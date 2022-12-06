Read full article on original website
Teen Who Went Missing at California Rest Stop Found Dead
The body of a 16-year-old California boy who went missing after traveling to a rest stop area for a school project has been discovered, authorities announced Thursday night. Dante de la Torre was reported missing Wednesday night after he failed to return home. He had set out at 12:30 p.m. that day, authorities said. He had packed water bottles, a hand towel, small shovel, and snow boots but had not contacted friends or family since. By 7 p.m. Thursday, the Placer County Sheriff’s Office confirmed de la Torre’s body was located in a remote wooded area near the rest stop. “It is with a heavy heart we are updating the community that 16-year-old Dante de la Torre was found deceased this afternoon,” a statement read. There is no indication his death was foul play, police said, but the teen’s body will be taken to the Coroner’s Unit to undergo an examination. “We offer our condolences to the de la Torre family and Dante’s friends during this unbelievably tragic time,” the sheriff posted. According to The Sacramento Bee, “overnight temperatures in the area were near freezing.”Read it at Placer County Sheriff’s Office
In 1994, a mom said she lost her 4-year-old son at the mall but witnesses saw her alone. What happened to D'Wan Sims?
4-year-old D’Wan Sims lived in Detroit, Michigan with his mother, D’Wanna, and D’Wanna’s boyfriend, Victor Jackson. D’Wanna shared custody of D’Wan with his father, Nicholas Sims.
Georgia couple tricks Walmart cashier, easily walks out of store with thousands in merchandise: police
A sheriff's office in Georgia is looking for a man and woman who allegedly tricked a Walmart cashier and walked out of the store with more than $6,000 in merchandise, gift cards.
Mountain lion barges into California home, drags dog outside: video
A mountain lion has been euthanized after it barged into a home in Sonoma County, California, and dragged out a woman's pet border collie by its neck last month.
Cops Make Grisly Discovery After 2-Year-Old Answers FaceTime Instead of Mom
Concerned co-workers FaceTimed Javonni Jenkins when she didn’t show for work on Wednesday morning, but it was Jenkins’ 2-year-old son who picked up, and he appeared to be alone. This sent Jenkins’ colleagues scrambling to her Chicago apartment, where they met with police to bust in and conduct a welfare check. Responding officers were met with a grisly scene, however, as both Jenkins, 27, and her father, 79-year-old Curtis Hardman, had been shot dead. “We came a little too late,” Nicole Worth, a co-worker, told the Chicago Sun-Times. “We saved the baby. That’s all we could do.” Cops said Jenkins’ son was uninjured and oblivious to the horror—playing with toys while his mom's co-workers were on FaceTime with him. Cops have not made an arrest in connection to the two deaths. Jenkins, a beloved medical assistant at Holy Cross Hospital in Chicago, “loved being a mother,” her sister, Angela Brooks, told the Sun-Times. “She was a beautiful individual.”Read it at Chicago Sun-Times
Mexican authorities search for 'Ted Bundy'-like killer after 3 women found dead in Tijuana
(TIJUANA, Mexico) -- Authorities in Mexico are searching for a suspect responsible for the recent deaths of three women who worked in bars and strip clubs in Tijuana, a Mexican state attorney general said Thursday. Baja California Attorney General Ricardo Iván Carpio Sánchez said the women were found dead in...
Charges: Argument over marijuana led to woman's shooting death
MINNEAPOLIS -- Minneapolis police say an argument over marijuana led to a woman's death Thursday in the city's Near North neighborhood.Clifton Ingram, 23, was charged Friday with one felony count of second-degree murder.The shooting occurred on the 1200 block of Banneker Avenue North around 12:30 p.m.The victim's roommate told police they had a friend, Ingram, over when the victim got upset at him for having marijuana on the table. The two got into an argument when he pulled out a revolver.Police say Ingram made a comment that "when he pulls out a gun, he'll use it," before he fired at the woman, striking her in the chest. He allegedly shot at her a second time before fleeing the apartment.Police on the scene performed life-saving measures on the woman, but she died as a result of her wounds.A search warrant was executed for Ingram's apartment, where police say they found a revolver with two spent cartridge casings.In an interview, Ingram admitted to being at the residence on the day of the shooting.Ingram was recently convicted of domestic assault by strangulation and is prohibited from possessing a firearm, police say.This is the 76th death investigated as a homicide this year in Minneapolis.
Man found dead in his business, Mesa police investigating
A man was found dead Tuesday afternoon in his downtown Mesa boot repair business, said Mesa police, who are calling the death a homicide and asking for the public's assistance. Police said Jesus De La Rosa, 58, was found inside Lamb's Shoe Repair at 28 S. MacDonald, just south of West Main Street. ...
Warnings on gay club shooter stir questions about old case
DENVER (AP) — A California woman who warned a judge last year about the danger posed by the suspect in the Colorado Springs gay nightclub shooting said Friday that the deaths could have been prevented if earlier charges against the suspect weren’t dismissed. Jeanie Streltzoff — a relative of alleged shooter Anderson Lee Aldrich — urged Colorado Judge Robin Chittum in a letter last November to incarcerate the suspect following a 2021 standoff with SWAT teams that uncovered a stockpile of more than 100 pounds (45 kilograms) of explosive material, firearms and ammunition. Aldrich should have been in prison at the time of the shooting and prevented from obtaining weapons, she told The Associated Press on Friday. “Five people died,” Streltzoff said, hushing the final word. “Someone should have done something.”
Macomb Twp man fined $5K for shooting and killing protected hawks
A Macomb County man has been fined nearly $5,000 after firing several rounds at a nest of Cooper’s hawks and killing three of them. He shot the birds after workers refused to remove the tree containing the protected species’ nest.
One year later, still no official cause of Marshall Fire
What the Marshall fire destroyed is not in dispute, more than 1000 structures, how it began is still the unanswered question. Downed power lines were quickly blamed, but then retracted by the sheriff's department.Nevertheless attorney James Avery filed a lawsuit against Xcel Energy claiming they believe the fire was started by the lines. "We have our own investigators and we have our own theory on cause," he told CBS News Colorado.Video from the day of the fire, taken by Edward Harrell, showed utility lines arcing In the high winds. Avery explained, "Like where there's smoke there's fire same thing with...
