WKTV
Rome and Oneonta receive millions for water infrastructure improvements
ALBANY, N.Y. -- Governor Kathy Hochul announced Thursday, $55.4 million in financial assistance for water infrastructure improvement projects across the state, including Rome and Oneonta. The funds are meant to help reduce water pollution and safeguard drinking water supplies. Oneonta received $6,749,263 for upgrades to the city's wastewater treatment plant,...
WKTV
Electric space heaters in NYS will now have to meet new requirements
ALBANY, N.Y. -- Governor Kathy Hochul signed legislation Thursday, requiring electric space heaters to have thermostats, automatic shut-offs and be certified and approved by the United States Department of Labor's Occupational Safety and Health Administration. The bill is intended to prevent deaths and injuries, caused by the space heaters catching...
WKTV
NYS voters can now cast ballots anywhere within their correct county and assembly district
ALBANY, N.Y. -- Governor Kathy Hochul signed legislation Tuesday, in an effort to help protect individuals' right to vote and improve the voting process. Currently, an individual who casts a ballot in the wrong polling place but is in the correct county and assembly district will not have their vote counted. The new law will now allow these votes to be accepted, as long as the voter is in the right county and assembly district.
WKTV
Governor Hochul buckling down on telemarketing calls
ALBANY, N.Y. -- Governor Kathy Hochul signed legislation Tuesday buckling down on telemarketing calls. The new law requires telemarketers to give customers the option to be added to the company's do-not-call list at the beginning of their conversations. This is an attempt on the governor's part to help prevent individuals from getting those unwanted calls.
WKTV
Herkimer Teacher helps NYS Youth Art Month win national award
HERKIMER, N.Y. -- Herkimer Art Teacher, Heather McCutcheon recently helped New York State Youth Art Month, win a national award. New York State Youth Art Month won the Council for Art Education’s, Youth Art Month Claire Flanagan Grand Award. For the entire month of March they shared Youth Art Month content on social media and gave examples of why the arts are important to children.
WKTV
Cornell expert gives advice on picking the best Christmas Tree
ITHACA, N.Y. -- If you haven't gotten your Christmas tree yet, there's still time! And a Cornell expert is giving some advice on what to look for in a perfect tree. Elizabeth Lamb is a plant breeding expert and a senior extension associate with Cornell Cooperative Extension's, New York State Integrated Pest Management Program.
WKTV
Police chase alleged 'wanted' person through multiple towns starting in Westmoreland
WESTMORELAND, N.Y. -- According to Sheriff Robert Maciol, the Sheriff's Office along with multiple Police Departments attempted to stop a vehicle that fled after being pulled over by a Deputy. According to Maciol the Sheriff's Office was called to Route 233 in the Town of Westmoreland after receiving information about...
WKTV
Town of Kirkland looking for 16-year-old missing since Nov. 19
CLINTON, N.Y. -- The Town of Kirkland Police Department is asking for the publics help, locating 16-year-old Katharine Schink who has been missing since Nov. 19. Katherine has brown hair is five feet, six inches tall and weighs about 135 pounds. She has been entered into the database for the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.
WKTV
Science in the spotlight, focus on forensics during day 4 of Westcott murder trial
UTICA, N.Y. -- Science was in the spotlight, with a focus on forensics, as scientists with the New York State Police lab, in Albany, testified during day four of Matthew Westcott's murder trial. A state police investigator, who photographed victim James Westcott's autopsy, testified it was there that she learned...
WKTV
Mild weather sticks around
Tonight: Cloudy with rain showers. Low 44. Wednesday morning: Cloudy. Upper 40s. Wednesday afternoon: Cloudy with rain showers. High 52. Wednesday evening: Cloudy. Mid 40s. Mild weather sticks around tonight and tomorrow, before a cold front arrives bringing slightly cooler temperatures. Cloudy with continued rain showers tonight. Watch out for...
WKTV
Potentially pivotal testimony in Matthew Westcott murder trial
Murder defendant, Matthew Westcott, accused of shooting and killing his brother, James, last year, once again chose to wear his orange prison jumpsuit at his trial, in Oneida County Court, Wednesday. EMTs, paramedics and an emergency medicine doctor detailed the extensive measures they undertook to save his brother's life, both at the Taberg home, where he was shot, and, at Rome Memorial Hospital. Graphic pictures accompanied the testimony.
