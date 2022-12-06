Read full article on original website
wtoc.com
Swearing in ceremony held for new Hilton Head mayor, council members
HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (WTOC) - The new mayor of Hilton Head Island has now officially been sworn in, along with the town’s two new council members. Alan Perry is Hilton Head’s newest mayor. He was sworn in Tuesday, after winning an runoff election last month. “I’m happy...
wtoc.com
Savannah city council plans to discuss what’s next for the space under Truman Bridge and how to spend next year’s budget
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - On Thursday, Savannah City Council is set to take a vote on how to pay for the invoices submitted to the city. Back in October a fire broke out under the Truman bridge. Since then the city has has cleaned up the debris and put up an 8-foot temporary fence. On Thursday the city will talk about next steps. Which include how to pay for the invoices submitted to the city.
blufftontoday.com
Mayor's Memo: Bluffton shows off its 'Hallmark movie' charm with holiday events
The 51st Bluffton Tree Lighting and Christmas Parade was a celebration of all that is good about Bluffton. An article from “Only in Your State,” hit the internet the day of the Tree Lighting and said Bluffton was “much like Hallmark Christmas movies,” and scenes from Bluffton were “Rockwellesque,” as in a Norman Rockwell painting. Town leaders and staff are super-proud of our first weekend in December each year when we convert a few of our parks into a winter wonderland.
wtoc.com
Liberty Co. Commission votes on two rezoning applications near exit 76 in Midway
LIBERTY COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - The Liberty County Commission voted on two rezoning applications in the eastern part of the county. They’re both off of I-95 near exit 76 in Midway. One of the permits is for 140 acres and 1 million square feet of warehouse space. That zoning...
fox5atlanta.com
Group to deploy armed guards near Georgia polling places during Senate runoff
ATLANTA - Voters heading to the polls for the Georgia Senate runoff could see armed guards near their voting precincts. The organization The New Black Panther Party and other Black armed groups say they will position armed patrols at several polling places in the Atlanta and Savannah areas. Along with...
hotelnewsresource.com
112 Room Holiday Inn Express & Suites Bluffton @ Hilton Head Area Sold
Banyan Investment Group (BIG) today announced the completed sale of the 112-room Holiday Inn Express & Suites Bluffton @ Hilton Head Area in S.C., to Trishul Hospitality for an undisclosed price. The transaction generated a 24% IRR and a 3.3x equity multiple. “We purchased the Bluffton Holiday Inn Express &...
WJCL
Georgia Senate Results: Who will win runoff between Herschel Walker, Raphael Warnock?
Above file video: Warnock, Walker prepare for runoff election. Georgia Bulldog football great Herschel Walker challenges Senator and Savannah native Raphael Warnock in a race and runoff election that has captured the nation's attention. Though Warnock received more votes than Walker in the general election, neither man was able to...
hiltonheadmonthly.com
Hilton Head Hires: DECEMBER 2022
Christopher Spires of Bluffton has been appointed to Meals on Wheels, Bluffton-Hilton Head’s Board of Directors. He brings more than 25 years of financial-planning experience. Spires will work to develop and implement an investment policy statement to align the agency’s investments and goals. 3. J. BANKS DESIGN GROUP...
wtoc.com
‘I received a knock on my door in the morning:’ Garden City attempting to shut down Airbnbs
GARDEN CITY, Ga. (WTOC) - Garden City is attempting to shut down Airbnbs with some big fines. Some are facing notices of $1,000, but the city might not be able to enforce it. Councilman Richard Lassiter ended Monday’s Garden City Council meeting questioning how they’re enforcing a code against Airbnbs when one doesn’t exist.
WJBF.com
Augusta commission approves less restrictive rules for adult nightclubs
Augusta commissioners are relaxing the rules for strip clubs clearing the way for lap dances to be legal in the Garden City. Augusta commission approves less restrictive rules …. Augusta commissioners are relaxing the rules for strip clubs clearing the way for lap dances to be legal in the Garden...
wtoc.com
Christmas on the River happening this weekend
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Musical performances, shopping a lighted parade, and free parking, will highlight a three-day holiday celebration on River Street this weekend. The Savannah Waterfront Association will hold its 30th Annual Christmas on the River event Friday through Sunday. Executive director Julie Ford Musselman joined us with a...
connectsavannah.com
PROPERTY MATTERS: City investing additional $2.6M in Savannah Riverwalk along Eastern Wharf luxury housing development
With plenty of potential suspects to consider (harbor deepening, surrounding construction), the cause of Hutchinson Island’s riverwalk collapse in June came down to a familiar foe - with some assistance from an uninvited guest. That is the conclusion of the engineering firm Chatham County hired to design the repairs. Meanwhile, there is apparently nothing technically wrong with the riverwalk along the east end of the Eastern Wharf on the other side of the Savannah River. Still, the city is planning to invest an additional $2.6 million towards reconstructing a portion of it. Both projects are the latest in a series of costly fixes applied to the waterfront walkways over the years. Read all about them in this week’s edition of Savannah Agenda Property Matters.
live5news.com
Prosecutors respond to Murdaugh motion requesting motive in murder case
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - South Carolina prosecutors say they oppose a request to narrow details about a possible motive they will argue when prosecuting former Lowcountry attorney Alex Murdaugh for the killings of his wife and youngest son. Murdaugh was indicated in the June 7, 2021, shooting deaths of Maggie...
wtoc.com
Body found in water off West Boundary Street in Savannah
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah Police Department is investigating after a body was found in the water off West Boundary Street on Wednesday. According to police, a body was found around 3:30 p.m. Police are awaiting the results of the autopsy. Please check back for updates.
wtoc.com
Savannah State University possibly making changes to programs
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Changes could be on the way at Savannah State University. The university’s provost has sent recommendations to the president of the school about programs that could possibly no longer be offered at Savannah State. State representative and former Savannah Mayor Edna Jackson said she brought...
wtoc.com
SCCPSS leaders react to hoax phone call made against Savannah High School
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah-Chatham County School leaders discussing the hoax phone call made against Savannah High School one week ago today. Both Superintendent Ann Levett and Chief Terry Enoch are thankful for police, school staff and the many others that helped during such a scary moment. Levett also thanked their communications team as she stressed they did what they could to inform parents of the situation.
Savannah port terminal to get $410M upgrade amid big growth
SAVANNAH, Ga. — (AP) — The Port of Savannah plans a $410 million overhaul of one of its sprawling terminals to make room for loading and unloading larger ships while focusing its business almost exclusively on cargo shipped in containers. The Georgia Ports Authority's governing board approved the...
1 hospitalized after house explodes in South Carolina
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) — Colleton County Fire Rescue (CCFR) crews are investigating after a home explosion Monday evening in Smoaks sent a person to the hospital. Witnesses began reporting a large boom shortly after 8:00 p.m. CCFR believes that the incident may have been the result of a propane explosion. Initial reports indicate that […]
Bluffton Self Help readies Christmas toy shop
BLUFFTON, S.C. (WSAV) – Nearly 800 families have already signed up for Bluffton Self Help’s Christmas toy donation drive, and that number is expected to grow to as many as 1,500. The charity has enlisted some volunteer elves to make sure all the shelves and hearts are full this Christmas. “It’s unbelievable. I just think […]
eatitandlikeit.com
Savannah’s Folklore -looking forward to fitting in Downtown
In many ways Ryan Whyte-Buck is no different than a lot of the chefs out there. All the way down to that first time he took a job as a dishwasher once upon a time and the chef asked for help. “On my first day, the guy says ‘can you...
