. – The University of Central Arkansas Men's and Women's Track and Field teams are headed to Pittsburg State University for the Crimson & Gold Invitational this Saturday, December 10th. This meet will be the first of the 2022-2023 Indoor Track and Field season. The meet will be...
Football coach Tommy Shoemaker out at Central Arkansas Christian
By Kyle Sutherland Tommy Shoemaker confirmed via phone that he is no longer the head coach at Central Arkansas Christian. Chris Morse, who coaches the offensive and defensive lines, will take over in an interim role. Shoemaker has been at CAC since 2008 and led the Mustangs to an ...
Harding Academy reflects on walk-off finish to knock off Arkadelphia in 4A semifinal
Harding Academy football team takes you through the final drive and game-winning field goal in their semifinal win over Arkadelphia.
ucasports.com
Women's Soccer Announces Winter ID Camp
CONWAY, Ark. – The Central Arkansas women's soccer team has announced that its Winter ID Camp is now open for registration. Being hosted on Jan. 29, 2023, girls in eight grade and up are encouraged to register before spots are filled. Hosted by Bears head coach Jeremy Bishop and...
These 6 Kids Have Been Missing In Arkansas Since October
There are currently 6 kids that are missing in Arkansas since October. Please take a minute to look over these missing posters and help get these kids back home. Please remember that if you spot any of these kids do not approach them, contact the local authorities. You can call 911, or 1-800-843-5678.
Cleburne County Sun-Times
Floral man, 95, donates uniform to UA-Fayetteville
FAYETTEVILLE — A reception was given recently at the University of Arkansas at Fayetteville for a 95-year-old Floral man, Donald Eugene “Gene” Warren, who is a former member of the Razorback Marching Band, after he presented his 1950s traveling band uniform and Razorback jacket to the university. They are the oldest uniform and jacket that the university has and the only traveling uniform.
KARK
Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: Some rain possible this afternoon; a lot more expected tonight and tomorrow
The chance of rain is low early this afternoon, but it will start to increase late and especially as the evening arrives. Temperatures will continue to warm, and possibly even 70° in Little Rock. Steady rain will develop for the overnight hours and the start of our Wednesday That...
fox16.com
Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: Warm & rainy weather continues
TONIGHT: Mild, foggy & rainy weather continues tonight. High temperatures today reached the low 70s…typically what we should feel in mid to late October. It will stay in the 60s for much of the night and drop to the upper 50s near sunrise. Rain builds in tonight as well with ¼” possible in Little Rock.
Arkansas Storm Team Weather Blog: Will we see a white Christmas? What to know
For most years in Arkansas, that dream usually doesn't become a reality, but what are the chances of a white Christmas in the Natural State, and will we see one this year?
KATV
7 on 7: The biggest stories from last week you might've missed
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Here are the biggest news stories that had you all talking during the week of Nov. 27 - Dec. 3:. 1. Arkansas high school coach not returning to football program. LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The school board voted against renewing Coach Van Paschal’s contract in...
The history behind why it's called Oaklawn Park
HOT SPRINGS, Ark. — This Friday the bugle will sound and the gates will open in Hot Springs. For over a century horse racing has had a home at Oaklawn Park. It all dates back to the late 19th century where Oaklawn wasn’t the only racetrack. According to...
VIDEO: Arkansas state trooper hits suspect car after chase on I-530
A newly-released video shows an Arkansas state trooper crashing head on into a suspect’s car after a chase on Interstate 530 in Jefferson County last month.
mysaline.com
More rain & the answer to whether it will be a white Christmas
The National Weather Service in Little Rock has issued statement detailing a Hazardous Weather Outlook for a large part of Arkansas. Additional rounds of rainfall are expected in the coming days, thanks to a frontal boundary that will come over Arkansas. Current forecast trends still indicate north Arkansas will see the highest rainfall totals, generally between 2 – 3 inches through Friday morning. Closer to one inch is expected in Saline County.
Family remembers and honors Arkansas teen’s life after deadly shooting
Little Rock, Ark – It has been more than a year and half since 15-year-old Daylon Burnett was shot inside a Watson Chapel Junior High School and later died. With Burnett’s birthday approaching his family is sharing his memory. Lakeisha Lee is the mother of Burnett and says he would be turning 17 years old […]
Little Rock police identify victim of deadly Tuesday shooting as teen
The Little Rock Police Department has released additional information on a Tuesday afternoon shooting death in west Little Rock.
KATV
Pedestrian dead after Friday evening traffic collision near Little Rock middle school
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — A pedestrian is dead after being struck by a vehicle in Little Rock on Friday. According to the Little Rock police, the accident happened in the 1000 block of East Roosevelt Road. Police said that MEMS responded and transported the pedestrian to an area hospital...
Conway opens new trail, expansion project continues
After years of mapping out new trails for the city, runners can finally set their feet on one in person.
