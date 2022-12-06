Read full article on original website
Jones Stephens offers Dual Clamps
Jones Stephens added to its line of clamps and pipe hangers with new Dual Clamps. According to the company, it’s a product with a unique capability because the Dual Clamps can hold two different sizes of pipe – ½” and ¾”. The clamps come...
Alside delivers siding colors foresight
A survey conducted by the exterior building products manufacturer predicts the top siding colors of 2023. While the industry’s top paint manufacturers have forecasted some of the hottest tones and colors of 2023, siding experts from Alside are weighing in on exterior trends for next year. This includes Alside’s...
Kohler adds chief brand officer
Kohler Co. has appointed Samie Barr as chief brand officer. The role was created, said the firm, to fuel strategic acceleration and further elevate the Kohler brand globally across a diverse set of dynamic businesses. “Samie is an inspirational, high-performing leader who will help us continue to further enhance the...
Simpson Strong-Tie concealed beam hanger for mass timber
Simpson Strong-Tie, the structural connectors and building solutions provider has introduced the ACBH, an aluminum concealed beam hanger designed for mass timber structures and engineered to support loads up to 20 kips (equivalent to 20,000 pounds of force. Designed to provide a concealed connection for fire performance and architectural aesthetics,...
Deere, LEAP coalition help black farmers
John Deere and the LEAP Coalition announced a new partnership with the Center for Heirs’ Property Preservation (CHPP), further strengthening its commitment to eliminate heirs’ property barriers and advance the lives and livelihoods of black farmers. “Heirs’ property remains a major hurdle, precluding access to vital resources needed...
Biden tries to reboot US brand in Africa amid China, Russia inroads
When Barack Obama welcomed African leaders to Washington in 2014, many viewed the summit as historic, not just due to the US president's background but for the pledges to make the partnership deeper and such events routine. Mvemba Phezo Dizolele, director of the Africa program at the Center for Strategic and International Studies, said the United States was entering the summit with a "trust deficit" from Africans due to the long wait since 2014.
Urban Machine uses AI to turn waste into lumber
Urban Machine, a robotics company that reclaims lumber from construction and demolition projects, has closed a $5.6 Million seed round. The company reclaims lumber that is considered waste and destined for landfill into high-volume, locally sourced premium lumber products. Urban Machine’s robot uses artificial intelligence (AI) software to remove nails and wood contaminants so the lumber can be reused by the construction industry.
Readers respond: red wave, skilled labor
Letters from readers on election analysis and support for the trades. Your opinion matters to us. That’s why HBSDealer encourages reader letters on all topics related to the business of hardware and building supply. The following letters were recently shared with our staff:. The need for Skilled Trades. I...
EYE on RETAIL: Imports wind down as labor dispute continues
Major U.S. container ports are headed into what is expected to be a major slowdown after another very busy and challenging year. With most holiday merchandise already on retailers’ shelves or in their warehouses, December cargo volume at the nation’s major container ports should be significantly below records set earlier this year, according to the monthly Global Port Tracker report by the National Retail Federation and Hackett Associates.
