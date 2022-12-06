Read full article on original website
blufftontoday.com
Mayor's Memo: Bluffton shows off its 'Hallmark movie' charm with holiday events
The 51st Bluffton Tree Lighting and Christmas Parade was a celebration of all that is good about Bluffton. An article from “Only in Your State,” hit the internet the day of the Tree Lighting and said Bluffton was “much like Hallmark Christmas movies,” and scenes from Bluffton were “Rockwellesque,” as in a Norman Rockwell painting. Town leaders and staff are super-proud of our first weekend in December each year when we convert a few of our parks into a winter wonderland.
connectsavannah.com
HIGHLY ANTICIPATED RESTAURANT FOLKLORE set to open this month Downtown
In many ways Ryan Whyte-Buck is no different than a lot of the chefs out there. All the way down to that first time he took a job as a dishwasher once upon a time and the chef asked for help. “On my first day, the guy says ‘can you...
hotelnewsresource.com
112 Room Holiday Inn Express & Suites Bluffton @ Hilton Head Area Sold
Banyan Investment Group (BIG) today announced the completed sale of the 112-room Holiday Inn Express & Suites Bluffton @ Hilton Head Area in S.C., to Trishul Hospitality for an undisclosed price. The transaction generated a 24% IRR and a 3.3x equity multiple. “We purchased the Bluffton Holiday Inn Express &...
wtoc.com
Christmas on the River happening this weekend
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Musical performances, shopping a lighted parade, and free parking, will highlight a three-day holiday celebration on River Street this weekend. The Savannah Waterfront Association will hold its 30th Annual Christmas on the River event Friday through Sunday. Executive director Julie Ford Musselman joined us with a...
hiltonheadmonthly.com
FIND THE ONE THING YOU LOVE
We teach certain cultural ways of life from one generation to the next – or at least we make that effort. So, we may think we've marked the box on preservation and celebration of everything that goes into having become "America's #1 Island"* for several years running. The truth is there's so much more depth and story beneath a beautiful surface we've barely begun to scratch. The curators of the Coastal Discovery Museum take deeply to heart their part in that job and strive more each year to – figuratively and literally – churn the earth.
savannahceo.com
Longtime Local Favorite, The Savannah Cheese Straw Company, Opens New Retail Location in Savannah!
Just in time for the holidays, longtime local favorite, The Savannah Cheese Straw Company, has officially opened a new retail location in the heart of Savannah. The locally-owned and operated snack company started in 2018, but is 20 years in the making. The recipe was developed over 10 years ago as a popular item on owner Katie Tedder Burgess’s catering menu. Demand for the slightly spicy, savory Southern staple drove Burgess to devote all of her efforts to producing and marketing her crisp, artisan snacks, gaining a national and international following. After a 3 year partnership with Savannah’s own coffee·deli, The Savannah Cheese Straw Company recently moved into a new retail store front located at 906 E. 72nd Street.
hiltonheadsun.com
Winners named in Sound Foundation’s Recycled Art Contest
Dozens of talented artists and budding environmentalists were recognized Nov. 14 for artwork representing aspects related to the Port Royal Sound. Winners in the fifth annual Port Royal Sound Foundation Recycled Art Contest were named and prizes were awarded in seven categories, with five honorable mentions given as well. The...
hiltonheadmonthly.com
Hilton Head Hires: DECEMBER 2022
Christopher Spires of Bluffton has been appointed to Meals on Wheels, Bluffton-Hilton Head’s Board of Directors. He brings more than 25 years of financial-planning experience. Spires will work to develop and implement an investment policy statement to align the agency’s investments and goals. 3. J. BANKS DESIGN GROUP...
Rebecca’s Cafe reach is growing: Hundreds served each week
Since 2009, Rebecca’s Cafe has been serving lunch to those experiencing food insecurity in Statesboro, and its reach has slowly grown. Since April of 2022, the Cafe has doubled its former reach of 100 to more than 200 patrons served each week. “The pace really picked up once people...
southmag.com
Stone & Webster Chophouse at Plant Riverside District to Host Old World Christmas Dinner on Dec. 14
Plant Riverside District – Savannah, Ga.’s most exciting destination for dining, shopping and live entertainment – will host a special five-course Old World Christmas Dinner at Stone & Webster Chophouse on Wednesday, Dec. 14. This culinary extravaganza, which is open to the public, serves as the inaugural event in the new Stone & Webster Signature Dining Series.
1,000 free boxes of food, gifts to be distributed to Savannah community
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Active listeners, compassionate and selfless are words that some may use to describe those who are community-oriented leaders. Some may also use those words to describe Pastors Charles and Yolanda Roberson. Pastors of Kingdom Life Christian Fellowship in Savannah, the Robersons have led their congregation and community in hosting their Blessings […]
wtoc.com
Publix officially opening at the Eagle Commons complex in Statesboro
STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - In Statesboro, the first store in a long-awaited development opens its doors in just seven days. As the new Publix opens, more stores and jobs will be right behind it. While the opening of the store behind me has plenty of people abuzz, the developer of...
wtoc.com
Body found in water off West Boundary Street in Savannah
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah Police Department is investigating after a body was found in the water off West Boundary Street on Wednesday. According to police, a body was found around 3:30 p.m. Police are awaiting the results of the autopsy. Please check back for updates.
channel4000.com
For Some Seniors, Home Is Where the Amenities Are
Few people can say that an episode of “Wheel of Fortune” changed the course of their life. Susan and Mike Pappas were in the midst of planning their retirement, with plans to soon move out of Santa Cruz, California. Settling in to watch “Wheel of Fortune” one night, the couple saw Jimmy Buffett advertising his Latitude Margaritaville retirement communities. Susan was intrigued by how fun it all looked, and how it reminded her of their days traveling around to listen to live music.
The 20 Best Airbnbs In Hilton Head, South Carolina
If you're looking for the best of the best in beach destination vacation rentals, we've got you covered with these outstanding 5-star rentals from Airbnb.
South Carolina beachgoers describe shape and color-changing sphere
Kiawah Island, SC.Photo byWikimedia Commons. A South Carolina witness at Kiawah Island reported watching an orange-colored sphere hovering above them at about 8 p.m. on September 15, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
wtoc.com
Savannah city council plans to discuss what’s next for the space under Truman Bridge and how to spend next year’s budget
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - On Thursday, Savannah City Council is set to take a vote on how to pay for the invoices submitted to the city. Back in October a fire broke out under the Truman bridge. Since then the city has has cleaned up the debris and put up an 8-foot temporary fence. On Thursday the city will talk about next steps. Which include how to pay for the invoices submitted to the city.
Recent weekend shootings in Savannah have residents concerned for their safety
SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) — Residents are reacting to a weekend of crime in Savannah after two shootings in the city. After a weekend of violent crime, residents in the city of Savannah say living in this community has been tough. The two shootings that happened on 38th street and MLK and 38th and Bulloch has […]
wtoc.com
Liberty Co. Commission votes on two rezoning applications near exit 76 in Midway
LIBERTY COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - The Liberty County Commission voted on two rezoning applications in the eastern part of the county. They’re both off of I-95 near exit 76 in Midway. One of the permits is for 140 acres and 1 million square feet of warehouse space. That zoning...
yourislandnews.com
Veteran of the Week – John Abney
Beaufort’s John Abney, 65, joined the United States Marine Corps in the Bronx, N.Y., in 1975. After Boot camp at Parris Island, he became an administrator, first serving more than seven years with an F-4 squadron at MCAS Beaufort. He deployed with the squadron to Iwakuni, Japan, Iceland, Norway, Arizona and the Philippines.
