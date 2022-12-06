ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bluffton, SC

WSAV News 3

Nonprofit launches Lowcountry African American Giving Circle

BEAUFORT, S.C. (WSAV) – A Lowcountry nonprofit has launched a new effort to support local African American communities. This week the Coastal Community Foundation introduced the Lowcountry African American Giving Circle, a pool of donations dedicated to a specific cause. “Bringing in donors of African descent into the fold, teaching philanthropy, building a philanthropic ecosystem […]
BEAUFORT, SC
hiltonheadsun.com

Letter to the Editor

A recent article in The Bluffton Sun stated that Christ did not come to save us, “but rather to direct our attention back to the reality of who we are as divine expressions of God.”. To say something so clearly opposed to the clear teaching of the Bible, with...
BLUFFTON, SC
yourislandnews.com

Veteran of the Week – John Abney

Beaufort’s John Abney, 65, joined the United States Marine Corps in the Bronx, N.Y., in 1975. After Boot camp at Parris Island, he became an administrator, first serving more than seven years with an F-4 squadron at MCAS Beaufort. He deployed with the squadron to Iwakuni, Japan, Iceland, Norway, Arizona and the Philippines.
BEAUFORT, SC
WJBF.com

Augusta commission approves less restrictive rules for adult nightclubs

Augusta commissioners are relaxing the rules for strip clubs clearing the way for lap dances to be legal in the Garden City. Augusta commission approves less restrictive rules …. Augusta commissioners are relaxing the rules for strip clubs clearing the way for lap dances to be legal in the Garden...
AUGUSTA, GA
live5news.com

Prosecutors respond to Murdaugh motion requesting motive in murder case

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - South Carolina prosecutors say they oppose a request to narrow details about a possible motive they will argue when prosecuting former Lowcountry attorney Alex Murdaugh for the killings of his wife and youngest son. Murdaugh was indicated in the June 7, 2021, shooting deaths of Maggie...
CHARLESTON, SC
hiltonheadsun.com

Circles program aims to empower families to financial stability

The Deep Well Project, founded on Hilton Head Island in 1973, is about to take a huge leap forward. For almost 50 years, Deep Well has addressed basic needs by helping in emergency situations – giving an immediate hand up so families can continue to help themselves. It could be a rent payment between jobs or food for the family when the cupboard runs bare and cash has run out.
HILTON HEAD ISLAND, SC
WSAV News 3

Broughton Street business owner assaulted by a homeless individual

SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) — Some businesses on Broughton experienced less foot traffic and fewer sales due to construction in front of businesses.   In the past couple of years—the majority of construction is completed. But now, businesses say they aren’t seeing the benefit. Instead, they’re seeing an influx of disruptive people in the homeless community.  “We […]
SAVANNAH, GA
WCBD Count on 2

Former SC Attorney General weighs in on Russell Laffitte’s request for new trial

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – Russell Laffitte was convicted of helping disbarred Hampton County Attorney Alex Murdaugh commit financial crimes. Laffitte believes he received an unfair trial when two jurors were dismissedand replaced by U.S. District Judge Richard Gergel during jury deliberations. If the motion is approved, the ex-Palmetto State Bank CEO would likely receive […]
HAMPTON COUNTY, SC
WSAV News 3

1,000 free boxes of food, gifts to be distributed to Savannah community

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Active listeners, compassionate and selfless are words that some may use to describe those who are community-oriented leaders. Some may also use those words to describe Pastors Charles and Yolanda Roberson. Pastors of Kingdom Life Christian Fellowship in Savannah, the Robersons have led their congregation and community in hosting their Blessings […]
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

Channing Tatum meets Georgia Southern’s Freedom

TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WSAV) – While filming on Tybee Island, actor Channing Tatum got to meet two of Georgia Southern University’s own. The school shared a photo of Steve Hein, the executive director of Georgia Southern’s Wildlife Center, and mascot Freedom next to Tatum. According to Georgia Southern, Hein was providing expertise on birds of […]
STATESBORO, GA
WSAV-TV

Former US soldier admits guilt in death of Fort Stewart servicemember

An investigation into the stabbing death of a former soldier led to an admission of guilt by another servicemember involved in the plot. Former US soldier admits guilt in death of Fort Stewart …. An investigation into the stabbing death of a former soldier led to an admission of guilt...
SAVANNAH, GA

