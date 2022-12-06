Read full article on original website
Related
Second Half Surge Powers Cowboys Past Texas A&M Commerce, 91-76
LARAMIE -- The Cowboys used a 16-2 run in the second half to power past Texas A&M Commerce by a score of 91-76 on Tuesday evening in the Arena-Auditorium in Laramie. Guard Noah Reynolds poured in a career-high 30 points in the contest. Wyoming outscored the Lions 48-34 in the...
Roaring Repeater Podcast: Happy Transfer Portal Season
LARAMIE -- Oluwaseyi Omotosho, Cam Stone and Joshua Cobbs all hit the dusty trail Monday when the NCAA Transfer Portal officially opened for business. There, this Texas trio joined fellow Lone Star State native, Titus Swen, who was dismissed from the team last week after "violating team rules." Are those...
Sandy Riley Announced as Make-A-Wish Wyoming Volunteer of the Year
Make-A-Wish Wyoming has announced its 2022 Volunteer of the year and it is Cheyenne resident Sandi Riley. Riley was recognized at the Stories of Light event back in November of this year, where it was revealed that she has helped over 13 kiddos make their wish and live their dream.
UW President: Church Elder with Sign Targeting LGBTQ Student Prohibited From Union for One Year
Following the December 2 events in which a church elder named Todd Schmidt from the Laramie Faith Community Church put up a sign on his table at the UW Student Union that targeted a member of the LGBTQ community, the President of the University has said that the man is suspended from reserving a table spot for one year.
University of Wyoming Student Targeted by Church Elder in Student Union
A University of Wyoming student has been targeted by Laramie Faith Community Church elder Todd Schmidt, who put up a sign in the UW Student Union that stated: "God created male and female and [blank] is a male." The subject of the sign asked that their name not be revealed...
Winter Storm With Heavy Snow, Strong Winds May Blast SE Wyoming
The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service says a strong winter storm could hit southeast Wyoming next week. But forecasters are still unsure of the details and possible magnitude of the storm. The agency posted this statement on its website:. ''Be on the lookout as there is the potential...
I-25 Closed to Light, High Profile Vehicles, Overturned Semi South of Bordeaux
I-25 closed to light and high profile vehicles Wheatland to Cheyenne. Wind gusts of 51 mph reported at Bordeaux which is the strongest current report along that stretch. There was a report of an overturned semi blocking both southbound lanes at milepost 70, which is just south of Bordeaux, but WYDOT says it was cleared a little over an hour ago.
Rep. Landon Brown, Liz Cheney Blast Trump Constitution Comments
A Republican State Representative from Laramie County has taken to Twitter to criticize former President Donald Trump for saying that parts of the U.S. Constitution may need to be terminated to allow him to return to office in the face of what he says was massive fraud in the 2020 Presidential Election.
Cheyenne Man Pleads Guilty in 2-Year-Old’s Death
A Cheyenne man has pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and felony child abuse in the 2021 death of a two-year-old Cheyenne boy whose body was found in a dumpster, prosecutors say. Wyatt Dean Lamb, 29, entered the pleas Wednesday in Laramie County District Court as part of a plea agreement.
Laramie County Sheriff’s Office Warns of Jury Duty Scam
The Laramie County Sheriff's Office is warning residents not to fall for an old scam that is making the rounds. According to a Facebook post, someone claiming to be a deputy or sergeant with the department is calling people telling them they have missed jury duty and need to pay a fine.
K2 Radio
Casper, WY
10K+
Followers
10K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
K2 has the best news coverage for Casper and the state of Wyoming. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0