MississippiHillbilly
5d ago
This has to be a bad joke. Why let a felon have their voting rights restored? They committed a SERIOUS crime, they need to be held responsible for their actions. Some of these bums got away with a slap on the hand and probation. To say that law is unconsitutional because it promotes biggoty is false. These crooks know that they can get away with their crimes, so what do THEY have to lose. Uphold our laws and punishment.
Eunos
5d ago
Voting rights should be restored once the sentence is completed. It should be the last step in the rehabilitation process. They’d be more likely to remain law abiding citizens if they’re given the same rights.
Mississippi prisons may soon exceed capacity
Mississippi — the world’s leader in imprisoning people — will soon skyrocket past its capacity to hold them all. In just 10 months, the state’s prison population has exploded, rising almost twice as fast as inflation. If this rate persists, the Mississippi Department of Corrections would exceed its listed capacity of 20,443 over the next several months.
mageenews.com
Report on Violent Crime in Mississippi
RIDGELAND, Miss. – Mississippi’s homicide rate is significantly higher than the national average, according to a new analysis of FBI crime data by Empower Mississippi. The overall violent crime rate, however, is lower than the national average and lower than all nearby states. The homicide rate, which is...
Mississippi Link
SALTER: Missouri’s new attorney general learned courtroom ropes from a Mississippi grandfather
Somewhere from a place high on God’s mountain, lifetime Neshoba County resident Hugh “Boots” Harpole is smiling and bragging about his grandson Andrew Bailey, the newly-minted attorney general of the State of Missouri. “Boots,” whose love and mastery of horses (especially the trotters and pacers like those...
State needs public feedback on Mississippi broadband map
JACKSON, Miss. (WKRG) – Mississippi’s new broadband office is seeking public input on what internet service is available for individual homes and businesses. A new website from the Office of Broadband Expansion and Accessibility of Mississippi (BEAM) now records internet speeds and gathers information about internet usage and availability. This information will allow BEAM to […]
Mississippi man donates life’s research about one of South’s largest slave markets, U.S. Colored Troops
It took more than a few seconds for Ser Seshs Ab Heter-CM Boxley to sign his name, officially deeding his life’s work and research pertaining to Forks of the Road and U.S. Colored Troops to the Mississippi Department of Archives and History on Friday. This was not out of...
Mississippi’s rural hospitals in danger of shutting down
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders with the Mississippi State Medical Association (MSMA) said the state’s rural hospitals are in a financial crisis. After the coronavirus pandemic wiped out a majority of hospitals’ savings. Rural hospitals in Mississippi have yet to fully recover. Rural hospitals have been forced to drastically cut down on care amid rising […]
Mississippi mall owner arrested for not paying restitution in 2013 conviction
ADAMS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Adams County deputies arrested the woman who owns part of the Metrocenter Mall in Jackson. Adams County Sheriff Travis Patten said Emily Sanders was arrested on Tuesday, December 6, on behalf of Jefferson County. According to a court document, Sanders was found guilty of pretense on June 28, 2013, by […]
WDAM-TV
UPDATE: Laurel murder suspect still in custody in Ohio
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - A Laurel murder suspect who was arrested in Ohio is still in custody in the Buckeye State. According to Laurel Police Cheif Tommy Cox, Ronald Buckley has decided not to waive extradition from Ohio. “If a subject waives extradition, you get him pretty immediately, usually...
mississippifreepress.org
Texts: Gov. Reeves Talked to Brett Favre About Using State Funds For Volleyball Facilities
Brett Favre sought Gov. Tate Reeves’ help to get state funds to pay for volleyball facilities that the former NFL star had vowed to personally fund at his alma mater, according to text messages the Mississippi Free Press obtained through a public-records request to the governor’s office. In...
ktalnews.com
Law enforcement responds to shooting on Mississippi River Bridge
Law enforcement responds to shooting on Mississippi River Bridge. Law enforcement responds to shooting on Mississippi …. Law enforcement responds to shooting on Mississippi River Bridge. Viral TikTok video of Chicopee dancer on stage finding …. Chelsea Krow sent 22News a video of her daughter finding her family while on...
