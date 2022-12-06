JACKSON, Miss. — The city of Jackson held a town hall meeting to give residents an opportunity to ask questions and hear from the city's new third-party administrator. Residents were given the chance to ask questions during Wednesday night's meeting at Forest Hill High School. They wanted to know what the timeline looks like to fix the water plants and whether they can expect to pay more for their water bill — something Henefin is hoping to avoid.

