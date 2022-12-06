ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hilton Head Island, SC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wtoc.com

Savannah city council plans to discuss what’s next for the space under Truman Bridge and how to spend next year’s budget

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - On Thursday, Savannah City Council is set to take a vote on how to pay for the invoices submitted to the city. Back in October a fire broke out under the Truman bridge. Since then the city has has cleaned up the debris and put up an 8-foot temporary fence. On Thursday the city will talk about next steps. Which include how to pay for the invoices submitted to the city.
SAVANNAH, GA
blufftontoday.com

Mayor's Memo: Bluffton shows off its 'Hallmark movie' charm with holiday events

The 51st Bluffton Tree Lighting and Christmas Parade was a celebration of all that is good about Bluffton. An article from “Only in Your State,” hit the internet the day of the Tree Lighting and said Bluffton was “much like Hallmark Christmas movies,” and scenes from Bluffton were “Rockwellesque,” as in a Norman Rockwell painting. Town leaders and staff are super-proud of our first weekend in December each year when we convert a few of our parks into a winter wonderland.
BLUFFTON, SC
hiltonheadmonthly.com

Hilton Head Hires: DECEMBER 2022

Christopher Spires of Bluffton has been appointed to Meals on Wheels, Bluffton-Hilton Head’s Board of Directors. He brings more than 25 years of financial-planning experience. Spires will work to develop and implement an investment policy statement to align the agency’s investments and goals. 3. J. BANKS DESIGN GROUP...
HILTON HEAD ISLAND, SC
WJBF.com

Augusta commission approves less restrictive rules for adult nightclubs

Augusta commissioners are relaxing the rules for strip clubs clearing the way for lap dances to be legal in the Garden City. Augusta commission approves less restrictive rules …. Augusta commissioners are relaxing the rules for strip clubs clearing the way for lap dances to be legal in the Garden...
AUGUSTA, GA
wtoc.com

Christmas on the River happening this weekend

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Musical performances, shopping a lighted parade, and free parking, will highlight a three-day holiday celebration on River Street this weekend. The Savannah Waterfront Association will hold its 30th Annual Christmas on the River event Friday through Sunday. Executive director Julie Ford Musselman joined us with a...
SAVANNAH, GA
connectsavannah.com

PROPERTY MATTERS: City investing additional $2.6M in Savannah Riverwalk along Eastern Wharf luxury housing development

With plenty of potential suspects to consider (harbor deepening, surrounding construction), the cause of Hutchinson Island’s riverwalk collapse in June came down to a familiar foe - with some assistance from an uninvited guest. That is the conclusion of the engineering firm Chatham County hired to design the repairs. Meanwhile, there is apparently nothing technically wrong with the riverwalk along the east end of the Eastern Wharf on the other side of the Savannah River. Still, the city is planning to invest an additional $2.6 million towards reconstructing a portion of it. Both projects are the latest in a series of costly fixes applied to the waterfront walkways over the years. Read all about them in this week’s edition of Savannah Agenda Property Matters.
SAVANNAH, GA
live5news.com

Prosecutors respond to Murdaugh motion requesting motive in murder case

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - South Carolina prosecutors say they oppose a request to narrow details about a possible motive they will argue when prosecuting former Lowcountry attorney Alex Murdaugh for the killings of his wife and youngest son. Murdaugh was indicated in the June 7, 2021, shooting deaths of Maggie...
CHARLESTON, SC
wtoc.com

Body found in water off West Boundary Street in Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah Police Department is investigating after a body was found in the water off West Boundary Street on Wednesday. According to police, a body was found around 3:30 p.m. Police are awaiting the results of the autopsy. Please check back for updates.
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Savannah State University possibly making changes to programs

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Changes could be on the way at Savannah State University. The university’s provost has sent recommendations to the president of the school about programs that could possibly no longer be offered at Savannah State. State representative and former Savannah Mayor Edna Jackson said she brought...
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

SCCPSS leaders react to hoax phone call made against Savannah High School

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah-Chatham County School leaders discussing the hoax phone call made against Savannah High School one week ago today. Both Superintendent Ann Levett and Chief Terry Enoch are thankful for police, school staff and the many others that helped during such a scary moment. Levett also thanked their communications team as she stressed they did what they could to inform parents of the situation.
SAVANNAH, GA
WBTW News13

1 hospitalized after house explodes in South Carolina

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) — Colleton County Fire Rescue (CCFR) crews are investigating after a home explosion Monday evening in Smoaks sent a person to the hospital. Witnesses began reporting a large boom shortly after 8:00 p.m. CCFR believes that the incident may have been the result of a propane explosion. Initial reports indicate that […]
SMOAKS, SC
WSAV News 3

Bluffton Self Help readies Christmas toy shop

BLUFFTON, S.C. (WSAV) – Nearly 800 families have already signed up for Bluffton Self Help’s Christmas toy donation drive, and that number is expected to grow to as many as 1,500. The charity has enlisted some volunteer elves to make sure all the shelves and hearts are full this Christmas. “It’s unbelievable. I just think […]
BLUFFTON, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy