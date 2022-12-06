Read full article on original website
Nonprofit launches Lowcountry African American Giving Circle
BEAUFORT, S.C. (WSAV) – A Lowcountry nonprofit has launched a new effort to support local African American communities. This week the Coastal Community Foundation introduced the Lowcountry African American Giving Circle, a pool of donations dedicated to a specific cause. “Bringing in donors of African descent into the fold, teaching philanthropy, building a philanthropic ecosystem […]
hiltonheadsun.com
Letter to the Editor
A recent article in The Bluffton Sun stated that Christ did not come to save us, “but rather to direct our attention back to the reality of who we are as divine expressions of God.”. To say something so clearly opposed to the clear teaching of the Bible, with...
wtoc.com
Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day: The attack that brought the U.S. into World War II
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - On this day 81 years ago, the attack on Pearl Harbor changed the course of history by bringing the United States into World War II. It is a day which will live in infamy, as stated by President Roosevelt after that attack on U.S. Forces in Hawaii.
yourislandnews.com
Veteran of the Week – John Abney
Beaufort’s John Abney, 65, joined the United States Marine Corps in the Bronx, N.Y., in 1975. After Boot camp at Parris Island, he became an administrator, first serving more than seven years with an F-4 squadron at MCAS Beaufort. He deployed with the squadron to Iwakuni, Japan, Iceland, Norway, Arizona and the Philippines.
South Carolina beachgoers describe shape and color-changing sphere
Kiawah Island, SC.Photo byWikimedia Commons. A South Carolina witness at Kiawah Island reported watching an orange-colored sphere hovering above them at about 8 p.m. on September 15, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
WJBF.com
Augusta commission approves less restrictive rules for adult nightclubs
Augusta commissioners are relaxing the rules for strip clubs clearing the way for lap dances to be legal in the Garden City. Augusta commission approves less restrictive rules …. Augusta commissioners are relaxing the rules for strip clubs clearing the way for lap dances to be legal in the Garden...
live5news.com
Prosecutors respond to Murdaugh motion requesting motive in murder case
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - South Carolina prosecutors say they oppose a request to narrow details about a possible motive they will argue when prosecuting former Lowcountry attorney Alex Murdaugh for the killings of his wife and youngest son. Murdaugh was indicated in the June 7, 2021, shooting deaths of Maggie...
hiltonheadsun.com
Circles program aims to empower families to financial stability
The Deep Well Project, founded on Hilton Head Island in 1973, is about to take a huge leap forward. For almost 50 years, Deep Well has addressed basic needs by helping in emergency situations – giving an immediate hand up so families can continue to help themselves. It could be a rent payment between jobs or food for the family when the cupboard runs bare and cash has run out.
Broughton Street business owner assaulted by a homeless individual
SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) — Some businesses on Broughton experienced less foot traffic and fewer sales due to construction in front of businesses. In the past couple of years—the majority of construction is completed. But now, businesses say they aren’t seeing the benefit. Instead, they’re seeing an influx of disruptive people in the homeless community. “We […]
hotelnewsresource.com
112 Room Holiday Inn Express & Suites Bluffton @ Hilton Head Area Sold
Banyan Investment Group (BIG) today announced the completed sale of the 112-room Holiday Inn Express & Suites Bluffton @ Hilton Head Area in S.C., to Trishul Hospitality for an undisclosed price. The transaction generated a 24% IRR and a 3.3x equity multiple. “We purchased the Bluffton Holiday Inn Express &...
Former SC Attorney General weighs in on Russell Laffitte’s request for new trial
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – Russell Laffitte was convicted of helping disbarred Hampton County Attorney Alex Murdaugh commit financial crimes. Laffitte believes he received an unfair trial when two jurors were dismissedand replaced by U.S. District Judge Richard Gergel during jury deliberations. If the motion is approved, the ex-Palmetto State Bank CEO would likely receive […]
1,000 free boxes of food, gifts to be distributed to Savannah community
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Active listeners, compassionate and selfless are words that some may use to describe those who are community-oriented leaders. Some may also use those words to describe Pastors Charles and Yolanda Roberson. Pastors of Kingdom Life Christian Fellowship in Savannah, the Robersons have led their congregation and community in hosting their Blessings […]
live5news.com
Murdaugh attorneys seek ‘bill of particulars’ on motive in killings
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - Attorneys representing former Lowcountry attorney Alex Murdaugh are asking the state to provide details on their theory of motive. Murdaugh is charged in the June 7, 2021, shooting deaths of his wife, Maggie, and their youngest son, Paul at the family’s rural property in Colleton County.
WSAV-TV
Hilton Head woman sues after alligator attack causes serious injuries
Hilton Head woman sues after alligator attack causes serious injuries. Hilton Head woman sues after alligator attack causes …. Hilton Head woman sues after alligator attack causes serious injuries. WSAV to air special on death and disappearance of …. On Saturday, Dec. 10 at 11 p.m. WSAV will air the...
Channing Tatum meets Georgia Southern’s Freedom
TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WSAV) – While filming on Tybee Island, actor Channing Tatum got to meet two of Georgia Southern University’s own. The school shared a photo of Steve Hein, the executive director of Georgia Southern’s Wildlife Center, and mascot Freedom next to Tatum. According to Georgia Southern, Hein was providing expertise on birds of […]
wtoc.com
‘This is very upsetting:’ Alderwoman Bernetta Lanier reacts to deadly shooting on W. 38th St.
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Violence continues to rise in Savannah. According to Savannah Police records, as of the week ending November 26th, there have been 296 shootings in the city so far this year. That’s compared to last year’s numbers at the same time with 241 shootings. 55 more shootings...
hiltonheadsun.com
Perry ready to hit ground running in his first week as mayor
There was a minute in the late 1990s when Alan Perry was on the verge of leaving the island he’d called home for more than two decades. Multiple job offers in Atlanta beckoned and for a day or two, Perry was intrigued with the prospect of a major life change.
Georgia Ports to expand Savannah’s Ocean Terminal for more containers
The complicated project will allow the Savannah port to accommodate two additional large freighters at the Ocean Terminal at the same time, boosting dockside and yard capacity to relieve congestion at the nearby Garden City Terminal.
WSAV-TV
Former US soldier admits guilt in death of Fort Stewart servicemember
An investigation into the stabbing death of a former soldier led to an admission of guilt by another servicemember involved in the plot. Former US soldier admits guilt in death of Fort Stewart …. An investigation into the stabbing death of a former soldier led to an admission of guilt...
WJCL
New evidence in disappearance, death of Hilton Head woman paints picture of domestic violence
HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. — On November 29, the Beaufort County Sheriff's Office announced they located the remains of missing Hilton Head Island woman, Brenda Carman. Just two days later, deputies said the sole person of interest in the case, Carman's long-time boyfriend Michael Wilson, took his own life.