WAPT
Jackson residents seek answers from administrator over city's water system
JACKSON, Miss. — The city of Jackson held a town hall meeting to give residents an opportunity to ask questions and hear from the city's new third-party administrator. Residents were given the chance to ask questions during Wednesday night's meeting at Forest Hill High School. They wanted to know what the timeline looks like to fix the water plants and whether they can expect to pay more for their water bill — something Henefin is hoping to avoid.
Mississippi audit shows misspent stimulus money
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — According to State Auditor Shad White, millions of questioned costs were found in a newly released Single Audit of federal funds in Mississippi. The audit includes federal funds spent by state agencies from July 1, 2020, to June 30, 2021. During this time, White said many state agencies were drawing down […]
Training center aims to bring qualified workforce to Mississippi
VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – CAD, Autodesk, solid works, coding, and virtual reality. You may or may not be familiar with those words. They are, however, very important when it comes to preparing Mississippi’s workforce for the future. Through Hinds Community College (HCC) and the City of Vicksburg, an emerging technology training center is at the […]
Former Mississippi hospital clerk arrested, accused of taking thousands in cash payments from patients for her personal use
A former Mississippi hospital clerk has been arrested for embezzling thousands, accused of depositing cash from patients into her own bank account for personal use. Today State Auditor Shad White announced Special Agents from his office have arrested Melissa Cook in Yalobusha County. Cook, a former accounts receivable clerk, was indicted by a local grand jury for embezzlement from Yalobusha General Hospital—a publicly owned hospital where she was previously employed. Special Agents delivered a $102,089.74 demand letter to Cook upon her arrest. The demand amount includes interest and investigative expenses.
mageenews.com
Attorney General Lynn Fitch made the following statement regarding the State v John Coleman:
Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. Attorney General Lynn Fitch made the following statement regarding the State v John Coleman:. Last Tuesday, November 29, 2022, upon appearance...
WLBT
Program manager wants to replace 100 miles of Jackson water pipeline in next five years
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - More than 10 miles of Jackson’s aging water pipeline could be replaced beginning next summer, so says the man recently put in charge of the city’s system under a federal court order. “Ten miles doesn’t sound like a lot, but it’s a big effort...
WDAM-TV
Georgia man identified as victim in Hancock County officer-involved shooting
HANCOCK COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - 21-year-old Isaiah Winkley of Georgia has been identified as the victim in an officer-involved shooting in Kiln Saturday morning. Deputies from the Hancock County Sheriff’s Department were responding to a burglary call near in the area of 28000 Highway 603 in Kiln around 7:30 a.m. Saturday, according to the Department of Public Safety.
Jackson State grads celebrate 2022 Fall Commencement
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Friday was a proud day for students, family and faculty as Jackson State University (JSU) hosted their 2022 Fall Commencement. Hundreds of students received their degrees during the ceremony. “I chose Jackson State because of the atmosphere, and they treat you like family here. They are willing to help you if […]
Jackson not only Mississippi city with water woes. Vicksburg leaders hire engineers to help with wastewater problems that won’t go away.
Jackson is not the only Mississippi city with water woes. Although not as critical as the problems experienced in Mississippi’s capital city, the city of Vicksburg has been grappling with wastewater issues that will not go away. Problems with two pieces of equipment at Vicksburg’s wastewater treatment plant on...
breezynews.com
The Luckiest Place in Mississippi?
If you’re going to play the lottery, maybe you ought to drive to Hazlehurst to do it. The city of fewer than 3,600 residents seems to be the luckiest place in Mississippi. It’s now had two $1 million winners in less than two years. The Mississippi Lottery Corporation says the winning ticket for Tuesday’s Mega Millions drawing and for another drawing in January 2021 were bought at different Hazlehurst retailers. The latest winner claimed his prize at lottery headquarters in Flowood Wednesday. He’s the fifth person to win at least $1 million playing the lottery in Mississippi.
Comments / 2