ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hilton Head Island, SC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
blufftontoday.com

Mayor's Memo: Bluffton shows off its 'Hallmark movie' charm with holiday events

The 51st Bluffton Tree Lighting and Christmas Parade was a celebration of all that is good about Bluffton. An article from “Only in Your State,” hit the internet the day of the Tree Lighting and said Bluffton was “much like Hallmark Christmas movies,” and scenes from Bluffton were “Rockwellesque,” as in a Norman Rockwell painting. Town leaders and staff are super-proud of our first weekend in December each year when we convert a few of our parks into a winter wonderland.
BLUFFTON, SC
hiltonheadmonthly.com

FIND THE ONE THING YOU LOVE

We teach certain cultural ways of life from one generation to the next – or at least we make that effort. So, we may think we've marked the box on preservation and celebration of everything that goes into having become "America's #1 Island"* for several years running. The truth is there's so much more depth and story beneath a beautiful surface we've barely begun to scratch. The curators of the Coastal Discovery Museum take deeply to heart their part in that job and strive more each year to – figuratively and literally – churn the earth.
HILTON HEAD ISLAND, SC
WSAV News 3

Nonprofit launches Lowcountry African American Giving Circle

BEAUFORT, S.C. (WSAV) – A Lowcountry nonprofit has launched a new effort to support local African American communities. This week the Coastal Community Foundation introduced the Lowcountry African American Giving Circle, a pool of donations dedicated to a specific cause. “Bringing in donors of African descent into the fold, teaching philanthropy, building a philanthropic ecosystem […]
BEAUFORT, SC
hiltonheadsun.com

Roasting Room music venue set to close at end of year

A shockwave hit the Lowcountry musical community on Nov. 13, as an email hit our inboxes to signal the end of an era. “Every great story has a beginning, a middle, and an end,” wrote Jordan Ross, co-founder of The Roasting Room, in announcing that the music venue would not be hosting live music events in 2023. “After years of providing high-quality musical performances out of the space above the Corner Perk Brunch Café in sunny Bluffton, the Roasting Room will be ceasing operations on Dec. 23, 2022.”
BLUFFTON, SC
WSAV News 3

1,000 free boxes of food, gifts to be distributed to Savannah community

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Active listeners, compassionate and selfless are words that some may use to describe those who are community-oriented leaders. Some may also use those words to describe Pastors Charles and Yolanda Roberson. Pastors of Kingdom Life Christian Fellowship in Savannah, the Robersons have led their congregation and community in hosting their Blessings […]
SAVANNAH, GA
hiltonheadmonthly.com

Hilton Head Hires: DECEMBER 2022

Christopher Spires of Bluffton has been appointed to Meals on Wheels, Bluffton-Hilton Head’s Board of Directors. He brings more than 25 years of financial-planning experience. Spires will work to develop and implement an investment policy statement to align the agency’s investments and goals. 3. J. BANKS DESIGN GROUP...
HILTON HEAD ISLAND, SC
wtoc.com

Christmas on the River happening this weekend

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Musical performances, shopping a lighted parade, and free parking, will highlight a three-day holiday celebration on River Street this weekend. The Savannah Waterfront Association will hold its 30th Annual Christmas on the River event Friday through Sunday. Executive director Julie Ford Musselman joined us with a...
SAVANNAH, GA
channel4000.com

For Some Seniors, Home Is Where the Amenities Are

Few people can say that an episode of “Wheel of Fortune” changed the course of their life. Susan and Mike Pappas were in the midst of planning their retirement, with plans to soon move out of Santa Cruz, California. Settling in to watch “Wheel of Fortune” one night, the couple saw Jimmy Buffett advertising his Latitude Margaritaville retirement communities. Susan was intrigued by how fun it all looked, and how it reminded her of their days traveling around to listen to live music.
HILTON HEAD ISLAND, SC
yourislandnews.com

Veteran of the Week – John Abney

Beaufort’s John Abney, 65, joined the United States Marine Corps in the Bronx, N.Y., in 1975. After Boot camp at Parris Island, he became an administrator, first serving more than seven years with an F-4 squadron at MCAS Beaufort. He deployed with the squadron to Iwakuni, Japan, Iceland, Norway, Arizona and the Philippines.
BEAUFORT, SC
connectsavannah.com

PROPERTY MATTERS: City investing additional $2.6M in Savannah Riverwalk along Eastern Wharf luxury housing development

With plenty of potential suspects to consider (harbor deepening, surrounding construction), the cause of Hutchinson Island’s riverwalk collapse in June came down to a familiar foe - with some assistance from an uninvited guest. That is the conclusion of the engineering firm Chatham County hired to design the repairs. Meanwhile, there is apparently nothing technically wrong with the riverwalk along the east end of the Eastern Wharf on the other side of the Savannah River. Still, the city is planning to invest an additional $2.6 million towards reconstructing a portion of it. Both projects are the latest in a series of costly fixes applied to the waterfront walkways over the years. Read all about them in this week’s edition of Savannah Agenda Property Matters.
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

Channing Tatum meets Georgia Southern’s Freedom

TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WSAV) – While filming on Tybee Island, actor Channing Tatum got to meet two of Georgia Southern University’s own. The school shared a photo of Steve Hein, the executive director of Georgia Southern’s Wildlife Center, and mascot Freedom next to Tatum. According to Georgia Southern, Hein was providing expertise on birds of […]
STATESBORO, GA
thepeoplesentinel.com

Middle school students take flight

Around 75 sixth-grade students from Allendale-Fairfax Middle School and Colleton County Middle School participated in USC Salkehatchie’s Take Flight! Aviation Camp. The camp is offered as part of USC Salkehatchie’s STEM program in partnership with Boeing South Carolina, the Hiram E. Mann Chapter of Tuskegee Airmen and Joint Base Charleston.
COLLETON COUNTY, SC
WJBF.com

Augusta commission approves less restrictive rules for adult nightclubs

Augusta commissioners are relaxing the rules for strip clubs clearing the way for lap dances to be legal in the Garden City. Augusta commission approves less restrictive rules …. Augusta commissioners are relaxing the rules for strip clubs clearing the way for lap dances to be legal in the Garden...
AUGUSTA, GA
wtoc.com

Savannah city council plans to discuss what’s next for the space under Truman Bridge and how to spend next year’s budget

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - On Thursday, Savannah City Council is set to take a vote on how to pay for the invoices submitted to the city. Back in October a fire broke out under the Truman bridge. Since then the city has has cleaned up the debris and put up an 8-foot temporary fence. On Thursday the city will talk about next steps. Which include how to pay for the invoices submitted to the city.
SAVANNAH, GA
hiltonheadsun.com

Letter to the Editor

A recent article in The Bluffton Sun stated that Christ did not come to save us, “but rather to direct our attention back to the reality of who we are as divine expressions of God.”. To say something so clearly opposed to the clear teaching of the Bible, with...
BLUFFTON, SC
WSAV News 3

Chatham County, 8 cities fail to reach agreement on LOST

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Chatham County and the eight cities located in the county failed to reach an agreement on the Local Option Sales Tax (LOST) deal again on Wednesday. Savannah Mayor Van Johnson claimed Chatham County walked away from a deal that would rake in $102 million in additional tax revenue for the county. […]
CHATHAM COUNTY, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy