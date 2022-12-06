Read full article on original website
Colorado, Deion Sanders land No. 8 RB in 2023 class
New Colorado coach Deion Sanders added his first ESPN 300 commitment for the Buffaloes on Saturday when four-star running back Dylan Edwards announced his commitment to the Buffaloes.
USC's Williams wins Heisman after leading Trojan turnaround
NEW YORK (AP) — Caleb Williams brought sizzle, excitement and star power back to Southern California football. And now the Heisman Trophy, too. Williams, the dynamic quarterback who was the catalyst for the Trojans’ turnaround season, won the Heisman on Saturday night to make USC the first school to take home college football’s most prestigious player of the year award eight times. Williams received 544 first-place votes and 2,031 points to easily outpoint TCU quarterback Max Duggan (1,420).
Heisman Trophy winner, votes for 2022 college football season announced
The 2022 calendar turns to Bowl Season and the College Football Playoff, but before then it's time to reveal the Heisman Trophy winner for this season. Four elite players were up for the award this year, all quarterbacks, with three of the finalists set to appear in the national playoff semifinal, ...
Caleb Williams wins 2022 Heisman Trophy; USC quarterback is 5th sophomore to win award
USC quarterback Caleb Williams capped a remarkable sophomore season with college football's biggest individual prize: The Heisman Trophy. Williams was awarded the 2022 Heisman Trophy Saturday night in a made-for-TV ceremony in New York City. He is the eighth USC player and just the fifth true sophomore to win the prestigious award, which is given annually to the sport’s most outstanding player.
High school football state championship scoreboard
Champions are crowned at the Georgia high school football state championships at Georgia State’s Center Parc Stadium.
Early Quarterback Carousel Predictions for the 2023 NFL Season
Quarterback is the most important NFL position, so it's never a surprise when teams are desperate for an upgrade. For some franchises, there is already a succession plan in place with a previously drafted player. In many cases, however, executives turn to free agency, the trade market or the next NFL draft for a solution.
2-Time All-ACC WR Josh Downs Declares for 2023 NFL Draft; Caught 22 TDs at UNC
North Carolina wide receiver Josh Downs confirmed to ESPN's Pete Thamel he's entering the 2023 NFL draft. Downs caught 202 passes for 2,483 yards and 22 touchdowns in three years with the Tar Heels. He was a first-team All-ACC honoree in 2021 and 2022. The 5'10", 175-pound wideout is the...
FCS Playoffs 2022: Quarterfinal Results, Semifinal Schedule and Bracket Update
The 2022 FCS playoff quarterfinals unfolded over two days with four berths in the semifinals at stake. One major upset headlined the proceedings as a top-two seed took a fall, stirring up guaranteed chaos despite a recent champion and the top seed advancing to the final four. Below, we'll outline...
USC QB Caleb Williams outraces field, wins Heisman Trophy
Though he is the only finalist to not advance to the College Football Playoff, USC quarterback Caleb Williams won the Heisman Trophy on Saturday night after leading the new-look Trojans' resurgence in his first year at the school.
Why This Year's Heisman Vote Was My Toughest in 25 Years
Caleb Williams won the 2022 Heisman in a landslide, but I cast my ballot for another outstanding quarterback.
Fantasy Football Week 14: Biggest Sleepers at Every Position
We went light on rookies when identifying sleepers this week since fantasy football managers are heading into a critical stretch of the 2022 season, but we couldn't resist one who will play in a marquee matchup. You'll see an intriguing Week 14 sleeper stack for the Monday Night Football game, too.
Gophers land standout WR Corey Crooms in transfer portal
The Gophers land one of the best receivers from the MAC.
Auburn sends out an offer to Texas Tech commit
Offensive Lineman Tyler Johnson receives an Auburn offer.
Fantasy Football Week 14 Rankings: Top Pickups After Latest Injuries
Week 14 got off to an intriguing start. The Los Angeles Rams and recently added quarterback Baker Mayfield earned an improbable comeback victory. Mayfield, who arrived on Tuesday, led a 98-yard drive with less than two minutes remaining and no timeouts to get the win. Many fantasy managers will hope...
How Many took down Union Parish, Trey Holly for LHSAA football championship
NEW ORLEANS – During a team meeting at the hotel the night before the LHSAA football state championship game Saturday, several Many players swapped opportunities to address their teammates. For four-star senior and USC commit Tackett Curtis, his message was succinct but mental, a mantra he has picked up...
Troy Taylor Hired as Stanford's New HC; Was Finalist with Jason Garrett
Stanford has hired Troy Taylor as its next football coach, the school announced Saturday. Joe Davidson of the Sacramento Bee first reported the news. Taylor has coached Sacramento State for four years and led the Hornets to an undefeated regular-season record and the No. 2 seed in the FCS playoffs this year. They reached the quarterfinals before a 66-63 upset loss to Incarnate Word on Friday.
Heisman Finalists 2022: Predictions for Candidates' Order of Finish in the Race
The Heisman Trophy has typically been won by quarterbacks, and that will again be the case this season. The most prestigious individual award in college football will be given to a QB for the sixth time in seven years and for the 39th time overall. However, it's not yet known...
Ravens Rumors: Tyler Huntley Prepared to Start 1-2 Games for Injured Lamar Jackson
Baltimore Ravens quarterback Tyler Huntley is reportedly preparing to make one or two starts in the absence of injured star Lamar Jackson. Appearing Saturday on SportsCenter, ESPN's Jeremy Fowler explained Jackson's injury situation and what it means for Huntley:. Fowler noted that Huntley has "loosely prepared" to play one or...
Brandon Miller, No. 8 Alabama Upset No. 1 Houston to Hand Cougars 1st Loss of Season
The No. 8 Alabama men's basketball team beat previously undefeated No. 1 Houston 71-65 on Saturday afternoon from Fertitta Center. Freshman forward Noah Clowney led the Crimson Tide with 16 points on 7-of-12 shooting, 11 rebounds and two blocks to take down the host Cougars, who fell to 9-1. First-year...
The NFC Super Bowl Path Is Getting More and More Wide Open
For all intents and purposes, despite a victory Thursday night, last year's NFC champion is out of the 2022 Super Bowl picture. And that's appropriate because the conference's path to the Super Bowl is complicated. Three teams stand out with three or fewer losses entering Week 14, but they have...
