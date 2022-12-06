With plenty of potential suspects to consider (harbor deepening, surrounding construction), the cause of Hutchinson Island’s riverwalk collapse in June came down to a familiar foe - with some assistance from an uninvited guest. That is the conclusion of the engineering firm Chatham County hired to design the repairs. Meanwhile, there is apparently nothing technically wrong with the riverwalk along the east end of the Eastern Wharf on the other side of the Savannah River. Still, the city is planning to invest an additional $2.6 million towards reconstructing a portion of it. Both projects are the latest in a series of costly fixes applied to the waterfront walkways over the years. Read all about them in this week’s edition of Savannah Agenda Property Matters.

SAVANNAH, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO