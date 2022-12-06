Read full article on original website
Rock Singer 'Quite Unwell,' Band Postpones Remainder of Tour
London-based alternative rock band Placebo have postponed the remainder of their current UK and Ireland tour after frontman Brian Molko became "quite unwell." After postponing their shows Newcastle's City Hall and Glasgow's Academy, the confirmed Saturday that they would no longer be able to move forward with the remainder of their tour, in support of their eighth studio album Never Let Me Go, at this time as Molko continues to recover.
BBC
The Lathums to go back to pubs for album shows
Indie stars The Lathums have said they are "buzzing" to return to their pub gig beginnings for an "eyebrow-raising" new album launch. The Wigan band will play intimate shows in Glasgow, Middlesbrough, Hull, London and their hometown in February. The band said like many acts, their first show was in...
Peter Kay announces new comedy tour dates after huge ticket demand
Peter Kay has shared a “big announcement” about his new tour on BBC Radio 2.On Thursday (8 December), the comedian appeared on the station, where he was interviewed over the phone by DJ Sara Cox.“First of all, I wanted to say thanks to everyone who has bought tickets for my tour,” se’ve finally managed to book some more extra dates,” he announced.Tickets to the new shows, which will take place in Newcastle, Leeds, Manchester, Sheffield, Birmingham, Glasgow and many more, will go on sale on Sunday 11 December at 10am.Kay returned to the stage earlier this month after a...
Who is Gina Coladangelo? All we know about Matt Hancock’s girlfriend after MP’s I’m a Celebrity stint
Former health secretary Matt Hancock made a high-profile return to the headlines with his recent stint on reality TV show I’m a Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here!The Tory MP said taking part in the programme was a chance for people to see his human side.But Mr Hancock wasn’t the only one to garner attention as a result of the jungle trip, as his girlfriend Gina Coladangelo flew out to meet him when the programme finished last month. The communications professional greeted Mr Hancock on the iconic rope bridge in Australia when he was ejected from the jungle in third...
UK removes China from Sizewell nuclear project, takes joint stake
Britain on Tuesday removed China General Nuclear from construction of its new Sizewell C power station, announcing it would take a joint stake alongside French partner EDF as relations sour with Beijing. EDF, which is in the process of being fully nationalised amid the region's worsening energy crisis, confirmed Tuesday it is still working with CGN to build Hinkley Point power station in southwestern England.
BBC
Griff Rhys Jones's Ipswich show thanks East Anglia's Children's Hospices
A star-studded show has helped say a "big thank you" to a children's hospices charity and those who support it, Griff Rhys Jones said. Bill Bailey and Adam Buxton were among the performers in Happy Christmas Ipswich 3 at the town's Regent Theatre. The show raised £104,000 through ticket sales...
BBC
'Lift and shift' bridge installed at Shropshire rail crossing
A new footbridge is being installed at what was formerly described as a dangerous level crossing in Shropshire. It is the first of its type in the county and the so-called Flow bridge, at Wistanstow, near Craven Arms, is made of fibre-reinforced polymer (FRP). It does not need concrete foundations...
BBC
Big rise in numbers dying after West Midlands ambulance delays
The number of people in the West Midlands who died after an ambulance delay has risen significantly. Figures uncovered by a freedom of information request from BBC Newsnight showed yearly numbers rose from one in 2020 to 37 up until September 2022. Patients and campaigners have called for urgent improvements...
NME
‘Top Of The Pops’ Christmas Special reportedly axed by the BBC
The BBC has reportedly axed Top Of The Pops’ annual Christmas special. The once-celebrated music show stopped being broadcast weekly in 2006, but has continued to air its festive and New Year specials. However, reports are claiming that this year’s special will not go ahead, being axed after 57 years.
BBC
Worker with a chair enforces two-year Coventry road closure
Using a worker with a chair to enforce the partial closure of a Coventry city centre road is not a long-term solution, the local council has said. A 100m stretch outside the council HQ has been one-way to traffic since 2020 to create a pedestrian-friendly street. The local authority's highways...
Tributes paid as girl, five, dies after Strep A case reported at Belfast school
Tributes have been paid to a young Belfast girl who died as a case of Strep A was reported at the primary school she attended.Black Mountain Primary School described the death of P2 pupil Stella-Lilly McCorkindale as a “tragic loss”.“The thoughts of the entire school are with Stella-Lily’s family and friends at this sad and difficult time,” the school said in a statement.“Stella-Lily was a very bright and talented little girl, and very popular with both staff and children, and will be greatly missed by everyone at school.We recognise that this news may cause worry amongst our school community and...
Train reliability dips sharply in northern England despite reduced service
Review of passenger operations by regulator paints damning picture of growing north-south divide
Slipped Disc
Hospital is cleared of blame in Lunchtime O’Boulez death
The inquest has been held in Cheltenham into the death of John Boyden, former manager of the London Symphony Orchestra and the New Queens Hall Orchestra, and a prolific independent record producer. John died in September 2021 after a fall. At the time of his death, he was exposed as...
Harry and Meghan - live: Conflicting reports if ‘royal family was asked to comment’ for Netflix documentary
Neither Palace officials nor members of the royal family were approached for comment over the content of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s new Netflix docuseries, it has been alleged.It was suggested that representatives for Buckingham Palace and Kensington Palace, as well as the royals themselves, were not offered the opportunity to reply to the accusations lodged by the couple during the first three episodes of their highly anticipated series. This accusation is now being challenged by reports that both palaces were contacted, but only via email from an unknown organisation claiming to be a third-party production company. The Duke...
BBC
Passengers stuck on trains amid Euston station disruption
Some passengers have been stuck on trains for hours after power cables were damaged at a London station. Severe disruption is expected until the end of the day at Euston station and buses have replaced some trains. Passengers reported being stuck on trains earlier after a web of wires caught...
easyJet adds nine routes from the UK to Europe for Summer 2023
It might be a cool 2 degrees centigrade out today – but there are some new routes from easyJet to help you think of warmer times in Summer 2023. easyJet Airbus A320neo taxing at Manchester Airport – Image, Economy Class and Beyond. The move follows recent announcements of...
Windrush victim granted right to remain in UK after 10-year battle
Roy Harrison slept in bin shed and lost partner and business after being charged with crime he says he didn’t commit
BBC
Wrexham: King and Queen Consort celebrate city status
The King and the Queen Consort are to visit Wrexham on Friday to celebrate it becoming a city. They will be at St Giles' Church as part of King Charles' first visit to Wrexham since becoming monarch in September. It was one of eight places around the UK granted city...
BBC
East of England Ambulance Service: Inside a 999 control room
Faced with answering thousands of calls a day, often concerning life-or-death emergencies, what is it like to work in an ambulance control room?. "We've now got over 100 calls outstanding, waiting to be responded to," says Thomas Pont. It is Wednesday and the 30-year-old is on shift as duty manager...
Slipped Disc
Anna Netrebko keeps Paris waiting
Flying in from Buenos Aires, the Russian soprano has pulled out of the first night of Verdi’s Forza del destino next Monday. Unwell, says the Opéra de Paris. She will be replaced by Anna Pirozzi, making her house debut. Netrebko is down to sing three further performances in...
