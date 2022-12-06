ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, MS

MississippiHillbilly
5d ago

This has to be a bad joke. Why let a felon have their voting rights restored? They committed a SERIOUS crime, they need to be held responsible for their actions. Some of these bums got away with a slap on the hand and probation. To say that law is unconsitutional because it promotes biggoty is false. These crooks know that they can get away with their crimes, so what do THEY have to lose. Uphold our laws and punishment.

Eunos
5d ago

Voting rights should be restored once the sentence is completed. It should be the last step in the rehabilitation process. They’d be more likely to remain law abiding citizens if they’re given the same rights.

Magnolia State Live

Mississippi prisons may soon exceed capacity

Mississippi — the world’s leader in imprisoning people — will soon skyrocket past its capacity to hold them all. In just 10 months, the state’s prison population has exploded, rising almost twice as fast as inflation. If this rate persists, the Mississippi Department of Corrections would exceed its listed capacity of 20,443 over the next several months.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
mageenews.com

Report on Violent Crime in Mississippi

RIDGELAND, Miss. – Mississippi’s homicide rate is significantly higher than the national average, according to a new analysis of FBI crime data by Empower Mississippi. The overall violent crime rate, however, is lower than the national average and lower than all nearby states. The homicide rate, which is...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WKRG News 5

State needs public feedback on Mississippi broadband map

JACKSON, Miss. (WKRG) – Mississippi’s new broadband office is seeking public input on what internet service is available for individual homes and businesses. A new website from the Office of Broadband Expansion and Accessibility of Mississippi (BEAM) now records internet speeds and gathers information about internet usage and availability.  This information will allow BEAM to […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WJTV 12

Mississippi’s rural hospitals in danger of shutting down

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders with the Mississippi State Medical Association (MSMA) said the state’s rural hospitals are in a financial crisis. After the coronavirus pandemic wiped out a majority of hospitals’ savings. Rural hospitals in Mississippi have yet to fully recover. Rural hospitals have been forced to drastically cut down on care amid rising […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WDAM-TV

UPDATE: Laurel murder suspect still in custody in Ohio

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - A Laurel murder suspect who was arrested in Ohio is still in custody in the Buckeye State. According to Laurel Police Cheif Tommy Cox, Ronald Buckley has decided not to waive extradition from Ohio. “If a subject waives extradition, you get him pretty immediately, usually...
LAUREL, MS
ktalnews.com

Law enforcement responds to shooting on Mississippi River Bridge

Law enforcement responds to shooting on Mississippi River Bridge. Law enforcement responds to shooting on Mississippi …. Law enforcement responds to shooting on Mississippi River Bridge. Viral TikTok video of Chicopee dancer on stage finding …. Chelsea Krow sent 22News a video of her daughter finding her family while on...
SHREVEPORT, LA
WAPT

Jackson residents seek answers from administrator over city's water system

JACKSON, Miss. — The city of Jackson held a town hall meeting to give residents an opportunity to ask questions and hear from the city's new third-party administrator. Residents were given the chance to ask questions during Wednesday night's meeting at Forest Hill High School. They wanted to know what the timeline looks like to fix the water plants and whether they can expect to pay more for their water bill — something Henefin is hoping to avoid.
JACKSON, MS
CBS 42

Mississippi audit shows misspent stimulus money

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — According to State Auditor Shad White, millions of questioned costs were found in a newly released Single Audit of federal funds in Mississippi. The audit includes federal funds spent by state agencies from July 1, 2020, to June 30, 2021. During this time, White said many state agencies were drawing down […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WJTV 12

Training center aims to bring qualified workforce to Mississippi

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – CAD, Autodesk, solid works, coding, and virtual reality. You may or may not be familiar with those words. They are, however, very important when it comes to preparing Mississippi’s workforce for the future. Through Hinds Community College (HCC) and the City of Vicksburg, an emerging technology training center is at the […]
VICKSBURG, MS
Magnolia State Live

Former Mississippi hospital clerk arrested, accused of taking thousands in cash payments from patients for her personal use

A former Mississippi hospital clerk has been arrested for embezzling thousands, accused of depositing cash from patients into her own bank account for personal use. Today State Auditor Shad White announced Special Agents from his office have arrested Melissa Cook in Yalobusha County. Cook, a former accounts receivable clerk, was indicted by a local grand jury for embezzlement from Yalobusha General Hospital—a publicly owned hospital where she was previously employed. Special Agents delivered a $102,089.74 demand letter to Cook upon her arrest. The demand amount includes interest and investigative expenses.
YALOBUSHA COUNTY, MS
WDAM-TV

Georgia man identified as victim in Hancock County officer-involved shooting

HANCOCK COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - 21-year-old Isaiah Winkley of Georgia has been identified as the victim in an officer-involved shooting in Kiln Saturday morning. Deputies from the Hancock County Sheriff’s Department were responding to a burglary call near in the area of 28000 Highway 603 in Kiln around 7:30 a.m. Saturday, according to the Department of Public Safety.
KILN, MS
WJTV 12

Jackson State grads celebrate 2022 Fall Commencement

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Friday was a proud day for students, family and faculty as Jackson State University (JSU) hosted their 2022 Fall Commencement. Hundreds of students received their degrees during the ceremony. “I chose Jackson State because of the atmosphere, and they treat you like family here. They are willing to help you if […]
JACKSON, MS
Magnolia State Live

Jackson not only Mississippi city with water woes. Vicksburg leaders hire engineers to help with wastewater problems that won’t go away.

Jackson is not the only Mississippi city with water woes. Although not as critical as the problems experienced in Mississippi’s capital city, the city of Vicksburg has been grappling with wastewater issues that will not go away. Problems with two pieces of equipment at Vicksburg’s wastewater treatment plant on...
VICKSBURG, MS
breezynews.com

The Luckiest Place in Mississippi?

If you’re going to play the lottery, maybe you ought to drive to Hazlehurst to do it. The city of fewer than 3,600 residents seems to be the luckiest place in Mississippi. It’s now had two $1 million winners in less than two years. The Mississippi Lottery Corporation says the winning ticket for Tuesday’s Mega Millions drawing and for another drawing in January 2021 were bought at different Hazlehurst retailers. The latest winner claimed his prize at lottery headquarters in Flowood Wednesday. He’s the fifth person to win at least $1 million playing the lottery in Mississippi.
HAZLEHURST, MS

