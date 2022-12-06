Read full article on original website
Great Value Cream Cheese Is Among The Fastest Growing Brands Of 2022
It was a banner year for certain brands despite record inflation. The very "now" brand of Meta was deemed the fastest growing of any brand in 2022, according to a new report put together by Morning Consult. Other brands that topped the list, like T-Mobile and Boost Mobile, cater to the more budget-minded consumer. By and large, the list of the 20 fastest-growing brands of the year, which was tweeted out by Mark J. Burns, included some pretty massive brands that most people would expect to see represented. But there, smack at the number 8 spot, was ... Great Value Cream Cheese? Whatever you say, boss!
Thrillist
Ice Cream Has Been Recalled in 7 States
Once every year, the Starks are right. Winter is coming, and that means it is not really ice cream season. But if you love ice cream, it’s always ice cream season. So, ice cream lovers should know that some ice cream has been recalled in seven states. Weis Markets...
WBBJ
Grab a square and enjoy…It’s National Peanut Butter Fudge Day!
Creamy or crunchy, it doesn’t really matter, enjoy a favorite peanut butter treat. According to nationaldaycalendar.com, it’s National Peanut Butter Fudge Day and for many people the sweet dessert brings back lots of good memories. My grandmother’s kitchen would almost always include a dish of peanut butter fudge growing up and it was always delicious, but if you ever wondered where it originated from, here’s some information.
TechCrunch
Black Sheep Foods grabs $12.3M to craft tastier plant-based meats
The company is leaping over the traditional plant-based foods, like beef, chicken and pork, to focus on scaling production for its lamb-flavored product. The company’s patent-pending technology isolates flavor molecules that give animal meat its flavor, identifies the same molecules in plants and uses that to reconstruct the meat flavor, right down to mouthfeel and richness.
Mashed's Exclusive Survey Uncovered Ice Cream Lovers' Preferred Flavor At Jeni's
If you're like nearly 70% of Americans, you likely have at least a carton of ice cream stashed away in your freezer at all times (via StudyFinds). After all, you never know when that late-night craving for a pint of Chunky Monkey will hit. While everyone has their favorite flavors of ice cream — some of the most popular in the U.S. include cookies n' cream, vanilla, and chocolate according to Food Business News — many also have their favorite brands. Right up there with Ben & Jerry's and Turkey Hill is Jeni's Ice Cream, a frozen dessert brand that began as a tiny startup by James Beard award-winning chef Jeni Britton in Columbus, Ohio in 2002 and has now expanded to grocery stores all across the country.
The Fresh Market Unveils Top Five Most Delicious Trends for 2023
GREENSBORO, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 8, 2022-- With every new year comes unique possibilities of food and flavors that catch the attention of The Fresh Market. While there are many new food trends for 2023, the specialty retailer, voted as the “Best Supermarket in America” by USA Today’s 10 Best Readers’ Choice Awards 2022 and 2021, focuses on what is the most delicious! The company is encouraging food lovers everywhere to lean into their epicurious spirit with the top five most delicious trends for next year: This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221208005619/en/ Featured in the top right corner of the picture, this award-winning vegan Nuovo Pasta Roasted Sweet Potato & Cauliflower Ravioli is made with ancient grains and stuffed with oven-roasted sweet potatoes and cauliflower blended with non-dairy cashew ricotta. It’s a great choice for those who want plant-based options. (Photo: The Fresh Market)
Nutella maker Ferrero scoops up owner of Blue Bunny ice creams
MILAN, Dec 7 (Reuters) - Italy's Ferrero has agreed to buy U.S. based Wells Enterprises, which makes several ice creams brands including Blue Bunny, Bomb Pop and Halo Top, the maker of Nutella chocolate spread said on Wednesday.
