We teach certain cultural ways of life from one generation to the next – or at least we make that effort. So, we may think we've marked the box on preservation and celebration of everything that goes into having become "America's #1 Island"* for several years running. The truth is there's so much more depth and story beneath a beautiful surface we've barely begun to scratch. The curators of the Coastal Discovery Museum take deeply to heart their part in that job and strive more each year to – figuratively and literally – churn the earth.

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, SC ・ 1 DAY AGO