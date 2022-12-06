Editorial: Downfall of Twitter after Musk's buyout is proof that billionaires will never relate to average person

Read full article on original website
Vomiting into trash cans, crying at the Halloween party, and ghost employees: Elon Musk’s first days at Twitter as he attempts to put the company ‘on a healthy path’
Elon Musk’s tenure as Twitter CEO has gotten off to a hectic start. The two weeks since Elon Musk’s $44 billion Twitter takeover have been eventful, to say the least. The day before closing the deal, Musk entered Twitter’s San Francisco headquarters with a smile on his face before holding a friendly meeting with his new staff. At the same time, he also pledged in an open letter to advertisers that he would turn the platform into a “common digital town square” where users could amicably share ideas across borders and ideologies.
A Twitter executive who left the company when Elon Musk took over has returned to lead its trust and safety team, reports say
Twitter's head of trust and safety Yoel Roth quit last week. Ella Irwin, who left in the first days of Musk's tenure, returns to take the position.
Billionaire Mark Cuban Challenges Elon Musk
Mark Cuban and Elon Musk are two of the most popular billionaires. Their success in business has made them stars, adored by many entrepreneurs and investors who hope to copy their respective recipes for success. The Dallas Mavericks NBA franchise owner is disrupting the pharmaceutical industry with Mark Cuban CostPlus...
Jeff Bezos plans to give away the majority of his fortune
In brief: Jeff Bezos intends to give away the majority of his wealth during his lifetime, the Amazon founder told CNN in a recent interview. As of writing, Bezos is listed as the world's second wealthiest person with a fortune of $151 billion according to the Forbes 400. Serial entrepreneur Elon Musk sits in the top position with a net worth of $251 billion.
A former Facebook security chief told Elon Musk on Twitter to stop firing engineers for correcting Musk's 'clear misstatements'
A former Facebook executive weighed in on Elon Musk's tumultuous new ownership of Twitter. Stamos advised Musk on Twitter to stop firing engineers for "correcting your clear misstatements." Musk has publicly fired some workers who have taken to Twitter to dispute claims he has made about the company. Elon Musk's...
Clinton-linked dark money group targeted Twitter advertisers amid Elon Musk's takeover
A Hillary Clinton-linked dark money group set its sights on Twitter advertisers amid Elon Musk's acquisition of the social media platform, Fox Business has learned. Accountable Tech spearheaded a letter to top Twitter advertisers as part of a larger pressure campaign demanding "non-negotiable" requirements for their business, saying that Musk's takeover will further "toxify" the social media giant and directly threaten public safety.
MSNBC’s Chris Hayes frets his ‘worst fears' have been realized since Musk acquired Twitter
MSNBC's Chris Hayes complained about Elon Musk's handling of Twitter in an guest essay for the New York Times, saying his "worst fears" have been realized.
Business Insider
Elon Musk's 2-year-old son ran around Twitter's office and played with toys while his dad talked to advisors about moderation, report says
Elon Musk's son X a-Xii was present during Twitter meetings after the purchase went through, WaPo reported. Musk and his inner circle took over a room at Twitter HQ to discuss the site's future. Two-year-old X a-Xii, Musk's first child with Grimes, ran round while he met with Yoel Roth,...
Elon Musk says 50 Tesla software engineers brought in to review Twitter's code had volunteered for the job
Elon Musk told a court that 50 Tesla engineers working at Twitter weren't "Tesla assets." He said that's because the Tesla staff had volunteered to work at the company after-hours. Musk was testifying over a shareholder lawsuit which says his $55 billion pay package was excessive. The 50 Tesla engineers...
Elon Musk has picked a successor as Tesla CEO: Here are the top candidates for the top job
Tesla director James Murdoch revealed to a judge that Musk has recently made a decision as to who should one day replace him at the helm of the $600 billion electric vehicle manufacturer.
Sam Bankman-Fried was reported to own a $100 million stake in Elon Musk's Twitter. Musk says that's a lie.
Musk denied that Sam Bankman-Fried or FTX own shares of Twitter since the Tesla CEO took the company private, disputing a recent report from Semafor.
‘The View': Joy Behar Bets Herschel Walker Is ‘Relieved’ to Lose: ‘These White Guys’ Were ‘Using Him’ and ‘He Knew It’ (Video)
”Somewhere in this guy’s head, he must be thinking these white guys, you know, Lindsey, and the other one, are like, pushing him around,“ Behar said. Herschel Walker lost his bid as Georgia senator on Tuesday by razor-thin margins, but “The View” host Joy Behar is pretty sure he’s happy about that. On Wednesday morning’s show, Behar guessed that Walker “knew” that the Republican party was “using him.”
Tesla has lost its shine among some previously diehard fans, following Elon Musk's chaotic Twitter takeover
Scores of Twitter posts show that once-enthusiastic Tesla fans are shunning the brand after watching Elon Musk's antics at the social-media company.
A 12,000 lb. metal sculpture of Elon Musk's head on a goat body riding a rocket parked outside Tesla HQ failed to elicit a response from the billionaire
A promotional stunt for the cryptocurrency Elon GOAT Token did not garner the response from Musk its creators had hoped for.
Elon Musk May Have Almost Sold Tesla To Apple, But Tim Cook Didn't Want It
The chaos Elon Musk is currently facing post-Twitter acquisition is not the first patch of rough road the world's richest person has encountered during his business career. Some might say it follows him around like Jack Frost nipping at one's nose. It's not even the first time chaos has reigned during his Tesla tenure.
CNBC
Should Apple cut app store fees after Musk criticism? Here are both sides of the argument
Apple's app store is in the spotlight again after Twitter's Elon Musk claimed the company takes too large a cut of transactions on the platform. Should Apple CEO Tim Cook reduce the company's app store fees? CNBC's Jon Fortt joins 'Squawk Box' with both sides of the argument.
Futurism
Twitter Cofounder Says Elon Musk Is "Not a Serious Person"
One of Twitter's founders appears to have some serious beef with new owner Elon Musk. Twitter cofounder — Biz Stone, who helped build the site alongside Jack Dorsey, Noah Glass, and Evan Williams — didn't expressly name Musk in an excoriating tweet. But given the context in the message and a later reply, there's nobody else he could conceivably be talking about.
AOL Corp
World's richest man Elon Musk's wealth has taken a $100 billion hit in 2022, thanks to plummeting Tesla shares
Elon Musk's wealth has fallen $100.5 billion so far in 2022, per Bloomberg Billionaires Index. Even so, Musk is still the world's richest person with a fortune of $169.8 billion. Musk has Tesla's nosediving share price to thank for his declining wealth. Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla, SpaceX and...
Elon Musk gambled big on Twitter. Tesla is going to pay the price.
How can Elon Musk keep Twitter afloat? Having observed Musk in action for years there is one troubling option I suspect he may pursue: raid Tesla.
Elon Musk’s turbulent 2022 means he may no longer be the world’s richest person
Elon Musk’s $44 billion bet on Twitter might be costing him the title of world’s richest man. In real-time rankings from Forbes, Musk slipped into second place briefly early Wednesday, following his big cash outlay for the social media company and the subsequent drop in Tesla’s stock price. Whether Musk stood in first or second place was often changing moment by moment.
