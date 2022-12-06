The Deep Well Project, founded on Hilton Head Island in 1973, is about to take a huge leap forward. For almost 50 years, Deep Well has addressed basic needs by helping in emergency situations – giving an immediate hand up so families can continue to help themselves. It could be a rent payment between jobs or food for the family when the cupboard runs bare and cash has run out.

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, SC ・ 2 DAYS AGO