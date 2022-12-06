ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hilton Head Island, SC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WSAV News 3

Nonprofit launches Lowcountry African American Giving Circle

BEAUFORT, S.C. (WSAV) – A Lowcountry nonprofit has launched a new effort to support local African American communities. This week the Coastal Community Foundation introduced the Lowcountry African American Giving Circle, a pool of donations dedicated to a specific cause. “Bringing in donors of African descent into the fold, teaching philanthropy, building a philanthropic ecosystem […]
BEAUFORT, SC
WSAV News 3

Broughton Street business owner assaulted by a homeless individual

SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) — Some businesses on Broughton experienced less foot traffic and fewer sales due to construction in front of businesses.   In the past couple of years—the majority of construction is completed. But now, businesses say they aren’t seeing the benefit. Instead, they’re seeing an influx of disruptive people in the homeless community.  “We […]
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

1,000 free boxes of food, gifts to be distributed to Savannah community

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Active listeners, compassionate and selfless are words that some may use to describe those who are community-oriented leaders. Some may also use those words to describe Pastors Charles and Yolanda Roberson. Pastors of Kingdom Life Christian Fellowship in Savannah, the Robersons have led their congregation and community in hosting their Blessings […]
SAVANNAH, GA
hiltonheadsun.com

Winners named in Sound Foundation’s Recycled Art Contest

Dozens of talented artists and budding environmentalists were recognized Nov. 14 for artwork representing aspects related to the Port Royal Sound. Winners in the fifth annual Port Royal Sound Foundation Recycled Art Contest were named and prizes were awarded in seven categories, with five honorable mentions given as well. The...
HILTON HEAD ISLAND, SC
WSAV News 3

Chatham County, 8 cities fail to reach agreement on LOST

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Chatham County and the eight cities located in the county failed to reach an agreement on the Local Option Sales Tax (LOST) deal again on Wednesday. Savannah Mayor Van Johnson claimed Chatham County walked away from a deal that would rake in $102 million in additional tax revenue for the county. […]
CHATHAM COUNTY, GA
yourislandnews.com

Veteran of the Week – John Abney

Beaufort’s John Abney, 65, joined the United States Marine Corps in the Bronx, N.Y., in 1975. After Boot camp at Parris Island, he became an administrator, first serving more than seven years with an F-4 squadron at MCAS Beaufort. He deployed with the squadron to Iwakuni, Japan, Iceland, Norway, Arizona and the Philippines.
BEAUFORT, SC
hiltonheadsun.com

Letter to the Editor

A recent article in The Bluffton Sun stated that Christ did not come to save us, “but rather to direct our attention back to the reality of who we are as divine expressions of God.”. To say something so clearly opposed to the clear teaching of the Bible, with...
BLUFFTON, SC
thepeoplesentinel.com

Middle school students take flight

Around 75 sixth-grade students from Allendale-Fairfax Middle School and Colleton County Middle School participated in USC Salkehatchie’s Take Flight! Aviation Camp. The camp is offered as part of USC Salkehatchie’s STEM program in partnership with Boeing South Carolina, the Hiram E. Mann Chapter of Tuskegee Airmen and Joint Base Charleston.
COLLETON COUNTY, SC
Albany Herald

More penalties proposed for Family Dollar Stores

RICHMOND HILL — Once again, federal workplace safety inspectors have found merchandise blocking emergency exits and stacked unsafely, this time at a Family Dollar store in Richmond Hill. The U.S. Department of Labor’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration has cited Dollar Tree Stores Inc. — operator of Family Dollar...
RICHMOND HILL, GA
wtoc.com

Body found in water off West Boundary Street in Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah Police Department is investigating after a body was found in the water off West Boundary Street on Wednesday. According to police, a body was found around 3:30 p.m. Police are awaiting the results of the autopsy. Please check back for updates.
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Homicide investigation in Beaufort County ends in suicide

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - A man suspected in the killing of his girlfriend has died as the investigation into her death continues. Brenda Carmen was reported missing to law enforcement on Aug. 22. The last date we know that she was publicly seen by anyone was Aug. 9. Months...
BEAUFORT COUNTY, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Former SC Attorney General weighs in on Russell Laffitte’s request for new trial

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – Russell Laffitte was convicted of helping disbarred Hampton County Attorney Alex Murdaugh commit financial crimes. Laffitte believes he received an unfair trial when two jurors were dismissedand replaced by U.S. District Judge Richard Gergel during jury deliberations. If the motion is approved, the ex-Palmetto State Bank CEO would likely receive […]
HAMPTON COUNTY, SC
WSAV News 3

Investigators search for person of interest in fire

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Investigators in Savannah are asking for the public’s help after a fire at a local restaurant.  The investigators released a surveillance photo from the night the fire happened and are searching for a person of interest, according to the Savannah Fire Department. The fire happened at 1305 Abercorn Street Saturday morning […]
SAVANNAH, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy