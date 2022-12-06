ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Decon
2d ago

I have a permanent disability tag, actual plate while the having ones are only TEMPORARY. Those are dated to expire and have to be renewed but alot are expired. No one checks the date but the WORST part is they just BORROW those and use them to park closer. There’s a sign for a fine but everyone knows there’s no one to enforce it. Worse, seeing a person parked, sitting in the car waiting for someone in the store and actually thinks this is ok!

Jean Reuter
2d ago

what even sadder is when you are disabled and accused of faking it. that happened to me. I had a stroke. could hardly walk. parked and it took me 10 minutes to get to the door when a woman accused me of faking it. I was in tears.

rascal
2d ago

I work at WM and one day I was walking past the disabled parking places and some old man started complaining to me about people without permits/tags parked in the disabled places. I told him to call the police, and as I walked past HIS car, I noticed that he DIDN’T have a permit/tag. He said that he was just “waiting “for someone else who was shopping like that made it ok for HIM to park there. SMH

