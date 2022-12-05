ALBANY, N.Y. -- Governor Kathy Hochul signed legislation Tuesday, in an effort to help protect individuals' right to vote and improve the voting process. Currently, an individual who casts a ballot in the wrong polling place but is in the correct county and assembly district will not have their vote counted. The new law will now allow these votes to be accepted, as long as the voter is in the right county and assembly district.

NEW YORK STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO