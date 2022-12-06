Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This New Jersey Town has Been Named One of the Friendliest in the United StatesTravel MavenCape May, NJ
4 Great Burger Places in DelawareAlina AndrasDelaware State
Delaware witness describes hovering white oval above nearby treesRoger MarshDelaware State
Woman Caught Hanging Dolls In Nooses Near Black New Jersey Politician's Campaign SignsOssiana TepfenhartMiddle Township, NJ
Related
Cape Gazette
La Vida remains focused on supporting community
My name is Rich Garrahan. I’m a managing member of La Vida Hospitality and the founder of Crooked Hammock Brewery. I am a resident of Lewes, my kids go to school in the Cape district and I previously sat on the board of the Lewes Chamber of Commerce. Most importantly for the context of this letter, I love the Cape Henlopen State Park and my community.
Cape Gazette
Combined marching band at parade brings joy
I am a local and have been attending the Rehoboth Christmas parade since I was 10 years old. I had the privilege of marching in the parade as a member of the Milton Junior High School marching band and then again as a member of the Cape Henlopen High School marching band. Once out of high school, I would come home from college just to do the circuit of community parades. And I am still attending each year. I could not have been prouder as a former band member, high school teacher and as a community member than I was Dec. 5. As the band approached me, I could see a Sussex Central High School banner and was first taken back as to why they would be bringing Santa down the street when it has always been a tradition that Cape band bring in Santa. I looked again and there was the Cape Henlopen High School banner marching beside the Sussex Central banner. Tears flowed as the band approached even closer. I realized this was a collaboration/combination band made up of Cape, Indian River and Sussex Central marching band members. From the dance group all the way back to the drum line, it was a mixture of the three high school bands, each wearing their school’s uniform. In the history of our schools, I do not believe this has ever been done (at least in my 48 years of being part of the Cape community). I am grateful to the band directors and staff members who made this collaboration happen.
Cape Gazette
Demo of former Grotto Pizza corporate office has begun
The demolition of the former Grotto Pizza corporate headquarters on southbound Route 1 has begun. A crew began with the loading dock area facing the south side of the building. Grotto Pizza announced in late October that it would be demolishing the one-story, concrete-block constructed building to make way for...
Say Your Goodbyes To Beloved Doo Wop Drive-In In Wildwood Crest, NJ
Another eatery is closing up shop in the Wildwoods. According to new reports, the beloved Doo Wop Drive-InRestaurant in Wildwood Crest has officially been sold. The folks over at Wildwood Video Archive have confirmed the news that the new owners of the popular old-school themed restaurant. do not plan on...
Cape Gazette
Caroling on the Circle brings smiles and food to less fortunate
Spirits will be brighter – and cupboards packed a bit tighter – this holiday season thanks to the generosity of the Sussex County community. Some 300 carolers gathered in downtown Georgetown for the 39th annual Caroling on the Circle event Dec. 5, to sing in the Christmas season and help those less fortunate.
Cape Gazette
Milton Christmas Parade set to step off tonight
Officials in the Town of Milton are assuring parade goers the show will go on, with the annual holiday event set to step off at 7 p.m. this evening along its usual route. More than 100 entries will take part this year. Parade Chairman DJ Hughes of the Milton Fire Department said Santa is very excited to see everyone.
Cape Gazette
Apple Electric’s lights are a 22-year tradition
As the holidays creep around the corner, simple hometown traditions are flooding back to put locals in the holiday spirit. For the past 22 years, Apple Electric’s light display is one of the Christmas staples everyone looks forward to seeing every year. Some would say Apple’s light display gives off the heartwarming hometown feel, one that can only be found in Rehoboth Beach.
Cape Gazette
Peninsula Gallery hosts guest artist Megan Burak in December
Artist Megan Burak of Ocean City, Md., brings her striking realism paintings to the Peninsula Gallery for the first time as its December Guest Artist. A contemporary realist artist working mostly in oil., Burak was born in Pittsburgh and moved to the Eastern Shore of Maryland at the age of 4. Burek said her inspiration is drawn from her emotions and the world as she sees it.
Cape Gazette
Brandywine Valley SPCA receives dogs for adoption event
On a rainy Dec. 7, some sunshine landed at Delaware Coastal Airport in Georgetown with some cuddly cargo. More than 50 dogs were offloaded by volunteers from Brandywine Valley SPCA in preparation for the organization’s Mega Adoption Event, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 10 and Sunday, Dec. 11 at Delaware State Fairgrounds in Harrington.
Cape Gazette
For elegant gifts, shop The Wooden Indian
An elegant shop with something for everyone. The ultimate destination when in Rehoboth Beach for exquisite gifts, elegant entertaining, fine china and crystal, silver, home decor and accessories, bridal registry, baby gifts, collectibles, gourmet pantry items and so much more. 25 Baltimore Avenue. Rehoboth Beach. When you shop at local...
Cape Gazette
Thompson Island Brewing and Surf Bagel team for new coffee stout
In honor of Surf Bagel’s soon-to-open third location in Milford, the shop teamed up with Thompson Island Brewing Company in Rehoboth Beach to brew Surf Bagel Breakfast Stout. The beer is available in cans at Thompson Island and it will be offered at Surf Bagel Milford when it opens...
Cape Gazette
348 SAVANNAH ROAD-LEWES
PRIME LOCATION WITH INVESTMENT OPPORTUNITY! Large detached home that contains 5 separate rental units. Each unit has separate electric meters, town water & sewer. All units have stove , refrigerators, washers & dryers. Three of the units also contain dishwashers. All units are rented. All have town rental licenses. Property is located in downtown Lewes near restaurants, shops, medical facilities and beaches. Just a short drive to Cape Henlopen State Park where you can enjoy even more of what Lewes has to offer! Sit on the front porch and enjoy all the sights and sounds. Parking in rear of home allows for 4+ cars along with rear entry into units. Lots of potential with his home. Call us today for your private tour!
Cape Gazette
Winter Wonderfest lowers prices to boost community support
Winter Wonderfest, produced by the nonprofit organization Festival of Cheer, announced a permanent ticket price reduction for its 2022 Light Spectacular that continues nightly from 5 to 10 p.m., through Saturday, Dec. 31, at Hudson Fields in Milton. Pricing is $15 per vehicle Monday to Wednesday, through Dec. 21, and...
Cape Gazette
J. Conn Scott Showhouse in Rehoboth Beach closing
After two decades of staging a 150-year-old beach cottage to show off its high-quality furniture and design options, J. Conn Scott has announced it’s closing the Showhouse on Baltimore Avenue in downtown Rehoboth Beach. The store will be closed by the end of the month. “It’s bittersweet,” said Richard...
Cape Gazette
News Briefs 12/13/22
During a meeting Nov. 2, Rehoboth Beach commissioners unanimously approved a contract for Laurence Christian to take over as the city’s new city manager. At the time, his start date was supposed to be Jan. 3, 2023. During a workshop Dec. 5, commissioners approved an amendment to the contract...
Cape Gazette
The Room at Cedar Grove ends year on high notes
This year, The Room at Cedar Grove in Lewes has hosted jazz brunches, blues dinners and local, regional and national performers. All proceeds benefit Paul Kares, a charity supporting young musicians and aspiring culinary professionals. The fun continues this month with several high-caliber artists. American singer-songwriter Cris Jacobs returns to...
WMDT.com
Beach renourishment funding awarded to start first state beach makeover
DELAWARE – Coastal Delaware is getting a makeover. This after the first state legislators, Governor John Carney, U.S. Senators Tom Carper and Chris Coons, and Congresswoman Lisa Blunt Rochester announced funding was awarded to fix up some of the beach towns. Officials say that the first state is the lowest-lying state in the country, making the coast very vulnerable to the effects of climate change.
Cape Gazette
Look Who’s Shaping Up at the Body Shop!- Adam Kantorski
The Body Shop Fitness Center has been serving the Rehoboth Beach community since 1989. Adam Kantorski has been a Body Shop member for less than a year. “We moved here in March 2022 after close to 40 years in Philadelphia. We owned a second home here for about 8 years in the early 2000's.”
Cape Gazette
Magnificent Mamas to kick off women’s wellness luncheons Dec. 14
Specializing in women's wellness as a holistic healthcare practitioner for over 29 years, Elizabeth Sanchez, founded the Magnificent Mamas Collective in response to the community's need to learn more about holistic ways of approaching the mental health and wellness of women at all ages and stages of life. The Magnificent...
Cape Gazette
Path connecting Lewes neighborhoods halfway done
The controversial path between Seagull and Sussex drives in Lewes is about half done. Mariners’ Retreat developer Randy Burton assured residents and the City of Lewes that the path would be completed by the Thanksgiving holiday after being alerted to potential noncompliance this past summer. However, weather conditions delayed completion of the Sussex Drive half of the path.
Comments / 0