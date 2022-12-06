ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

USC's Williams wins Heisman after leading Trojan turnaround

NEW YORK (AP) — Caleb Williams brought sizzle, excitement and star power back to Southern California football. And now the Heisman Trophy, too. Williams, the dynamic quarterback who was the catalyst for the Trojans’ turnaround season, won the Heisman on Saturday night to make USC the first school to take home college football’s most prestigious player of the year award eight times. Williams received 544 first-place votes and 2,031 points to easily outpoint TCU quarterback Max Duggan (1,420).
LOS ANGELES, CA
AllTrojans

Caleb Williams wins 2022 Heisman Trophy; USC quarterback is 5th sophomore to win award

USC quarterback Caleb Williams capped a remarkable sophomore season with college football's biggest individual prize: The Heisman Trophy. Williams was awarded the 2022 Heisman Trophy Saturday night in a made-for-TV ceremony in New York City. He is the eighth USC player and just the fifth true sophomore to win the prestigious award, which is given annually to the sport’s most outstanding player.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Bleacher Report

Early Quarterback Carousel Predictions for the 2023 NFL Season

Quarterback is the most important NFL position, so it's never a surprise when teams are desperate for an upgrade. For some franchises, there is already a succession plan in place with a previously drafted player. In many cases, however, executives turn to free agency, the trade market or the next NFL draft for a solution.
ALABAMA STATE
Bleacher Report

Fantasy Football Week 14: Biggest Sleepers at Every Position

We went light on rookies when identifying sleepers this week since fantasy football managers are heading into a critical stretch of the 2022 season, but we couldn't resist one who will play in a marquee matchup. You'll see an intriguing Week 14 sleeper stack for the Monday Night Football game, too.
Bleacher Report

Fantasy Football Week 14 Rankings: Top Pickups After Latest Injuries

Week 14 got off to an intriguing start. The Los Angeles Rams and recently added quarterback Baker Mayfield earned an improbable comeback victory. Mayfield, who arrived on Tuesday, led a 98-yard drive with less than two minutes remaining and no timeouts to get the win. Many fantasy managers will hope...
Bleacher Report

Troy Taylor Hired as Stanford's New HC; Was Finalist with Jason Garrett

Stanford has hired Troy Taylor as its next football coach, the school announced Saturday. Joe Davidson of the Sacramento Bee first reported the news. Taylor has coached Sacramento State for four years and led the Hornets to an undefeated regular-season record and the No. 2 seed in the FCS playoffs this year. They reached the quarterfinals before a 66-63 upset loss to Incarnate Word on Friday.
STANFORD, CA
Bleacher Report

The NFC Super Bowl Path Is Getting More and More Wide Open

For all intents and purposes, despite a victory Thursday night, last year's NFC champion is out of the 2022 Super Bowl picture. And that's appropriate because the conference's path to the Super Bowl is complicated. Three teams stand out with three or fewer losses entering Week 14, but they have...
WASHINGTON STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy