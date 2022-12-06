Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Burger Places in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
Try these 10 Fun Things to do in CharlestonRene CizioCharleston, SC
4 Great Burger Places in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
The police accuse the mother of killing her missing childkandelSavannah, GA
3 Great Pizza Places in South CarolinaAlina AndrasSpartanburg, SC
Related
Nonprofit launches Lowcountry African American Giving Circle
BEAUFORT, S.C. (WSAV) – A Lowcountry nonprofit has launched a new effort to support local African American communities. This week the Coastal Community Foundation introduced the Lowcountry African American Giving Circle, a pool of donations dedicated to a specific cause. “Bringing in donors of African descent into the fold, teaching philanthropy, building a philanthropic ecosystem […]
Broughton Street business owner assaulted by a homeless individual
SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) — Some businesses on Broughton experienced less foot traffic and fewer sales due to construction in front of businesses. In the past couple of years—the majority of construction is completed. But now, businesses say they aren’t seeing the benefit. Instead, they’re seeing an influx of disruptive people in the homeless community. “We […]
1,000 free boxes of food, gifts to be distributed to Savannah community
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Active listeners, compassionate and selfless are words that some may use to describe those who are community-oriented leaders. Some may also use those words to describe Pastors Charles and Yolanda Roberson. Pastors of Kingdom Life Christian Fellowship in Savannah, the Robersons have led their congregation and community in hosting their Blessings […]
hiltonheadsun.com
Winners named in Sound Foundation’s Recycled Art Contest
Dozens of talented artists and budding environmentalists were recognized Nov. 14 for artwork representing aspects related to the Port Royal Sound. Winners in the fifth annual Port Royal Sound Foundation Recycled Art Contest were named and prizes were awarded in seven categories, with five honorable mentions given as well. The...
Chatham County, 8 cities fail to reach agreement on LOST
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Chatham County and the eight cities located in the county failed to reach an agreement on the Local Option Sales Tax (LOST) deal again on Wednesday. Savannah Mayor Van Johnson claimed Chatham County walked away from a deal that would rake in $102 million in additional tax revenue for the county. […]
yourislandnews.com
Veteran of the Week – John Abney
Beaufort’s John Abney, 65, joined the United States Marine Corps in the Bronx, N.Y., in 1975. After Boot camp at Parris Island, he became an administrator, first serving more than seven years with an F-4 squadron at MCAS Beaufort. He deployed with the squadron to Iwakuni, Japan, Iceland, Norway, Arizona and the Philippines.
hiltonheadsun.com
Letter to the Editor
A recent article in The Bluffton Sun stated that Christ did not come to save us, “but rather to direct our attention back to the reality of who we are as divine expressions of God.”. To say something so clearly opposed to the clear teaching of the Bible, with...
thepeoplesentinel.com
Middle school students take flight
Around 75 sixth-grade students from Allendale-Fairfax Middle School and Colleton County Middle School participated in USC Salkehatchie’s Take Flight! Aviation Camp. The camp is offered as part of USC Salkehatchie’s STEM program in partnership with Boeing South Carolina, the Hiram E. Mann Chapter of Tuskegee Airmen and Joint Base Charleston.
WJCL
New evidence in disappearance, death of Hilton Head woman paints picture of domestic violence
HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. — On November 29, the Beaufort County Sheriff's Office announced they located the remains of missing Hilton Head Island woman, Brenda Carman. Just two days later, deputies said the sole person of interest in the case, Carman's long-time boyfriend Michael Wilson, took his own life.
Albany Herald
More penalties proposed for Family Dollar Stores
RICHMOND HILL — Once again, federal workplace safety inspectors have found merchandise blocking emergency exits and stacked unsafely, this time at a Family Dollar store in Richmond Hill. The U.S. Department of Labor’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration has cited Dollar Tree Stores Inc. — operator of Family Dollar...
wtoc.com
Liberty Co. Commission votes on two rezoning applications near exit 76 in Midway
LIBERTY COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - The Liberty County Commission voted on two rezoning applications in the eastern part of the county. They’re both off of I-95 near exit 76 in Midway. One of the permits is for 140 acres and 1 million square feet of warehouse space. That zoning...
Recent weekend shootings in Savannah have residents concerned for their safety
SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) — Residents are reacting to a weekend of crime in Savannah after two shootings in the city. After a weekend of violent crime, residents in the city of Savannah say living in this community has been tough. The two shootings that happened on 38th street and MLK and 38th and Bulloch has […]
blufftontoday.com
Brendlen's light display dedicated in memory of Jasper County child
The Brendlen's Lowcountry Christmas light display is shining a little brighter this year in memory of a child who lost his life due to a drive-by shooting last year in Jasper County. The lights are on display nightly from 6-10 p.m. until Dec. 31 at 1570 Driggers Lane in Ridgeland,...
wtoc.com
Body found in water off West Boundary Street in Savannah
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah Police Department is investigating after a body was found in the water off West Boundary Street on Wednesday. According to police, a body was found around 3:30 p.m. Police are awaiting the results of the autopsy. Please check back for updates.
wtoc.com
Homicide investigation in Beaufort County ends in suicide
BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - A man suspected in the killing of his girlfriend has died as the investigation into her death continues. Brenda Carmen was reported missing to law enforcement on Aug. 22. The last date we know that she was publicly seen by anyone was Aug. 9. Months...
live5news.com
Murdaugh attorneys seek ‘bill of particulars’ on motive in killings
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - Attorneys representing former Lowcountry attorney Alex Murdaugh are asking the state to provide details on their theory of motive. Murdaugh is charged in the June 7, 2021, shooting deaths of his wife, Maggie, and their youngest son, Paul at the family’s rural property in Colleton County.
WSAV-TV
Richmond Hill woman's family seeking answers after she's been missing for more than a week
WSAV is taking a closer look into the disappearance of a 42-year-old wife and mother from Richmond Hill. Police say she was last seen leaving her home over a week ago and no one has heard from her since. Richmond Hill woman’s family seeking answers after …. WSAV is...
Former SC Attorney General weighs in on Russell Laffitte’s request for new trial
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – Russell Laffitte was convicted of helping disbarred Hampton County Attorney Alex Murdaugh commit financial crimes. Laffitte believes he received an unfair trial when two jurors were dismissedand replaced by U.S. District Judge Richard Gergel during jury deliberations. If the motion is approved, the ex-Palmetto State Bank CEO would likely receive […]
wtoc.com
‘This is very upsetting:’ Alderwoman Bernetta Lanier reacts to deadly shooting on W. 38th St.
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Violence continues to rise in Savannah. According to Savannah Police records, as of the week ending November 26th, there have been 296 shootings in the city so far this year. That’s compared to last year’s numbers at the same time with 241 shootings. 55 more shootings...
Investigators search for person of interest in fire
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Investigators in Savannah are asking for the public’s help after a fire at a local restaurant. The investigators released a surveillance photo from the night the fire happened and are searching for a person of interest, according to the Savannah Fire Department. The fire happened at 1305 Abercorn Street Saturday morning […]
Comments / 0