Dolly Parton to Cover Prince, Rolling Stones on Rock Album
Dolly Parton has revealed a few more details about her upcoming rock album, which she decided to make after being inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame earlier this year. She’s previously said that former Journey singer Steve Perry would be heard on the LP and that she was aiming to have Robert Plant and Jimmy Page guest on a new cover of Led Zeppelin classic "Stairway to Heaven." In a recent appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon (video below), she unveiled the record's title and said it would also include songs by Prince, the Rolling Stones and Lynyrd Skynyrd, along with some original pieces.
Howard Stern Asked Metallica’s Lars Ulrich If He Can Play Rush Covers on Drums
In an interview with Sirius XM talk radio icon Howard Stern, Metallica's Lars Ulrich was asked about covering other bands and if he would be able to play Rush songs on drums. The topic was broached when discussing Ulrich's participation in the Taylor Hawkins tribute shows in London and Los Angeles, where played on all-star covers of Black Sabbath and AC/DC songs.
Why Musical Artists Are Selling Their Catalog Rights
Why are so many artists selling their music catalogs these days?. It’s become a major story in the music industry during the past couple of years, to the point where the biggest music buyers these days are not fans but rather companies acquiring artist catalogs — especially ownership of songwriting and publishing rights in order to profit from opportunities in a still-expanding media world where music content is gold. Thomas Scherer, president of Repertoire & Marketing for BMG, one of the top buyers in the market, tells Loudwire it's "kind of a gold rush mentality. It started with the big (names) and then all of a sudden everyone else is thinking, 'Maybe I should sell as well' and deals are being made all the time."
Rolling Stones, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Motley Crue Among 2022’s Highest Grossing Tours
The Rolling Stones, Red Hot Chili Peppers and Motley Crue are just three of the rock and metal bands among Billboard's year-end ranking of the overall top-grossing tours of 2022. In the second full year since the COVID-19 pandemic effectively shuttered all touring in 2020, some big-time rock artists returned...
Gary Rossington Calls Current Lynyrd Skynyrd a ‘Tribute Band’
Gary Rossington, the lone remaining original member of Lynyrd Skynyrd, expressed gratitude for the Southern rock group's continuing popularity. “It’s a tribute band right now, and everybody knows it’s not the original,” the guitarist explained to Rolling Stone. “Everybody who comes to see us is told that during the show, and probably knows before they even get there. But people still come to hear it live.”
Kirstie Alley’s Cause of Death Revealed
Less than 24 hours after Kirstie Alley’s children announced her passing at 71 years old, the cause of the Cheers star’s death has been revealed. According to PEOPLE, Kirstie Alley died of colon cancer. The late actress’s rep confirmed the news to the media outlet. The family shared Alley had been receiving treatment at the Moffitt Cancer Center in Tampa, Florida prior to her death.
Dave Grohl Plays Surprise ‘Hanukkah Sessions’ Show With All-Star Guests
Dave Grohl and instrumentalist Greg Kurstin brought their "Hanukkah Sessions" series to the stage Monday (Dec. 5) when the two musicians led a surprise show with special guests at the 250-capacity Los Angeles club Largo, as Variety recapped. Grohl, the Foo Fighters bandleader and former Nirvana drummer, and Kurstin, a...
Watch a New Video for the Beatles’ ‘Here, There and Everywhere’
The Beatles have released a new music video for their 1966 song "Here, There and Everywhere." The colorfully animated video, which you can watch below, depicts the Fab Four as they head from studio to stage and includes some artistic renderings of scenes from A Hard Day's Night and Help!
Every ‘Do They Know It’s Christmas?’ Singer: Where Are They Now?
An all-star ensemble dubbed Band Aid released the instant holiday classic "Do They Know It's Christmas?" in December 1984. The recording session took place just a week prior to the charity single's release, and was organized by Boomtown Rats singer Bob Geldof and Ultravox's Midge Ure. They co-wrote the track and were also among the 37 artists who performed.
Dave Grohl Hosts ‘Hanukkah Sessions’ Live Show in Los Angeles
Dave Grohl performed his "Hanukkah Sessions" series at a secret show in Los Angeles Tuesday night, complete with an all-star lineup including Pink, Beck and Tenacious D. The concert marked the first time the series, which was developed during the pandemic in 2020, took place in front of a live audience. The series, which features covers of songs by Jewish artists, one for each of the holiday's eight days, was a virtual event in its first year and 2021.
Steven Tyler Not Well Enough to Perform Las Vegas Show, Aerosmith Issue Statement
This past Friday (Dec. 2), Aerosmith were forced to cancel their show at the Dolby Live theater at Park MGM in Las Vegas due to an undisclosed illness suffered by 74-year-old frontman Steven Tyler. The performance would’ve been a part of the band’s ongoing 2022 “Deuces Are Wild” residency (which...
Fleetwood Mac’s Iconic Hanging Balls Sell for Over $100,000 at Auction
Fleetwood Mac's hanging wooden balls, an unmistakable prop worn onstage and on the cover of 1977's Rumours by Fleetwood Mac drummer and bandleader Mick Fleetwood, have sold for $128,000 at auction. The iconic wooden balls were part of a recent Fleetwood Mac memorabilia auction at Hollywood's Julien's Auctions, which specializes...
Will Ferrell Hops Onstage to Play Cowbell at His Son’s First Live Show
Actor and legendary funnyman Will Ferrell helped out his son Magnus Ferrell when the 18-year-old musician played his first live show last weekend during a special charity event. Will came out onstage to play cowbell at the end of one song, invoking his classic "More Cowbell" sketch from Saturday Night Live.
Iggy Pop Says Original Mastering Made Stooges Sound ‘Wimpier’
Iggy Pop says the last few years of his career prove that people who’d written him off in the past “can shut the fuck up.” Still, he admits to surprise over the surge of success. Changing attitudes and advancing technology contributed to a new take on his...
Benmont Tench Doesn’t Want to Play Another Heartbreakers Show
Former Tom Petty keyboardist Benmont Tench isn't interested in playing again as the Heartbreakers. He says he's open to the idea of playing with the others in various groupings, but that things simply aren't the same without Petty. "It isn't the Heartbreakers without – hell, our rhythm guitar player and...
Sammy Hagar Reflects on ‘MTV Effect’ Around ‘Three Lock Box’
Sammy Hagar recently discussed how the "MTV Effect" had reached full swing and changed his career by the time he released his 1982 album Three Lock Box. The Red Rocker's seventh solo LP boasted the hit single "Your Love Is Driving Me Crazy," which reached No. 13 on the Billboard Hot 100, the best placement of his solo career. But this new level of success also came with its fair share of complications.
How John Frusciante Re-Balanced After Busy Chili Peppers Year
John Frusciante's upcoming solo album served as a reset following work on two consecutive Red Hot Chili Peppers records. They released both Unlimited Love and Return of the Dream Canteen in 2022, leaving the guitarist keen for a different creative approach. “After a year and a half writing and recording...
30 Years Ago: Why Bill Wyman Quit the Rolling Stones
The Rolling Stones were the model of constancy as the holiday season approached in 1992. Their most recent lineup change had been nearly two decades earlier, when Mick Taylor was replaced by Ron Wood. In the interim, Bill Wyman had simply continued as before, extending as a steady rhythm-section presence...
Judas Priest Manager Says K.K. Downing Missed Chance to Reconnect
Manager Jayne Andrews wonders why K.K. Downing didn't reconnect after being invited to join Judas Priest's Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction performance last month. Downing acrimoniously quit in 2011, accusing Andrews of poor management practices, among more general criticisms of the band setup. He's since made other disparaging comments about his former colleagues.
The ‘SNL’ Sketch Kirstie Alley Called Her ‘Most Fun’ Acting Scene
On Oct. 12, 1991, Kirstie Alley hosted Saturday Night Live for the first time. The experience included a sketch she’d later describe as the “most fun that I’ve ever had acting.”. Alley’s star was soaring at the time. She’d joined the cast of the hit sitcom Cheers...
